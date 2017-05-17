CBA And AB/I Initiatives Are Transforming BREW

CBA & Pabst terminated the option for the Redhook Brewery. The stunning property should find interest from brewers and developers alike. I anticipate prices significantly above the $19MM tax assessment.

The domestic craft beer market is an increasingly competitive market consisting of few nationally distributed brands and literally thousands of regional/local brands. The increasing competition has seen many formerly growing brands lose volumes to upstarts and local brands. CBA’s portfolio has a bit of both, the incredibly successful national KONA brand which has grown significantly despite limited advertising spend, and the ailing Redhook and Widmer brands which have receded from the national spotlight and are reestablishing themselves as regional brands in their respective home markets.

With that backdrop, CBA (BREW) & AB/I (BUD) entered into a far reaching series of agreements outlined in a CBA 8-K dated 8/24/16. This 8-K outlined a comprehensive plan to better align their interests, to expand KONA sales, address international sales of CBA products, and establish terms under which CBA could sell up to 50% of its assets (the non-KONA brands) and AB/I could seek to acquire the KONA brand for a minimum of $22.

Today, there are two camps, one that sees the evolution of the CBA business model and opportunities outlined above and increased cooperation with AB/I, and short sellers who have collectively have sold 1.5 million shares in a bet against CBA likely owing to the weakness in the Redhook & Widmer brands. Ironically, the short selling increased dramatically following the establishment of these very agreements signaling increased cooperation between CBA & AB/I (see Exhibit 1).

Though I see the shorts concern with the retrenching of two major CBA brands, I believe the considerable upside to KONA sales, the value of this brand and international sales make the company worth significantly more that the $330MM market cap currently afforded the shares.

Given the degree to which I believe the evolving CBA story is misunderstood, here is two "seven packs" or “short” lists (unable to override SA software bullets to present one list) I believe every seller of CBA shares should consider.

1. The CBA 8-K dated 8/24/16 fundamentally changed the relationship between CBA & AB/I and consisted of several far reaching agreements:

Contract Brewing Agreement whereby AB/I agreed to brew CBA’s largest brands saving CBA a minimum of $10/BBL and allowing CBA to reduce personnel, exit less efficient breweries and improve distribution synergies. It also called for Project Husky to drive KONA sales in the US.

Provided the framework for AB/I purchasing the KONA brand & assets for not less than $22 until the first anniversary date of the agreement, rising to a minimum of $24.50 on the third anniversary of the agreement. This agreement also discussed CBA’s ability to sell off up to 50% of the assets (the non-KONA brands) without triggering a change of control prior to receiving these minimum payments for KONA.

The International Distribution Agreement calls for CBA to receive $30 - $40 royalties per BBL for all beer exported to overseas markets, or brewed by AB/I overseas. It also provided for $14 million of payments to CBA over three years.

2. FEE INCOME / CASH FLOW:

CBA received $6 MM from Pabst YTD and now is free to sell the Woodinville brewery

AB/I paid CBA $3MM in FY16, and will pay $5 MM and $6 MM in FYs 17 & 18 and an additional $20 MM if they do not buy CBA in a little more than 2 years.

That equates to $20 MM free cash combined and up to $40 million in the event AB/I does not buy CBA.

Assuming Woodinville sells for $ 25MM, CBA generates $45MM – 65 MM of cash.

3. The CBA – AB/I relationship has improved significantly and they are working jointly to lower CBA production costs and improve distribution of CBA products. The parties meet monthly to plan production and determine ways to improve profitability.

150K BBLs of CBA product will be brewed in AB/I’s breweries in FY17 saving CBA a minimum of $1.5 MM in production costs as mentioned on the 1Q conference call.

A minimum of $3MM per year will be saved in the remaining 8 years of the agreement and will be reflected in a reduction of COGS.

Transitioning this production also has allowed CBA to start optimizing its brewing footprint. Approximately 40 personnel have been let go in Woodinville and I estimate 60 will depart Portland once the largest KONA brands have fully transitioned to AB/I’s plant, significantly reducing costs for CBA.

AB/I has worked with CBA and helped fund market tests by reducing case fees and represents additional evidence of an increasingly cooperative relationship.

An additional development on the Q1 conference call was that AB/I is test batching Redhook Longhammer IPA. This seems to represent continued evolution to the relationship and even greater coordination between AB/I and CBA. In the original 8-K (see Exhibit 2) production of Kona Longboard and Big Wave were certain but the language surrounding potential production of Redhook Longhammer appeared noncommittal. I estimate Longhammer to be a 60K BBL brand and the more product shifted to AB/I for production, the greater the profitability for CBA.

