Whole Foods - Nothing Good To Come

BACKGROUND

Whole Foods Market was founded in 1980 by current Chairman and CEO John Mackey. When it was founded, the Company was one of the only natural food supermarkets in the United States. Over the next three decades, consumers began to crave organic and natural foods and Whole Foods positioned itself as the preeminent organic grocery brand. As a result, WMF was able to expand their footprint to around 450 boxes ($35m per box). Grocery stores have historically been a very challenging marketplace where returns can be eliminated through competition and margins are extremely slim. However, because Whole Foods was able to define themselves from the beginning as one the strongest premium food retailers in the world, they have been able to command a higher margin profile and higher ROIC.

But since the end of 2015, Whole Foods' positioning as the leader in organic food retail has been challenged. Other grocers like Kroger have taken notice of Whole Foods' strategy and repositioned their own brands to attract organic-conscious customers. A price comparison between identical products at Kroger and WFM produced a 30% premium for the WFM products[1]. This isn't particularly surprising considering WFM's 35% gross margin vs Kroger's 22%. In the face of rising competition, WFM has held the line on pricing which has slowed their traffic as shoppers look for cheaper alternatives. The market has noticed WFM's loss of customer appreciation and the shares are trading at a 50% discount when compared to their February 2015 peak.

With that said, Whole Foods still trades at a lofty valuation of 26.0x PE, 11.0x EV/EBITDA and 15.0x EV/EBIT. Because of an all-star management team and a brand that had limitless potential, investors have historically been comfortable giving WFM a frothy multiple. But today, the fate of WFM's future potential is in question. The issues are not just limited to competition. Food deflation and the continued increase of internet grocery are likely to be another drag on the Company's value potential.

With all that said, JANA partners filed a 13D in early April 2017 in an effort to change the direction of the Company. In their filing, they detail seven distinct efforts which they think will bring value to the Company. I think JANA's activist campaign will likely lead to cost cutting and won't address the underlying issues in the business. I think a sale is highly unlikely for Private Equity as it would require a club deal and there is likely only one potential strategic buyer (Kroger)[2].

Whole Foods will need to make significant investments in price and reset their margin profile going forward. It will take many years for consumers to understand WFM's updated value proposition[3] as evidenced by historical case studies like Kroger in 2003 and Woolworths today. The Company is not cheap and valuation could fall significantly.

FUNDAMENTAL

The Company is struggling from a fundamental perspective. They were first movers and defined the concept of an organic grocery. This initially allowed them to earn more per square foot and have an industry leading ROIC (15%). Now the products which have helped them rise to prominence (Horizon milk, Siggis yogurt etc) are more ubiquitously available and can be found at most grocery stores. Consumers are less willing to pay up for the Whole Foods brand and traffic comps were as low as -3.0% last quarter. The problem is being further exacerbated by food deflation and internet grocery taking share.

I think Whole Foods will need a retail turnaround which includes investing in price to regain their customers' confidence. When grocery retailers go through major price adjustment, it takes many years for their customers to understand their updated value proposition. In the early 2000's, Kroger began competing against Walmart and had to lower prices to stay competitive. They were forced to freeze wages which led to a company strike and a stock that took almost 5 years to recover[4]. The UK grocery players had new foreign entrants which led to many years of pricing declines and value destruction[5]. Woolworths in Australia is currently experiencing the same problem and has recently shut down ~20 stores.

Another problem is the increasing penetration of the internet grocery. Amazon Fresh, FreshDirect and other online grocers are rapidly adopting in dense urban areas. Whole Foods tends to place its boxes in these same areas as they lend themselves to affluent customers who can afford Whole Foods. Grocery delivery has been attempted since the beginning of the internet (usually unsuccessfully), but with well capitalized players like AMZN entering into the space this presents another potential challenge.

Ultimately the factors which will drive the value of Whole Foods will be the traffic and pricing that the store can command, the profit margins and the runway for building new stores. I don't think the Company will be able to start addressing their same-store sales until they reset their margins and I'm not sure they can continue building stores at a lower gross margin profile.

WFM's current gross margin is 35% vs Kroger's 22%. These numbers are apples to oranges because Kroger sells quite a bit of gasoline and has a low margin pharmacy sales. If you assume Kroger's gasoline (12% of sales) margin is 7% (same as CST) and their pharmacy (9% of sales) is 6% (same as CVS), then the perishable and non-perishable items could be 32% and 25%, respectively. Applying a 32% and 25% margin to WFM's perishable vs non-perishable mix would yield ~30% gross margin. If WFM does 30% gross margins, then they will do $100m of Net Income next year and will be trading at over 100.0x PE. Historically WFM has traded between 15.0 - 40.0x which leaves considerable downside for the stock in this scenario.

Valuation

The Company has a market cap of $11.3bn and trades at 27.0x PE. This is not a cheap business and trades substantially higher vs its peers. Of course, the earnings have the opportunity to grow again and the Company does have a long runway to build stores; but the valuation seems quite frothy given the inherent risks. There is only $1.0bn of debt and $750m of cash creating just 0.2x turns of net debt. But the Company does not own any of its real estate. Applying an 8.0x multiple to the rent expense increases adjusted leverage to 2.3x. If you include the maintenance capx the interest coverage ratio is just 1.6x. While that is still healthy a small change in margins could affect this dramatically.

