Look At These Results!

Target (NYSE:TGT) reported first quarter results that were better than analysts had estimated (despite revenues and earnings being lower year on year), which sent the company's stock soaring in pre-market trading. It seems the market had estimated much worse results from the retailer.

This is a lot of relief for many shareholders, who had to experience some difficult times holding Target over the last few months:

TGT data by YCharts

The pre-market pop of six percent doesn't bring Target back to its 2015 high of $85, but at $58 Target at least is trading ten percent above the 52 week low right now.

Let's look at the results in detail:

Analysts had expected a revenue decline of 3.5%, but Target's sales dropped by 1% only, hitting $16 billion in the first quarter. This sales decline was mainly driven by lower comparable store sales (down 1.3% yoy), partially offset by a slightly higher store count. This comp sales decline was much smaller than analysts and many investors feared, and this is good news for the company's owners: Comp sales are a main determining factor for a company's operating margins. When revenues increase or decrease due to store openings or closings, costs are usually moving in the same direction as well (higher operating costs when opening new stores, lower operating costs when closing existing stores). When the sales per existing location change, operating expenses are not really affected though, which means that higher revenues per location mean a big boost to the bottom line, whereas lower revenues per location mean a big hit to a company's bottom line.

The fact that Target's comp sales are still falling is not a positive at all, but the fact that Target's comps are falling much less than previously thought is a big plus, and helps explain the big earnings beat we have seen this quarter. Higher than expected comps mean higher margins as well, the combination of higher revenues (versus estimates) and higher margins (versus estimates) was enough to generate an earnings per share number that was 30% ahead of what analysts had estimated ($1.21 versus $0.90). Target's earnings per share were down slightly (when adjusting for one time items) year on year, but not nearly down as much as indicated by the company's management previously (guidance saw an EPS midpoint of $0.90 for the first quarter).

Another positive from the company's report is the fact that digital sales grew by 22%, which is roughly the same pace as Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) retail growth (although the basis is smaller). If Target can continue to grow its digital sales at such a pace for a couple of years, that part of the business will become a meaningful contributor to the company's top and bottom line.

Target's shareholder returns stood out in the first quarter as well, with $640 million returned to the company's owners in one quarter the annualized shareholder yield is roughly 8% (using the pre-market share price). This is roughly evenly made up by dividends and stock buybacks, on which the company spent $330 million and $310 million, respectively.

The timing of the company's stock buybacks wasn't that great, as the average price they paid per share was $62, which is still well above the current share price, but that was to be expected, as Target's shares fell below $60 in March -- the buybacks in the previous two months must have taken place at much higher prices. It will be interesting to see whether Target has used the share prices in the low $50s to repurchase bigger amounts of stock during the recent weeks, that would indicate good timing when it comes to shareholder returns.

These shareholder returns are financed via Target's huge cash flows, which totaled $1.3 billion in just the first quarter (operating cash flow). When we adjust that number for the company's capital expenditures ($500 million), we get to a free cash flow of $800 million, which equals an annualized free cash flow yield of 10% -- Target thus is able to finance ample shareholder returns whilst aggressively investing into its business in order to grow sales.

All in all it looks like Target has had a much better than expected quarter, although the fact that comp sales are still dropping is not a positive. If Target manages to turn comp sales around, ample profit growth and even better shareholder returns could follow.

The guidance for the current (i.e. second) quarter is not bad, either: The company expects another small comp sales decline and earnings per share of $1.05 (midpoint) -- if Target beats management's guidance again (as they did in Q1), earnings per share could again come in well above the $1.00 analysts are expecting right now:

The analyst estimate of $4.00 in EPS for the whole year looks rather conservative as well, when we account for the fact that the quarter which was supposed to be the worst (Q1) already brought in much more than one dollar in earnings per share. I wouldn't be surprised to see some upgrades to analysts' estimates for the coming quarters after Wednesday's earnings report.

Takeaway

Target's owners haven't had it easy -- shares have been dropping continuously for two years, and estimates looked rather bleak. But Target's actual results were much better than expected, and despite another comp sales decline the company's profitability was strong again.

With high shareholder returns and positive guidance for the coming quarter Target may has seen the bottom for the foreseeable future, and analyst estimates as well as share prices could recover over the coming months.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.