4. KONA Market test in Seattle in 3Q16 demonstrated advertising spend dramatically increased sales.

CBA spent $900K on a market test which drove depletions 39%, up from 5%.

KONA Brand awareness increased 22% to 73%. Phenomenal returns for minimal spend.

On the 1Q17 conference call, SG&A was guided higher for advertising expenditures which should drive KONA sales in larger markets as the “One Life, Don’t Blow It” and “Hello, Mainland” campaign messages are expanded to larger markets.

5. Current officers and directors own over 2.1 MM BREW shares. Collectively, 1.5MM shares of BREW stock have been shorted as of April 28th. With short interest exploding, do insider trades confirm the dire outlook the shorts evidently anticipate? Let’s review the facts.

Two retirees serving as directors have sold CBA shares, one is leaving the BOD this week through mandatory retirement. Combined these two directors sold less than 20K shares or less than 1% of the total holdings by current insiders. These sales were shares awarded for their service as members of the BOD or “free” stock.

The two largest current BOD share holders together own over 1.9MM shares and neither has sold a single BREW share. Clearly they do not share the “short’s” concerns.

The COO, the CFO and another officer have collectively purchased over 14K shares on the open market.

No officer has sold any shares in the past year.

Clearly the sale of less than 1% of collective insider holdings does not seem to confirm a “house on fire” short’s thesis, nor are the insiders apparently concerned enough about the increased competition in the space to unload their holdings.

Compare CBA’s insider actions with the actions of insiders at The Boston Beer Company (SAM); with less than half of BREW’s outstanding share count, Officers and members of the SAM BOD have sold over 600K shares of stock in the past 12 months and virtually all have been large sellers.

6. AB/I has taken an aggressive stance to promote KONA sales as outlined in the 8-K. Project Husky (see EXHIBIT 3) was part of the amended Distribution Agreement in the 8-K and established “Drive Kona growth Domestically” as its first of three goals. In addition, KONA was made an AB/I “FOCUS” brand at the November, 2016 AB/I Sales and Marketing convention. Channel checks have validated that KONA products are increasingly available in the off premise channel and are also making progress in the on premise channel.

AB/I’s designation of KONA as a “FOCUS” brand represents the first time a CBA product received this attention by AB/I and elevates KONA to the status as one of AB/I’s own within the distribution system.

Recent channel checks revealed a Big Box retailer showed two pallets of KONA product (Big Wave & Big Kahuna Variety pack) in addition to a pallet of Redhook ESB and was confirmed in multiple stores in four states. That is 15% of this retailers beer isle dedicated to CBA product and marked the only time I have ever seen more than two pallets of CBA product on the floor of this retailer. This is clear evidence of a “push” behind the KONA brand and bodes well for Q2 KONA sales.

Similarly, the convenience store channel (59% of beer sales) has shown a significant increase in KONA product availability nationwide.

Calls to independent distributors confirm KONA is being showcased and that sales personnel have actual quotas to meet. Understand that is AB/I employees and independent distributor sales personnel with sales quotas for CBA products.

7. KONA is Liquid Aloha and resonates with consumers. There is something different about the KONA brand and an almost universal acceptance of the brand.

KONA has achieved over 21 consecutive quarters of double digit volume growth, an achievement few craft brands can make. Clearly this growth, despite limited advertising spend, should indicate that KONA would trade at a premium and give short sellers pause.

KONA competes in both craft and import categories

The KONA product development team is superb. Hit beer after hit- Longboard, Big Wave, Castaway IPA and now Hanalei IPA. This team keeps brewing up winners.

KONA appeals to both sexes, like Corona, and unlike the much of the craft category.

Ken Kunze, CMO, describes KONA’s appeal as follows: “I’d also like to remind everyone again about why the Kona brand is special among the over 5,000 craft brands available in the U.S. First, the Kona brand plays like a craft brand imported from Hawaii and has the benefit of being a lifestyle, a craft and an import play. We believe Kona has a bigger opportunity to play across the high end of both the craft and the import segments.

The consumer appeal for Kona is rooted in the following; the special culture of Hawaiians, the natural beauty of a real paradise for Hawaii, the lifestyle surf beach and vacation, the unique iconic imagery of the brand and Hawaii as represented in the standout packaging, the distinct brand voice is articulated the demanding campaign, with “One Life Don’t Blow It” and the tag line of “Liquid Aloha” and the craft beers that reflect the trappable essence of Hawaii.

