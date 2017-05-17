Dividend Investing Strategy - A Retiree Case Study (Part 2 Of 2)

Apply the principles outlined in the first article to develop a new portfolio that more adequately meets John & Jane's needs.

Investment Thesis

This is the second article of a two-part series where I am working with John and Jane, a married couple who have decided that they are interested in transitioning to a portfolio that focuses on dividend stocks that will create a steady long-term income for them in retirement.

One of the benefits of making this switch is that the couple will see a significant reduction in fees charged by their current financial advisor, but the most significant benefit they will receive is changing from a portfolio that focuses on capital gains (as this represents uncertainty) to a portfolio that generates regularly increasing dividends (this represents consistency). By doing this, we can protect John and Jane's wealth while creating a strong income stream that is more resistant to market fluctuations than their current portfolio.

This case study will consist of two parts:

The first article can be found here. This article outlines the principles and the strategy for developing a long-term dividend income portfolio.

Part Two - This article will compare and contrast John and Jane's current portfolio with their new portfolio and discuss why these changes were made. The goal of the second article is to show how we are making John and Jane's portfolio work for them.

The goal of the case study is to deliver a valuable resource that helps readers re-think their retirement portfolios. I also hope to create a productive dialog and generate feedback from readers so that I can continue to enhance my ability and thought processes as well. Like everyone, I am human and I believe there is always room to improve.

Underlying Assumptions - Taxable Account

It is important that those reading this article understand the following criteria and timeline on this transition. There are several important factors that must be considered as I make changes in John and Jane's portfolio.

This will be the first account I am helping John and Jane with. As of market close on Friday this account is worth just under $220k in value. Since this is the taxable account, I am going to be highly considerate of the capital gains/losses that could occur from selling a position, therefore changes will likely be made over a longer period of time than the changes I will make in the tax-sheltered accounts. We plan to view these investments as "Buy-and-Hold" investments that they will likely pass on to their children. Any capital gains or dividends made in this account are subject to taxes at the end of the year. For this reason, this account will focus on qualified dividend stocks that allow John and Jane to pay 15% on their dividend income regardless of their income. REIT's, BDC's, and other tax-advantaged accounts are less likely to be considered for this part of the portfolio because they are non-qualified dividends, meaning that they are taxed at the income level. At this point, this would be especially negative for John and Jane because their tax bracket is approximately 30%.

Underlying Assumptions - Traditional IRA's

These accounts hold the majority of John and Jane's current retirement funds. The total between their two accounts as of market close on Friday is just under $444k in value. This account will have less focus on qualified dividends as it is a tax-sheltered account and therefore it only incurs taxes when funds are withdrawn. This will allow me to make changes instantly with no short-term tax repercussions. Since it is sheltered from taxes on dividends and capital gains all investment types will be considered (with the exception of partnerships or MLP's). The most concerning aspect of Traditional IRA's is that at age 70.5 the individual must start drawing what is known at the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD). For those who aren't familiar with this, it is most easily summarized as the government's method to force retirees to pay taxes on years of deferred income. The RMD is calculated by an expected lifespan algorithm. Retirees who fail to comply with this are penalized heavily to the point where you absolutely will want to take your distribution. I have included the following chart to estimate John's RMD estimate when he turns 70.5 years old. (Note that this sheet is only intended to calculate the first year of John's distribution and it used for married couples whose spouses are less than 10 years older than them).

Source: IRS.gov - RMD Worksheet

Here is the same assumption for Jane's Traditional IRA

Source: IRS.gov - RMD Worksheet

It is for these reasons that the Traditional IRA's will be focusing on strong companies with slightly lower dividend yields because in the event the market takes a downturn, John and Jane could be forced to sell shares in order to satisfy their RMD. This account will also be focused from the beginning on cash dividends instead of reinvesting. By collecting cash dividends John and Jane will create a pool of funds that will help them better satisfy their RMD without needing to liquidate securities.

Underlying Assumptions - Roth IRA's

These accounts as of market close on Friday represented approximately under $259k in value. Roth IRA's have always been my favorite because they do not have an RMD rule since John and Jane have already paid taxes on this income. Additionally, there are no taxes on capital gains or dividends income from this account. If John and Jane wanted to, they could actually withdraw $259k tomorrow without incurring any federal penalties. The only real risk that exists is that a capital loss cannot be written off from a Roth IRA (the same applies to Traditional IRA's) and therefore it is important that we focus on strong investments that have minimal risk of default.

Current Retirement Portfolio

I am guessing this is the part that everyone is dying to see by now (After all, aren't we all curious to benchmark our portfolios?). To keep track of John and Jane's portfolio, I use excel to create a tracking list of stocks and the STOCK QUOTE Function to update the balances and the end of market day.

Taxable Account

Traditional IRA's

Roth IRA's

To put all of these accounts into perspective demonstrate the significance of John retiring in the near future I created the following chart to show how the current portfolio's dividend income would play out under the current scenario.

The first Red Arrow on the left represents the current dividend income of John's Traditional and Roth IRA. The second Red Arrow represents the total dividend income available to John from his IRA's and the dividend income being generated in the Taxable account. These figures are based on the most recent dividend I could calculate for their account holdings.

The Red Arrow on the right represents the current dividend yield of Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA's. Although she does not intend to withdraw funds anytime soon, she is still eligible to do so because the minimum threshold to not incur penalties is 59.5 years old.

The Black Arrow on the left represents the total dividend income available to John and Jane under their current portfolio set up.

