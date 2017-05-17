Triple Your Railroad Income

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is the biggest publicly traded railroad company in the US, and also the one offering the best income yield. Due to the share's strong performance over the last months the yield has dropped though, and since share prices are high right now, options are a good choice to increase the income investors receive from their shares further.

Union Pacific's shares are trading at $111 right now, which is more than 40% above the company's 52 week low. This year shares are up by 8%, currently trading just shy of the 52 week high, but still about ten percent below the all time high formed a little more than two years ago.

UNP Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Among major railroads, Union Pacific's dividend yield is the highest, slightly above Norfolk Southern's (NYSE:NSC) yield of 2.1%, and well above the dividend yields Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), CSX (NYSE:CSX) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) offer (with yields ranging from 1.6% to 1.0%. As we can see in the above graph, the yields for all of these companies are rather low in comparison to the yields investors got in the past, especially in comparison to early 2016, 2013 and, of course, during the financial crisis.

Railroads operate in a cyclical industry, thus share prices can swing widely, which, in turn, affects the dividend yields investors get when purchasing shares.

When we look at Union Pacific's most recent traffic report from early May, we see that traffic is indeed up year over year, for week 19, the second quarter (to date) and the 2017 (to date). We further see that carloads growth has accelerated from 3% (year to date) to 5% (week 19), reflecting growing demand for railroad services and an improving environment for the railroad industry.

Especially coal volumes, which had been a headwind in past years, increased substantially so far this year (up 18%), and with the Trump administration being relatively pro coal, further traffic increases in that segment are likely. Together with continuous growth from other segments, such as grain and chemicals, the outlook for further traffic growth in 2017 is good, which should propel Union Pacific's fundamentals further.

UNP EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

These operational improvements are reflected in Union Pacific's rising earnings per share, which currently sit at $5.24 for the last four quarters. This is an improvement over the 2016 low, but still not as high as the company's profits at the peak of the cycle in early 2015. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $6.42 in 2018, thus investors can expect further improvement and new record profitability in the next 18 months.

Union Pacific's share price has already increased a lot, pricing in future earnings growth, but unfortunately the share price gains vastly outpaced the company's dividend growth (10% in 2017), which lead to a declining dividend yield.

Investors seeking to generate a higher yield than the 2.2% dividend yield they can get right now, can chose to boost their yield buy writing call options for their existing positions: For an investor owning 100 shares of Union Pacific (position valued at $11,100), the income he can expect over the next year is $242 -- a yield of 2.2%.

By selling one call option contract with an expiry date of June 2018 (13 months away) with a strike price of $125, he can boost his income by another $470, bringing his total expected income to $710 for the next 13 months. Based on an investment of $11,100, this means an annualized income yield of 6%. A couple of things can happen when utilizing this strategy, depending on whether Union Pacific's share price increases further:

- If shares trade below $125 by June 2018, the investor keeps his shares, the option expires, and the investor has effectively almost tripled his income over that time frame.

- If shares trade above $125 by June 2018, the investor's shares will get called away at $125 per share, which would mean a return of $1400 in 13 months, in addition to the $240 derived from dividends and $470 derived from option premiums -- a total return of 2110, or 17.4% annualized (based on an initial investment of $11,100 and a time frame of 13 months).

This strategy thus can increase income substantially, but total returns are capped at a certain level (in this case, at 17.5% annually). If shares would increase to $150, the investor would lose out substantial capital gains -- nevertheless, I believe, a high double digit total return is not bad, especially with markets trading at all time highs.

UNP PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Since PE ratios are at the top end of their historic range, I believe that huge share price gains are not very likely in the next year, thus the option strike price of $125 has, I believe, a good chance of not being breached in the next year -- investors have a good chance to keep their shares even when employing that strategy.

Takeaway

Union Pacific's share price has increased a lot over the last year, mainly in anticipation of better earnings going forward. The same is true for other railroads, which sent the dividend yields in the industry lower.

By utilizing an option strategy investors can boost their income, and due to Union Pacific's valuation being relatively high, chances are good that shares will not get called away, since further share price gains will very likely be less enormous as they were in the last year.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.