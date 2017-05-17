MB Financial: Betting On Chicago?

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) is quite an interesting bank that marches to the beat of its own drum. At first glance, investors might just see the company as the typical roll-up bank consolidator, but I think that is more than unfair to the management team here, which has really developed the firm into a power player in the Chicago banking market. From a valuation perspective, there might not be a compelling reason to invest today: on forward earnings and book value, MB Financial prices at the upper end of most publicly traded banks, and its earnings metrics aren't what I would describe as astonishing. However, for any investor who is looking to build quality core holdings in the so-called banking sweet spot (what I would describe as between $15 billion and $35 billion in assets), this is a company that deserves a close eye in case of any pullback buying opportunities.

MB Financial's Niche

MB Financial has acquired more than a dozen banks and financial companies over the past decade, including six government-assisted deals as the United States emerged from the recession in 2009-2010 (some of which still have small FDIC loss share agreements in place). These opportunistic deals really catapulted the bank in size (more than $8 billion in assets acquired) and allowed the company to pursue more aggressive deals in future years, such as the acquisition of Taylor Capital Group (closed in 2014, $5.9 billion in assets) and American Chartered Bancorp (closed in 2016, $2.8 billion in assets). These were big deals, and the firm paid more than $1.2 billion in cash and stock in total to close them in highly competitive markets, but as we'll get into later, these deals will shape the company's future. Now, this roll-up consolidation story isn't a unique one over the past ten years; there are numerous banks that have taken similar aggressive paths in gaining size, snapping up cheap distressed assets or merging with other quality banking operations in order to build size to deal with new cumbersome banking regulations.

What does make MB Financial unique is that every single one of these banks was located in or around the Chicago metropolitan area, operating more than 95 banking offices. This has allowed the firm to knock on the door of being within the top five banking companies operating in the area by deposits, trailing only massive firms like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO). Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is the only other bank in the Chicago area that has pursued a similar local-centric strategy but has focused on making more numerous, smaller deals, which has given the company more issues on the integration front.

Measuring by deposits likely underestimates MB Financial's clout in the area. The company has concentrated on snapping up commercial leaders (the primary reason for the American Chartered and Cole Taylor acquisitions), and at this point, if you're a business operating in Chicago, your first stop for financing is MB Financial. CEO Mitchell Feiger has held the CEO position at MB Financial since 1999 and is deeply entrenched in the city's ethos. He was born in Chicago and earned his MBA at the University of Chicago as well. Investors will find similar ties to Chicago across the management team, picking up current CFO Randall Corte and CEO of the MB Financial Bank subsidiary Mark Hoppe from the Taylor Capital merger (both combine for nearly half a century of local industry experience). There have been banks, including massive nationals, that have tried to break into the Chicago banking market - despite its ills, Chicago is still an epicenter of commerce - and nearly all have failed. It is a market where you need a strong local team and knowledge base to succeed, so there is a lot of value here in the people and the brand. That is tough to place a numerical value on, but it can't be discounted.

Traditional Banking Financials

As mentioned, MB Financial focuses on its commercial business. Of the company's 12.8 billion loan portfolio, 83% is commercial-related. The bias is towards manufacturing, wholesale trade, and finance and insurance businesses within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio ($4.4 billion), with a further $3.7 billion in commercial real estate and $2 billion in collateralized commercial loans related to the leasing business (more there later). Like most banks, the focus has been on asset quality, and non-performing loans fell to just 0.38% of total loans at the end of Q1 2017, in the upper quartile of publicly traded banks. Despite the focus on asset quality recently, its net interest margin has been top tier:

Given that 40% of the portfolio is exposed to floating rates, which is one of the higher percentages I've seen in looking in the banking sector, MB Financial is heavily leveraged to increasing interest rates. Given the Fed outlook for the rest of this year, expect net interest margin to make steady upward progress.

Non-interest income is made up primarily of mortgage banking revenue, lease financing (see the lease section below), and commercial deposit and treasury management fees (72% of fiscal 2016 non-interest income). The rest is the usual (asset management/capital market fees, card fees, loan service fees) that you can find at most larger banking institutions.

The mortgage banking segment is actually one that MB Financial has considered jettisoning. It grew in size tremendously with the acquisition of Taylor Capital, and management did shop the business but was unsuccessful at finding a buyer at the right price. It has three components: originations, servicing, and portfolio. Most of the company's origination volume is third-party generated, where brokers utilize MB Financial's capital to fund the mortgages they source. Given the organic growth the company continues to see in its net loans (mid- to high single digits annually), along with the cutthroat market on growing high-quality deposits (I've highlighted this issue with other high-growth banks such as Synovus (NYSE:SNV) recently), this is very likely to be a less useful profit generator compared to internal loan origination in the commercial loans business. Mortgage issuance, particularly wholesale, is very competitive with thin margins.

In the meantime, the general strategy here is to sell most of the company's fixed-rate loans in the public markets, retaining the servicing rights. Adjustable rate loans are kept on the balance sheet, which has helped leverage the company to higher interest rates. Management's analysis of interest rate sensitivity puts the impact of a 1% increase in interest rates (the pace likely to occur between the beginning of 2017 and 1H 2018) as having a $25 million positive impact on net income.

While not necessarily a major contributor of income, the lease banking business is unique. Through MB Financial (and subsidiaries LaSalle, Celtic, and MB Equipment Finance), the company has $3.1 billion in leased assets, primarily targeting the technology, healthcare, and materials businesses. Principally, these are debt financing (lease loans), which are non-recourse loans to lessors but are collateralized by lease equipment and underwritten based on the financial condition of the lessee. Like the wholesale mortgage business, this business is basically providing the capital for leasing companies who do all the work in acquiring customers. Counterparties are generally investment-grade Fortune 1000 companies or government entities, with most loans coming due between three and five years. There is no residual risk on third-party lease loans, with those parties instead bearing that risk. While I think the assumption here is leasing means heavy risk, non-performing loans here made up just 2% of total non-performing loans, despite the lease assets making up nearly one-fifth of the interest-earning asset base. The credit risk here looks incredibly low.

Takeaway

Trading at 16.5x 2017 earnings forecasts (10% premium to the S&P Financials index) and at 2.78x price/tangible book, there isn't deep value here. This is quite the premium to slower-growing industry stalwarts like BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) (14x next year's earnings, 2x tangible book) and expensive high-flying growth names like Synovus (16.5x earnings, 1.9x tangible book). The potential for growth, while certainly set to be above that of most midcap regional banks, may not be enough to offset the value. But to break out the old Buffett quote, it usually works out to buy a wonderful company at a fair price versus a mediocre company at a great price. I can't personally justify hitting the buy button today, but this one certainly has earned a position on my watchlist. In my time taking a look here, I've become fond of how management handles itself, runs this business, and presents the company to investors. Overall, there are much worse picks out there in the banking sector.