Standalone Value

I think the WFM shares are probably worth about $25 today. Who knows where gross margins will shake out but I suspect they will end up somewhere between 30% and 34%. If WFM does 32% gross margins next year then they will put up about $1.30 of FCF. At this level of margin the incremental ROICs are much lower (closer to 7%). So I wouldn't be surprised if they traded closer to Kroger's 13.0x PE multiple. The brand still has the opportunity to bounce back so a 20.0x PE is probably fair given the historical PE range. This would elicit a $25 stock price.

M&A

The only likely strategic to take out the Company is Kroger. Kroger trades for 13.0x PE and has 3% operating margins. WFM on the other hand trades for 26.0x PE and has double the operating margins. This sets up well for a very dilutive deal for Kroger if they release equity. If it is an all debt deal then the transaction might make sense depending on the synergy assumptions. If Kroger were to buy out WFM at a 30% premium[6], then they could add on Whole Food's $750m of PBT in 2017. To do this, they would need about $15.0bn of debt which would create $600m of interest assuming a 4% interest rate. Today, Kroger has about $110 of SG&A/sq. ft vs. WFM's $200 SG&A/sq. ft. This is partly because Whole Foods pays their employees 30% more than Kroger[7]. Whole Foods' model requires slightly better customer service vs. Kroger so I assume that they might be able to get SG&A/ Square Foot to about $150 (40% premium to Kroger). That is a $50 difference which would create $750m of synergies. The math would be $750m of WFM PBT + $750m of synergies - $600m of interest = $900m of PBT; which after tax would be about $540m of added net income. This could be 25% accretive to Kroger's current projected net income.

The transaction would be 11.6x EBITDA which is considerably higher than any other recent food retail merger[8]. The pro forma business would have 3.0x turns of adjusted leverage which is quite high but probably manageable. There would also be quite a bit of execution risk given the synergy assumptions. The other problem is that this model assumes JPM's assumptions for next year's earnings are correct. This includes a 34% industry leading gross margin assumption.

Also, there could be some revenue synergies to Kroger's core business. Whole Foods also has a significantly higher Revenue/sq ft metric than Kroger. If Kroger can increase it Revenue/ sq ft very slightly and apply that to its entire 175m sq ft this deal could be extremely accretive. For example, if Kroger increases its revenue per square foot from $700 to $770 (a 10% increase) that would be a $12bn windfall to revenue. Applying a 3% EBIT margin yields $350m of profits which after tax would be another 10% accretion to Kroger's current projected net income.

A hypothetical LBO by a PE firm seems particularly unlikely. At a 30% premium, the takeout value would again be $15.0bn. This would include about a $10.0bn equity check requiring a club deal between many private equity firms. The sector is a highly debated, so the likelihood of a deal seems small. If it did occur and the Company paid down debt with all of the free cash flow; then the Company would have $2.0bn of EBITDA in 2021. Assuming this could trade for 10.0x EBITDA the Enterprise Value would be $20.0bn and the ultimate sponsor value would be $16.0bn. That is about a 60% premium over 5 years to the original equity check giving the sponsor an 11% IRR. Given the inherent risks this seems like an unattractive investment for a PE firm.

SITUATION

As previously mentioned, JANA's partner recently filed a 13D initiating an activist campaign. Their strategy includes the following:

1. Address Under Performance 2. Change Board and Senior Management 3. Optimizing Real Estate 4. Brand Management including Customer Loyalty etc 5. Labor Scheduling 6. Procurement Strategy 7. Potential Sale

I think their efforts seem unlikely to yield significant revenue opportunities for the Company. I see their strategy as adjusting the SG&A per sq ft and attempting to sell the Company. Changing management for this Company seems very risky and I doubt the gross margins can be expanded through a new procurement strategy. Furthermore, with SG&A cuts we could see an even greater decline in traffic. There are probably some easy cost cuts in the form of technology implementation and other low hanging fruit. For every dollar of SG&A/sq foot that the Company can reduce, they will increase EBITDA by $20.0m.

There are Co-CEO's in place, but the Founder Mr. John Mackey is on a $1 compensation plan. For that reason aren't many compensation cuts they can do. Also, the election for the 12 members of the board has already occurred. So they probably don't have much leverage to run for a board seat.

All in all, I think JANA has limited leverage and their activism will be based on cost cuts and a potential sale which I do not think addresses the underlying issues faced by the Company.

[1] I walked down a Kroger and WFM isle and compared 10 identical products. The Average price difference was 30%.

[2] I spoke with Alebertsons and they send it is unlikely that they are ready for another large transaction.

[3] Kroger in 2003 vs Walmart and UK Grocers in 2013 vs Aldi.

[4] http://www.nytimes.com/2003/10/19/weekinreview/the-nation-wal-mart-driving-workers-and-supermarkets-crazy.html

[5] https://fungglobalretailtech.com/research/deep-dive-online-grocery-series-uk-battle-profitability/

[6] www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/20.../

[7] www.glassdoor.com/Overview/Working-at-Wh...

[8] www.duffandphelps.com/assets/pdfs/public...static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2017/5/1..." rel="lightbox">