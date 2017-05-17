Trader's Morning View: S&P 500, Oil, Gold, Bonds

Bonds are getting a lift but we'll review what are the risks.

Oil has some big news this week. We may be turning bearish again.

Stocks are down today but not out. We review underlying supports to stocks.

We've been providing a daily macro view each pre-market to our Pro Trader subscribers and wanted to share a sample of how we approach markets each morning ahead of the open. Our morning call on the service is more concise because time is precious for our members. In this report, we wanted to go into little bit deeper explanations based on current fundamentals.

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Chart By Interactive Brokers

We have a down premarket today which is fine and normal.

President Trump And Markets

The big news is another media blitz against President Trump. We ask, what's really new in today's news? Not much really. There has been one negative story after another. A government that is busy with itself is generally good for the stock market. Let stocks work.

While the market jumped together with the election results in November, many were looking for reasons and pointed to President Trump's pro-growth policies. That said after the Obamacare Repeal failure markets managed to march higher anyway.

After the James Comey firing markets managed to march higher anyway. Nothing is new today except that the news media will try to attach President Trump as the reason for the drop.

So again we ask, why is that the reason for the drop today but the market ignored negative political news on other days? That tells us the market is doing something normal. It's going up and down like a normal market. Yet we are still in a clear uptrend.

S&P 500 Chart Looks Fine

The premarket looks like 238.66 on SPY as we write this. We drew a horizontal line at 237.56, which looks like a support it should hold by market closes. We've also seen markets crawl back higher all day after a down open. We'll see if we get something similar today. That crawl back is of course bullish.

A few more days and the market runs into that middle-line uptrend which should give the market added support. Our two biggest fundamental measures, earnings and jobs, are strong supporting the market medium term.

Earnings

Earnings have grown 13.6% in Q1, which is the strongest since 2011 according to FactSet.

Here's a fun earnings versus markets chart.

Source: St Louis Fed

Earnings, the blue line precedes peaks and troughs in the red line, the stock market. Earnings growth hitting highs not seen in six years is a bullish medium-term outcome.

Many might talk about valuation being high but without a smoking gun (like a slowdown) valuation doesn't drive markets. Earnings drive equity values. As long as earnings are moving up, there is no smoking gun from this core driver.

Earnings up the most since 2011 isn't a smoking gun.

Strong Jobs

Source: St Louis Fed

This chart shows you why we care so much about jobs placing almost all other economic indicators as a distant second. The above chart compares non-farm payrolls' ("NFP") quarterly changes to the stock market in red.

When you get a big negative change in sequential growth of NFP, it can lead to a more meaningful market drop. See the two arrows we drew. Jobs were your clue. A big drop in jobs growth hinted to a coming fall in markets.

Now we have a boring old sideways line on the right side. We also have jobless claims dropping of late, which can get that blue line above to start moving up. That is an important market support.

Source: Trading Economics

We've shown in public reports that jobless claims going down predict NFP moving up. The next move in NFP should be higher based on the jobless claims coming down in the above chart. We have another jobless claims report tomorrow morning.

Without jobs falling off a cliff, you don't have that smoking gun either.

People Aren't That Bullish

Bullishness is not high despite new highs in the markets. Individual investor bullishness is below historical averages while individuals who are neutral on the market are at a 6-month high according to AAII. With markets at new all-time highs, you'd expect wild bullishness as a contrary indicator. It's not.

Investors not bullish as markets hit new highs leaves further upside potential, which is very healthy.

Fund Outflows

There have been fund outflows the last two weeks according to Lipper, which is a negative offset and needs to be watched.

OIL: Could Turn Bearish (NYSEARCA:USO)

Oil Inventories

API came out last night with another inventory build. Crude inventories finally saw a drop over the last couple of weeks giving the bulls hope. EIA comes out today at 10:30 and has proven to be the more important number to markets.

Seasonally, you have two reasons inventories should be dropping not climbing:

1) The summer driving season

2) The Economy: GDP is going from 1% in Q1 to 4% in Q2 according to The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now forecast.

Both should draw down inventories. If that does not happen oil has more risk to the downside.

We'll know at 10:30 today.

Oil Technicals And Action

Looking at the oil chart above, you have the horizontal line overhead along with the center downsloping trend line. They can both act as overhead resistance. API's report last night doesn't help.

Add to that we didn't like yesterday's action. On great news with OPEC reported as now looking to push out production cuts into March 2018 oil started going down all day. That's a case of good news bad action. Previous estimates were for a six-month production cap extension. A nine-month cap should have been bullish for oil. It wasn't.

If good news can't get oil to move up, bad news can more easily take it down. That spooked us midday yesterday on chat to our subscribers.

Iran Elections Friday

Current President Hassan Rouhani is credited with brokering the reduction of Iran sanctions, which allowed Iran to reaccelerate oil production.

His challenger to be the next president is Ibrahim Raisi who some say was being groomed to become the next ayatollah.

Raisi is said to have more hard-lined views and could risk the current nuclear agreement. If so Iran production and sale of oil would be at risk. That would reduce global oil supplies and be bullish for oil prices.

Rouhani appears to be in the lead in polls but the end result is wide open. Anything can happen. There should be a winner named over the weekend. If it's Raisi expect oil prices to jump.

Gold: Turning Bullish Short Term (NYSEARCA:GLD)

We turned bullish midday yesterday on Pro Trader.

Gold Technicals

We see a mini-uptrend starting if you look at the lows since January on the chart above.

If the trend holds, there is a lot of room before it gets back to the bigger downtrend above. That will be a decision point for gold but we have room until then.

Today's lower pre-market stock market has helped gold move higher. We're not worried about equity market fundamentals for now. Many investors are worried about equities. If that worry proves unfounded, equity markets should do fine and safe haven gold can have downside.

In the near term, the market has been straight up, so any volatility in equity markets (which is totally normal) could help gold move back up to that downtrend line above.

BONDS: Bearish (NYSARCA:TLT)

TLT is peeking its head above the resistance levels above. That is bullish despite our bearish call so needs watching. A down stock market this morning could give support to bonds today as a flight to safety.

That said, we think the bigger driver medium term is a pickup in growth from Q1's 1% to Q2's 3-4% GDP. Faster economic growth gives investors better opportunities away from low-yielding bonds.

One reason bonds rose yesterday was due to a weak housing starts number.

Source: Trading Economics

Even though the latest reading on housing starts slowed, the chart above is still in a clear uptrend. As we said in our S&P 500 review, jobs are the most important indicator for us. Until other indicators were clearly leading and breaking down, we're not focused on them.

As for bonds, we are also focused on the downtrend in the chart. Growth is one reason bonds can continue their downtrend. A global central bank (Fed, ECB and BOJ) pivot to reduce quantitative easing assets over the next year is another reason. The Fed has been speaking about beginning its bond run-off in early 2018. That can cap bond prices.

TLT has risk to that upper downtrend on the chart but we don't think it gets there and the bigger trend, we think, is down.

Conclusion

We're bullish on stocks medium term. We're bullish on gold shorter term. Oil could be turning bearish. Bonds, we think are bearish.