A case in point about the power of Liquid Aloha is a recent data point I received from Moline, IL. A Seeking Alpha reader contacted me and forwarded this picture:

8. A grocery store in Moline, IL has Fire Rock, Wailua Wheat, Hanalei IPA, Big Wave and Koko Brown- 5 different KONA six packs for sale. On the bottom shelf is a Big Kahuna Variety 12 Pack. YES, this is but one data point, but for this selection to be available in a town of 44K people is impressive.

The point here is that KONA has great appeal and can compete on a national basis as evidenced in this photo. This store is not just carrying Big Wave or Longboard, but is shelving the best selection of KONA I have ever seen in a small market. This is proof the message of Liquid Aloha resonates in many places far from the tropical island paradise of Hawaii.

9. US Domestic Opportunities: There remain significant growth opportunities for KONA in the US. On the 4Q16 conference call, Ken Kunze, CMO, reported, “The Kona opportunity remains large. Even as a leading Craft brand, Kona’s basic distribution opportunity remains significant. Kona’s highest distributed package, Longboard 6-packs had only achieved 20% distribution across channels as measured by Nielsen. Big Wave and Longboard 12-packs remain in single-digit distribution. Five years ago Kona represented a little over 20% of the volume mix and today, it is over 50% of the mix. We believe CBA’s future value will be driven largely by Kona’s domestic and international volume opportunity”.

KONA was a 400K BBL brand in FY16 with significant opportunities for growth which Project Husky and its being named a “FOCUS” brand are designed to exploit additional market opportunities. Both bode well for increased KONA sales.

10. International Growth Opportunities: The craft brand battle is spreading to international markets and every large craft merger transaction has been announced with some discussion of the importance of expanding into international markets. Such expansion requires large, well capitalized partners… or suitors.

When Kirin invested in Brooklyn Brewery, they stated “Additionally, the two companies plan to “consider the development of original products for the Japan market and the launch of a restaurant business,” according to the release. Kirin will also help Brooklyn expand distribution into Brazil.”

Last week Heineken completed the acquisition of Lagunitas. Tony Magee, founder and Executive Chairman of Lagunitas, added : “During the 19 months of our partnership we have come to trust and truly believe in each other. Through that we have found ourselves aligned on how to bring the vibe of U.S. craft-brewing to beer lovers everywhere. Only by fully committing to this relationship can we both respond to the historic opportunity that awaits us in all 24 time zones.” Further, he commented “They want us to be what we believe we can be, but they’d have to loan us the money to, say, build a brewery in the UK, but our own balance sheet can only carry so much leverage,” he wrote. “There were a dozen places along the road where we could move, but couldn’t. Hidebound by our own limitations, we were.”

“During the 19 months of our partnership we have come to trust and truly believe in each other. Through that we have found ourselves aligned on how to bring the vibe of U.S. craft-brewing to beer lovers everywhere. Only by fully committing to this relationship can we both respond to the historic opportunity that awaits us in all 24 time zones.” Further, he commented “They want us to be what we believe we can be, but they’d have to loan us the money to, say, build a brewery in the UK, but our own balance sheet can only carry so much leverage,” he wrote. “There were a dozen places along the road where we could move, but couldn’t. Hidebound by our own limitations, we were.” There are three ways CBA international sales can develop with AB/I. The international agreement calls for a $40/BBL royalty for beer brewed by CBA and shipped overseas for AB/I. If AB/I brews the beer, CBA receives a $30/BBL royalty. The other way is for AB/I to buy KONA and pursue international expansion on their own. All of these methods are far more profitable for CBA than their current business model and should give a short seller pause.

In FY16, CBA brewed 775K BBLs of beer and generated operating income of $375K. Clearly shipping 100K or more BBLs to AB/I for a $4MM royalty is far more profitable than CBA’s current business model and another reason the outlook for CBA profitability is promising. On the 3Q16 conference call, Andy Thomas discussed the international opportunity. “It is an interesting area for a couple of reasons, one is I can’t really speak for AB and their global growth strategy but what I can tell you about what is the global growth strategy, we know that there is a lot of experience, there is a lot of learning and the role of ecommerce outside of US and there is a belief that e commerce is a great way to seed some smaller brands and that’s been one of the routes AB has been taking. That said I think the answer to your question do we expect to see an acceleration is yes and part of that reason is I think again the Kona brand and other Kona can play in some of those geographies might be a little bit different than it has traditional American craft brand that can play a lifestyle role in kind of warm weather climate like Brazil, Mexico and Chile. So I can’t comment on what AB competitive strategy is around the positive developing global, it would be pressure but what I can tell you is we have expectations that Kona brand volumes will accelerate as we work more closely with them and on understanding how do we go after Mexico and Brazil and Chile specifically and using out the very transparent about, it won’t be limited to those countries but as we have evolved and we have more countries to share, we will be forthright was updating you and as those plans develop we can give you a little bit more insight and have it all beyond e commerce. (though the transcript is somewhat garbled, the message is clear). This clearly indicates that management thinks international sales will be undertaken.

