Analysis Of Super Safe Stocks

On March 1, Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) hit a record of 21,115. On May 15, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) hit a record of 2,402. On Tuesday, May 16, the NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) hit a new record of 6,169. The three indexes ended at 20,979, 2,400, and 6,169 respectively. Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) surged to $49 as Saudi Arabia and Russia said they plan to extend production cuts for nine months. But more and more analysts are saying that the market is overvalued. I have written three articles calling for a market decline. On January 4, I called for a 19.8% decline in 0-6 months. On April 4, I adjusted the decline to about 10-15% in 3-9 months. Then on May 2, I averaged the decline to 14.7%. On May 8, the VIX Volatility index (NYSEARCA:VXX) reached a 10-year low of 9.72, and is also near its 24-year low. The VIX closed at 10.65 on Tuesday. Volatility tends to reach a trough at a market peak, as shown below. Thus, it is possible the VIX could be forming a trough, signaling a market peak.

While there is a lot of evidence that the market could go lower, there are a few arguments that the market could head higher. One compelling argument values the Dow at 38,000 based on infrastructure spending and the dividend discount model. But instead of arguing if the stock market will rise or fall, which is a game of probabilities, I will focus on what I call "super safe stocks" to hedge risk of a market decline. No one has been able to consistently predict the market with accuracy.

Below is a list of the five most recent top articles from a Google search for "super safe stocks." The list is ordered by date published with the stocks recommended in each.

Five Super-Safe Dividend Stocks Every Retiree Should Own - February 14, 2017. Article lists AT&T (NYSE:T), JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and Waste Management (NYSE:WM). The article stresses the need for safety and income by seeking stocks with stability, low risk, growing dividends, and a large competitive advantage. Based on short-term technicals, Procter & Gamble is the only stock at support. But while AT&T and Procter & Gamble will likely continue growing due to their competitive advantages and strong brands, only Wal-Mart and Waste Management have graphs with just one major decline over the long term. Wal-Mart's long-term trend seems range-bound and nearly flat. Waste Management, however, has a steady growing graph that seems to resist declines of more than 25% while growing its dividend over the years. Only once has the stock fallen by 37%.

10 Super-Safe Dividend Growth Stocks - February 9, 2017. Article lists Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Procter & Gamble , Stryker (NYSE:SYK), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW). The article focuses on dividend aristocrats that do not seem likely to cut their dividend. To do this, the article stresses watching the payout ratio, financial leverage, free cash flow generation, and profitability trends. But only Accenture, Church & Dwight, Lockheed Martin, McCormick, and TJX Companies have steady growing graphs that seem to resist decline.

4 Super Safe Dividend Stocks to Survive the Election Fallout - October 17, 2016. Article lists AT&T , Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). While the election has turned out opposite of what the article predicted, the main thesis that stocks may fall remains. The article focuses on dividend stocks with low risk, low volatility, and can do well under a low interest rate environment. But only Colgate-Palmolive has a steady growing graph that seems to resist a large decline.

9 Dividend Stocks for a Full Calendar of Safe Income - September 19, 2016. Article lists AT&T , Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Procter & Gamble , Target (NYSE:TGT), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). The article focuses on blue-chip stocks with a relatively high dividend and where three of the nine stocks pay a dividend each month. However, none of the stocks have a steady growing graph that seems to resist a large decline.

The 10 'Safest' Stocks Make Investors Rich - June 16, 2016. This utility-heavy article lists AGL Resources, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), NiSource (NYSE:NI), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC), and Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL). In 2015, NiSource spun off Columbia Pipeline Group (NYSE:CPGX). AGL Resources was acquired by Southern Company in July 2016. The article focuses on S&P 500 stocks with the lowest betas over the past five years and has dividend yields above bond yields. But only Southern Company and WEC Energy have steady growing graphs that seem to resist a large decline.

AT&T and Procter & Gamble were the most common super safe stock, being listed in three of the five articles. But surprisingly Warren Buffett's favorites Wal-Mart Stores and Wells Fargo only showed up once out of the five lists. And four of the five top Buffett holdings, American Express (NYSE:AXP), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Kraft Heinz (HNZ), and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), also where not chosen as super safe stocks. Below is the valuation table of all 34 stocks listed in the five articles with the 9 stocks chosen based long term graphs with steady uptrends highlighted in yellow.

Conclusion: Based on the five super safe stock lists, Accenture , Church & Dwight , Colgate-Palmolive , Lockheed Martin , McCormick , Southern Company , TJX Companies , Waste Management , and WEC Energy have long term graphs with steady uptrends. But from the valuation table above, JP Morgan followed by Wells Fargo and Exxon Mobil have 4 or 5 green "good" numbers. When combining green "good" numbers with long term graphs with steady uptrends, Lockheed Martin and TJX Companies look best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LMT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.