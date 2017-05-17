Don't Mistake The Market's Complacency For Confidence

The market appears to be reaching new heights, with no end in sight. Consumer confidence recently hit the highest level since March 2000. There is much optimism about the future prospects of the Trump administration's policies and the dollar is strong. Price action in stocks appears to confirm the bullish sentiment, particularly for retail investors. It seems as though these are the best of times!

But today's market "confidence" should not be mistaken for its true nature: complacency, or the feeling of quiet pleasure or security, often while unaware of some potential danger. According to Barron's (March 31, 2017), last quarter was one of the least volatile since the 1960s. With the VIX hovering at low levels for a prolonged period, the current market appears to fit the textbook definition of complacency. And that means investors must position their portfolios for potential market downturns and not for continued market confidence.

It seems as if it doesn't matter whether news is good, bad or uncertain - the market perceives it as good news. Bad news is mounting, though, and the market's rose-colored glasses will not safeguard against looming turmoil. A look beyond the headlines to investigate the global market landscape should have a sobering impact on market outlook.

Despite false confidence, I would argue that most investors, no matter their political views, believe we are in very uncertain political times both domestically and internationally. For too long, partisan politics has crippled Washington; and it appears that there is no end in sight. This could, in turn, impact the implementation of the Trump administration's policies, which many investors are banking on for continued growth. We have already seen some of the challenges they face.

These domestic issues are also reflected in the broader global snapshot. With the recent election of Emmanuel Macron in France, it seems that the Eurozone dodged a bullet. But there are many other considerations that are equally impactful but receive less attention. Brexit continues to pose potential problems for the Eurozone, as does Italy's and Greece's mounting debt crises. To understand the magnitude of these impending crises, one must consider that Italy's economy is ten times larger than Greece and the third largest economy in the Eurozone with the world's third largest sovereign bond market.

There are various viewpoints on US-Russia relations and its potential impact on the markets. One viewpoint that has not been priced into is that relations are so strained that there is a significantly higher chance that miscalculations may occur. The views from several experienced analysts, including Stephen F. Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian studies at Princeton University and Jonathan Steele, a Guardian columnist, roving foreign correspondent, detail a continued deterioration in relationships between the two nations with Cold War-era like mistrust.

The Russian perspective is that the U.S. has ambiguous policies in that region; they are also concerned with NATO. Hence, they risked a massive cost in terms of sanctions and isolation just to try to keep NATO off their borders in Ukraine. This could, in turn, lead to uncertainty and volatility in the markets with potentially adverse consequences.

Further east, relations with China have become a very delicate balancing act between the two largest economies of the world. President Trump talked tough on the campaign trail, but seems to have since toned down his rhetoric on tariffs. There is a lot of pressure on Chinese leadership, particularly Xi Jinping, to stand up to the American administration, which they perceive as not giving the respect they deserve.

These dynamics will make it difficult for the two countries to strike productive bilateral investment treaties. Chinese leadership also has its own set of challenges including a slowing economy and the fact that few truly understand China's shadow banking systems and how they will control their massively leveraged economy. None of this bodes well for markets.

Of course, international relations become even more strained as we move further east to North Korea. The imminent threat of being attacked at any given moment, from both sides, has heightened tensions across the globe. The potential impact on the market should not be overlooked. But it, amazingly, seems that the markets have not priced this in.

Investors must consider all these factors when constructing a portfolio wherein investment positioning is important. We all have a finite amount of time with particular goals and needs. One would think that current domestic and global situations would contribute to more volatile markets. Just last year, the markets threw temper tantrums in anticipation of interest rate hikes. This year, the Fed seems to be on course for "gradual" interest rate increases, and the VIX is at its lowest levels. We may be in the golden age of hopes and expectations for the current administration where anything is possible, but that does not dispute the facts.

I believe that investors who are vigilant in analyzing the facts and not blindly relying on the talking heads and networks that tend to be bullish under any scenario will do best. It is perplexing that we have gone through two massive selloffs (1999 and 2008) in the past twenty years, and yet they seem to be distant memories. Those who fail to forget and see market confidence for what it really is - market complacency - will get out unscathed.

Kevin Jamali is senior portfolio manager of the Catalyst/Auctos Multi-Strategy Fund (MUTF:ACXAX).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.