11. AB/I has the right to produce KONA overseas now. AB/I sold 165MM BBLs of beer in Latin America alone. Every 100K BBLs of CBA product exported adds $3 – 4 million to CBA operating income in the form of royalty payments. Small volumes will drive significant increases in EPS for CBA and I believe it unlikely AB/I will ignore for much longer big moves by its largest competitors.

12. EVENT RISK: Short sellers have significant event risk from several potential developments.

Billion dollar M&A deals continue to happen in the craft space and the M&A market for signature brands is hot.

KONA is a top ten craft brand growing double digits and would likely attract a premium valuation.

Even the “+” part of the portfolio is attractive- overnight an acquirer could have a strong regional brand in most major markets and the 8-K discusses the sale of these brands.

The sale of Woodinville for $26 MM would likely move CBA shares higher it could make the company debt free and reduce costs by an additional $3.5MM annually. This is a premier property and will likely receive interest from brewers and developers alike.

Similarly, any announcement that AB/I was going to commence international shipments would lead EPS estimates upward given the relative profitability of these shipments.

Sale of non-KONA assets as described in the 8-K would free up cash and leave only the high growth, low overhead KONA brand to value.

13. Valuation. CBA is asset and brand rich. Three breweries plus KONA, Redhook, Widmer, Omission and the partner brands. Today’s market cap is approximately $340MM. The existing breweries are likely worth $125MM so the market is valuing 775K BBLs at $215 MM or about $275/BBl- significantly below any transactions in the craft space.

14. CBA has many additional options to rapidly transform itself, increasing EPS and slashing costs which should not be ignored.

CBA currently employs about 400 people in the restaurants, a $25 MM business with a 13.6 gross margin. Turning some of these operations over to a third party restaurant operators would dramatically reduce costs and increase EPS. CBA should focus on what it does well and outsource the rest. These operations have been a significant drag on CBA results.

The Portland brewery is a state of the art brewery and a significant CBA asset. Following the KONA and Redhook IPA brand migrations to AB/I’s Fort Collins brewery, however, the Portland brewery will be operating at extremely low capacity utilization rates. CBA could sell this brewery and have a third party brew their remaining products. In fact, this brewery might fit AB/I’s needs given they own Elysian, Ten Barrel and Golden Road on the west coast. Alternatively, CBA needs to commence contract brewing to absorb the overhead burden of this facility. In fact, I find it very interesting that we have hear of the migration of the production out of the Portland brewery, but there has been no discussion of their plans to replace it which at this point should have been determined.

CBA’s valuation has been significantly impacted by its struggling brands. In a KONA only CBA, I believe the stock would be valued at approximately $1,500 / BBL, supported by M&A transactions and the huge opportunity for KONA internationally. That is $600 MM or $31 per share for KONA plus $5 – 7 for the other brands and breweries or a minimum of $36.

As I mentioned earlier, significant amounts of cash are coming in fees and the sale of assets. CBA should consider returning some portion of this capital to shareholders in the form of a dividend and use the rest to continue spreading the KONA story thru ad spend. Alternatively they could repurchase shares the shorts are so willing to sell.

In conclusion, the CBA 8-K dated 8/24/16 outlined substantial changes in the relationship between AB/I & CBA. It called for AB/I to brew CBA’s beers in its breweries allowing for substantial savings for CBA and the ability to significantly reduce its headcount and brewing footprint. All will drive CBA earnings and increase the efficiency of CBA operations. Most surprising, this agreement stipulated how and for what minimum terms CBA could be purchased by AB/I. Longs hailed the new spirit of cooperation while short sellers used it as the very starting point to rapidly increase the outstanding short position by 125%.

I believe the short sellers should take note that two of the four major developments outlined in the 8-K have already begun to positively impact CBA’s results- the contract brewing agreement where AB/I has started producing CBA’s beers in its breweries and Project Husky which is driving KONA sales domestically. The two remaining initiatives, the sale of both KONA and the non-KONA brands to AB/I or a third party, and initiation of international sales will be the most profitable developments for CBA shareholders and definitely represent a time to not be short CBA shares. Given the major shifts by AB/I’s competitors to transition to global craft companies, I believe AB/I will likely be following suit before long, either by moving to acquire KONA or by initiating international shipments.