The Black Arrow on the right represents the total dividend yield based on the current value of their retirement portfolio.

Portfolio Strengths

Overall, I don't think their financial advisor is doing a bad job, but I still think he has created a standardized cookie-cutter portfolio. In fact, here are a few things that are looking good for John and Jane's current portfolio.

All funds they are invested in have been performing well, and the dividend yield being generated by these accounts is still meaningful/significant. In addition to performing well, each mutual fund is strongly diversified and is, therefore, a reasonably balanced portfolio.

Portfolio Weaknesses and Opportunities

Put yourself in John and Jane's shoes for a minute and imagine that you had their existing portfolio of securities. Would you be happy with the mix, the income, and the overall performance? Are the mutual funds selected meeting John and Jane's needs (or is it the other way around)? Even more importantly, do you feel like the portfolio load fees, expenses, and a 1% assets under management fee are justified?

My conclusion: John and Jane have worked hard for their money and deserve to keep more of it than that.

Here are the primary reasons why I feel John and Jane have better opportunities:

If you look at John's Traditional IRA, you will notice it generates a dividend yield of 4.07%. One of the reasons it is generating the highest dividend is because John approached his financial advisor about the change after speaking with me. In my opinion, this is unacceptable because John should not be paying $9200/year to tell and educated advisor how to run his portfolio. It is up to the advisor to ask John the right questions, gather his opinion/input, and create a portfolio to satisfy these needs. If we break down all of the portfolios by mutual fund ticker symbol you will notice that a significant amount of wealth is tied up in the same mutual funds between the taxable, Roth, and Traditional IRA's. This isn't necessarily a bad thing (since mutual funds are usually pretty well diversified), but the mutual fund Pioneer Fundamental Growth (PIGFX) makes up approximately $150k of the portfolio's value and only offers a current yield of 1.96%. Even worse, this fund comes with a load fee of 5.75% and an expense of 1.09%. It is true that some of PIGFX's holdings are stocks I would suggest for John and Jane's portfolio, but the majority are growth stocks that don't belong in their portfolio. Although the dividend income is actually fairly strong, I know we can do a better job of picking stocks and other income sources that will provide a growing income source without the current fee structure. Many of these funds primary holdings lack strong dividend-based stocks.

Proposed Retirement Portfolio

The following are suggestions I have given John and Jane, but have not yet implemented. Remember, these are suggestions that will likely be implemented over the next several months (and even years) according to the underlying assumptions made above. It's important to keep reminding yourself that change can be a very good thing as long as they are well thought-out and calculated.

Taxable Account

Traditional IRA's

Roth IRA's

Here is the final chart that represents the cumulative benefit of all the retirement accounts when we make this change.

The first arrow indicated the amount of dividend income that is available to John. As you can see, John's portfolio generates a higher yield than Jane's portfolio because he needs the income more immediately than Jane does. Note that John's retirement income grew by over $6k/year from his current portfolio. The second arrow includes the dividend generated by the taxable account in John's income because this is the maximum dividend available if they want to leave Jane's retirement alone. Note that the total of these account is more than $10k/year over their current portfolio. The third arrow looks at Jane's retirement accounts. Even though Jane has a more conservative portfolio, her retirement accounts will be generating an additional $4.5k/year of dividend income from the get go. The fourth arrow represents the total dividend income for all of John and Jane's retirement portfolios. Overall, I would expect their new portfolio to generate approximately $14k more dividend income than their previous portfolio. The last arrow shows the change in yield (and yes, I know the total balance between the two is off by about $3k due to market change/human error) that demonstrates how much more effective John and Jane's money is being utilized.

How Do We Know The Portfolio Will Keep Up?

After writing this article, I have come to realize that a third installment will be necessary to show how annual dividend increases will continue creating additional value year-after-year. I believe that this portfolio (with regular maintenance and rebalancing) will continue to perform for years to come.

Conclusion

My goal for John and Jane is to create a balanced portfolio and I believe we have reasonably achieved that with the diversification laid out above. With the exception of Nuveen Tax-Free Advantage Municipal Fund (NEA), we chose to focus exclusively on stocks because John and Jane hold enough in savings and certificates that this portfolio gives them a mixture of 70% Stock and 30% Bonds/Certificate/Cash. When we add in Social Security to the mix and include Jane's continued wages of $50k+/year it makes sense why we have chosen a portfolio that is more heavily weighted towards stocks.

Another nice aspect of this is that John and Jane's fee will drop tremendously as I do not charge $9200/year for my services. If we factor all of the income sources and cost savings it's easy to see that John and Jane are looking at a fairly comfortable retirement.

One of the more controversial types of stocks we focused on was the retail sector [both REIT's and the inclusion of Target (TGT)]. John, Jane, and I all believe that the drop in these stocks is too drastic and the quality of the portfolios is what is ultimately important. Even though several Retail REIT's were chosen, they still make up a relatively small part of John and Jane's retirement portfolio.

How do you feel about the portfolio I proposed to John and Jane? Would you make any changes? I would love to hear feedback in the comments section!

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful.

If you have any suggestions to improve my articles or if you would like me to perform analysis on a stock please feel free to message me and I will do my best to make it happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP, HTA, STWD, OHI, GPT, UMPQ, CODI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinion of my employer. Further disclosure on the stock Umpqua Holdings is necessary because they are my current employer and I also own shares of UMPQ common stock. This article is not intended to endorse UMPQ and is intended to be used for informational purposes only.