Painfully Complex, Cosan Remains An Undervalued Play On Brazil

Cosan Ltd. is uncommonly complex, but the shares look undervalued below the low-to-mid teens on the basis of mid single-digit revenue growth and improving FCF margins in the years to come.

Quarterly volatility is a fact of life, but the retail fuel business continues to gain share and returns continue to improve in the industry-leading sugar and ethanol business.

As I have written before, U.S. investors are not exactly spoiled for choice when it comes to Brazilian investments. Cosan Ltd. (NYSE:CZZ) has a lot to offer, including exposure to multiple major long-term opportunities within Brazil's economy, but the holding company structure is complicated and this is a difficult company to track and model. Still, with a holding company discount rate in excess of 30%, relatively healthy underlying fundamentals for the sugar, ethanol, and retail fuel businesses, and good long-term prospects in the rail business, this is worth a look.

Solid Underlying Fundamentals

The core of Cosan remains its Raizen businesses (Energia and Combustiveis) that it owns in a 50/50 joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Raizen Energia is the largest grower and crusher of sugarcane in Brazil and the largest exporter in the world, not to mention one of the largest producers in the world of sugar and ethanol. This business controls around 10% of Brazil's capacity, with over three times the crush capacity of Sao Martinho. ROIC has been improving in this business, with last year's 10% rate the best seen in some time.

The only fully integrated producer in the market, Cosan nevertheless relies upon outside farmers for close to half of the cane it processes, and that remains a hard-to-control risk factor. While Cosan has been a relatively good steward of its assets, with a field renewal rate of around 15%, other producers have skimped on reinvestment. Lower field renewal rates generally presage lower productivity. While that is in some respects a positive for Cosan (lower supply is often good for sugar prices), it does create some risks around its own sourcing needs.

The price of sugar and ethanol remain major drivers for Cosan, but both are hard to predict. India (which produces about 15% of the world's sugar) is looking to add more than five million tons to its crushing capacity for the 2017/2018 harvest year, but there are still concerns that demand could outstrip supply. Sugar prices had a big run from the fall of 2015 through to the fall of 2016 (due in part to weather and infrastructure issues in India, and some issues in Thailand as well), but have since retraced about half that run.

On the ethanol side, a change in Petrobras's (NYSE:PBR) policy toward gasoline pricing (using international pricing as the baseline) should be generally supportive of ethanol prices relative to the old system, but will bring in considerably more volatility.

As for the Combustiveis part of Raizen, this business continues to add stations and now has more than 6,000 stations across Brazil. The company also continues to grow market share, with the company exiting last year with about 27% share. With this business generating relatively consistent ROICs in the high teens to low 20%s (22% last year), management continues to allocate capital to grow the business. Combustiveis is looking to add over 300 more stations in 2017 and is continuing to add network infrastructure in the northern part of Brazil, an area where Petrobras has underinvested.

Rail Looking Better

What a difference a year makes. A year ago, there were a lot of worries about just how far Cosan would go to support Rumo, a large rail and logistics operator with an aged, inefficient asset base and an unappealing capital structure.

Nevertheless, Rumo managed to get the funding it needed (and without significant dilution to Cosan) and the company has made progress with its asset renewal program. Rumo has refreshed about 10% of its locomotive base in the last two years, and the company likely doesn't need to do a complete 1-for-1 refresh, as newer locomotives are far more capable (about 30% of the locomotives were 30 years old or older). Rumo has also upgraded close to 7% of its rail cars, but will henceforth focus more on refurbishing than replacing outright.

Replacing the rolling stock and improving the management of the network/assets is already leading to better performance. Average track speeds have been improving, the efficiency ratio improved modestly in 2016 on an adjusted basis, and diesel consumption dropped about 4%. Management is also doing a better job on the expense side; while revenue was up just slightly in the first quarter (on weak agricultural volume), EBITDA was up 11%.

Overall, I think the outlook for Rumo remains quite healthy. CONAB has increased its expectations for Brazil's upcoming harvests, with year-over-year gains of 15% in soy and 51% in the second corn harvest now expected. With those increased volumes, Rumo should see truckers start to reverse the rate decreases that pressured Rumo's business starting in the second half of 2016 - truckers dropped their prices to around 15% below Rumo's rates, and while that is not sustainable on any sort of long-term basis, it can still disrupt Rumo's business in the short term.

Rumo is still trying to close R$3.5 billion in BDNES-backed loans and is still waiting for the renewal of the Paulista concession. Still, upgrading and expanding rail infrastructure remains a major opportunity within Brazil as inefficient access to ports is a major headwind for Brazil's large and competitive export-oriented ag industry.

What About The Holding Company?

As I have explained in prior articles on Cosan Ltd., there are key differences between Cosan Ltd. and Cosan SA. Cosan Ltd. owns over 62% of Cosan SA, as well as over 72% of Cosan Logistica (which owns a stake in Rumo). While Cosan Ltd. management does do its best to be forthright with disclosures and information for shareholders, it is nevertheless a confusing structure made even more confusing by the accounting treatment of the Raizen joint venture.

For some time now, management has pledged to make Cosan Ltd. a smoother, easier-to-understand business. Although management has been careful to note that it regards Cosan Ltd. as a portfolio management business, there doesn't seem to be much desire today to add new assets under the umbrella. With that, the maturation and development of Cosan SA and Rumo should kick more dividends up to the holding company level, allowing for a larger payout to Cosan Ltd. shareholders unless/until management decides to redeploy capital into other assets.

Due in part to the nature of the holding company structure and market uncertainties about what management will do, the holding company discount has expanded since the 2016 capital increase at Rumo. A mid-teens discount was more or less normal up to that point, but that has blown out to 30%-plus since then. Some of that could be jitters around Brazil as a whole, but I think investors are also still a little unsettled and not wholly confident in how management will manage/allocate assets and capital in the future.

The Opportunity

The volatility in sugar and ethanol prices are a complicating factor, but I continue to look for mid single-digit revenue growth in the underlying businesses, with FCF margins expanding from the low-single digits to the mid-single digits as Rumo completes its asset renewal/expansion program and as Cosan continues to reap the benefit of past investments in the sugar, ethanol, retail fuel, and gas distribution businesses.

Those cash flows can support a fair value range of $10.50 to $12 today, with that range still including a double-digit holding company discount. Brazil's economy does seem to be slowly improving, and that should improve the outlook for fuel consumption, but the major drivers for Cosan remain global sugar prices (as demand is relatively inelastic) and agricultural volumes through its rail and port infrastructure. I believe the long-term trends there are healthy, and I believe the underlying financials for Cosan are solid.

The Bottom Line

Cosan Ltd. remains an example of a "is it really worth it?" type of stock. There are thousands of stocks to choose from in the market and Cosan is certainly on the "above average" end of the difficulty scale. Management does do what it can, and is relatively forthcoming with information, but ongoing uncertainty about capital allocation priorities are a concern. While I still believe that the discount in Cosan shares is more than fair compensation for the "quirks" that go with these shares and for the risks that go with investing in Brazil and commodity/commodity-driven markets, this is definitely a stock that requires a little extra due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.