EXHIBIT 1 BREW SHORT INTEREST Settlement Date Short Interest AVG Daily Volume Days to Cover 4/28/2017 1,525,172 124,805 12.2 4/13/2017 1,403,226 113,659 12.3 3/31/2017 1,334,473 168,576 7.9 3/15/2017 1,067,888 118,248 9 2/28/2017 1,083,776 97,615 11.1 2/15/2017 1,099,774 89,376 12.3 1/31/2017 1,114,142 90,359 12.3 1/13/2017 1,090,653 146,449 7.4 12/30/2016 1,091,419 155,515 7 12/15/2016 936,237 117,636 8 11/30/2016 860,965 106,306 8.1 11/15/2016 1,018,157 214,395 4.7 10/31/2016 1,034,509 153,543 6.7 10/14/2016 921,455 241,039 3.8 9/30/2016 855,251 240,034 3.6 AB/I & CBA Sign 9/15/2016 911,634 289,122 3.2 New Agreements 8/31/2016 796,542 397,837 2 8-K dated 8/24/16 8/15/2016 680,093 188,325 3.6 7/29/2016 677,174 35,860 18.9 7/15/2016 691,902 70,939 9.8 6/30/2016 621,622 79,048 7.9 6/15/2016 557,292 71,664 7.8 5/31/2016 585,032 81,272 7.2 5/13/2016 524,014 33,208 15.8

EXHIBIT 2

CONTRACT BREWING LANGUAGE & SPECIFIED PRODUCTS

3.6 (page 15) With respect to (A) the U.S. Specified Products set forth on Schedule 3.6 and (B) any other U.S. Specified Products associated with a CBA Brand the Production of which becomes handled solely by AB pursuant to this Agreement, in each case of (A) and (B), after a reasonable transition period following the date on which CBA ceases Producing (or having Produced by any Person other than AB and its Affiliates) such CBA Brand (during which period the procedures set forth in Sections 3.4 and 3.5 shall continue to apply), the parties shall continue to conduct Monthly Planning Meetings with respect to such U.S. Specified Products in accordance with Section 3.4 but, following each such Monthly Planning Meeting, AB shall be responsible for ((i)) determining the Production Schedule with respect to such U.S. Specified Products, (ii) issuing the related Production Order, ((iii)) Production and delivery pursuant to such Production Order in compliance with this Section 3 and (iv) forecasts with respect to the shipment and delivery of such U.S. Specified Products to each applicable CBA Wholesaler. In connection with the foregoing, (A) AB agrees to use commercially reasonable efforts to maintain with each CBA Wholesaler inventory levels of such U.S. Specified Products that are no less than the levels applicable to comparable products owned by AB and (B) AB will utilize the same wholesaler inventory management production order system with respect to the U.S. Specified Products as AB utilizes for its own comparable products.

3.7 Notwithstanding anything in Section 3.3 to the contrary, the aggregate minimum volume of Redhook Long Hammer that CBA is required to request AB to Produce and deliver in any given calendar year shall be 10,000 Barrels; provided that, if prior to the Transition Date (or, if later, the Effective Date), AB notifies CBA that the Production of Redhook Long Hammer at such minimum volumes would not, in AB’s reasonable determination, be commercially practicable, the parties shall discuss in good faith alternative minimum production volumes.

EXHIBIT 3

PROJECT HUSKY & SCHEDULE 18

18. Project Husky. From and after the date hereof and until the earlier of August 23, 2017 and the parties’ entry into definitive agreements with respect thereto, AB and CBA agree to continue to consider and discuss in good faith the implementation of the items set forth on Schedule 18. In addition, at the reasonable request of either party from time to time, the parties shall discuss in good faith other measures proposed by either party to improve efficiencies, reduce costs or otherwise enhance the effectiveness of the parties’ commercial arrangements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the foregoing, the failure by the parties to enter into definitive agreements relating to the items set forth on Schedule 18 or any other matters discussed pursuant to this Section 19 shall in no event be deemed to be a breach of either party’s obligations hereunder or result in any Liability to either party under this Agreement.

Schedule 18

1. Drive Kona Growth Domestically

2. CBA Contract Brewing Select High End Beers

3. DC Network Optimization via sharing warehouses, shipping and eventual consolidation of wholesale inventory management and production planning information systems

Source: CBA 8/24/16 8-K, Contract Brewing Agreement pp 32 and Exhibits.

