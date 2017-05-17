2 High Flying Stocks Of The Second Week Of May

AstraZeneca increased over 13% in the first two weeks of May.

Both NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have gained over 10% in price in the past week. NVIDIA was up due to a positive earnings beat with growth in artificial intellegence. AstraZeneca saw progress on the drug Imfinzi which is set to battle lung cancer, among other potential growth in drug pipeline research. Investors should be excited as both companies continue to execute going forward.

NVIDIA is hypomanic as the semi-conductor play beat first quarter estimates on both to the top and bottom line. Its products are found in four exciting market segments including Gaming, Data Center, Automotive and Professional Visualization. NVIDIA has exciting partnerships in nearly every market segment which shows the strength of credibility. Despite gaming still being the leading revenue driver it was NVIDIA's exposure to artificial intelligence that took most of the headlines.

Fundamentals

NVIDIA reported first quarter Non-GAAP earnings of $0.85, beating estimates by $0.18 and up 55% from a year ago. Revenue for the first quarter was reported at $1.94 billion. Second quarter guidance forecasts are being projected at $1.95 billion. Non-GAAP gross margins came in at 59.6% reflecting a reduction in intel licensing revenue. NVIDIA saw growth across all four of its key market segments Gaming, Data Center, Automotive, and Professional Visualization.

NVIDIA announced surging data center revenue which increased 300% to $409 million from a year earlier. NVIDIA seems to have enterprise partners with every major player in the tech space. Just a few of these names include; Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) TurboTax. Data Center revenue growth was due to an increase of artificial intelligence. Gaming revenue was up 49% YoY to $1.03 billion. An array of products saw double digit growth as more people watch online gaming than the combination of HBO, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and ESPN combined.

The company's automotive segment recorded revenue of $140 million, up 9% sequentially. Examples include addressing problems with autonomous driving.

An example of how NVIDIA is increasing its market share comes from interfacing with professionals. Intuit's Turbotax now allows users to converse with professional accountants. When not talking to professionals NVDIA is helping artificial intelligence progress strongly as it enables machine learning, growth, and enhances the interface between machine and user.

The next high flyer of last week was AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (AZN) is a biopharmaceutical company which is involved in the research and development of drugs. The company has an exciting pipeline of future medications and strong financials to support a long-term outlook.

The drug company is better known for its drugs Crestor, Nexium and Seroquel. Shares have increased over 13% since the beginning of May.

Recent Developments

AstraZeneca reported positive results for Phase III trial of Imfinzi which helps treat stage III non small cell lung cancer, which is the most common type of lung cancer. The cancer tested has yet to spread past the lung but is inoperable.

According to the American Cancer Society, Lung Cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer. The drug is also being assessed in Phase III trials for bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

For the first quarter of 2017 the company reported product sales of 6%. AstraZeneca has strong potential to move higher in the back half of 2017 as more drugs come online. AstraZeneca drug pipeline can be summarized into oncology, cardiovascular, and respiratory.

Source: AstraZeneca Quarterly Presentation

Highlights would include Lynparza, a drug to combat breast cancer. Lynparza has had positive Phase III results thus far. The drug has received regulatory submission and acceptance with priority review in the U.S. in the application of ovarian cancer.

AstraZeneca has also made considerable progress in Emerging Markets, as this segment is the company's largest sales region. China is a key driver in this market segment. The growth in China's industrialization has caused many issues with respect to respiration. A recent study found statistically significant exposure in 272 Chinese cities which will cause an increase in cardiovascular and respiratory disease and deaths.

Investors should continue to follow headlines for both NVIDIA and AstraZeneca. NVIDIA has become the go to provider for the bellwethers of the tech industry, both foreign and domestic. Looking for future data supporting data centers and artificial intelligence should provide more acceleration in revenue. In the back half of 2017, AstraZeneca will have headline potential as more progress in the companies drug pipeline come to fruition.

