Cycles And Trends In Gold Miners

The workings may be convoluted, but the conclusions are simple.

This article looks at trends and cycles in the gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in various time frames. It follows on from similar articles in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) and aims to help readers form strategies to suit the trend in their particular time frame.

As always, we will start with the bigger picture and work our way down. A word of warning, though: this article uses some quite advanced Elliott Wave and fractal theory. I've tried to simplify as much as I can, and the conclusions are much more concise, but in order to show my workings there is some complex cycle work.

Long Term

GDX has an inception date in 2006, so there is no very long term view available. Gold is a decent proxy, but the cycles do vary and I will start the analysis from 2006.

Actually, the timing of GDX's first trading gives us clues to where it is in the cycle. Fellow contributor Avi Gilbert made this observation about IPOs (and I think it can also apply to ETFs)

When a company has sufficient growth and interest that it has become a candidate for an IPO, it is most likely approaching the top of what we would call a 5th wave in Elliott Wave parlance. This is usually the stage within the cycle of a stock when the excitement for the stock has reached the point it exceeds its true value. In fact, 5th waves usually exhibit the largest amount of optimism and euphoria about a stock relative to the rest of the cycle, and is often when an IPO for the stock is released.

With this in mind, I will label GDX like this:

After a small rally to complete wave 5 there was a large correction in 2008.

A new high was made in 2011, but this may actually be part of the corrective sequence.

The formation shown above is an 'irregular flat'. It explains the very choppy move into the 2011 highs and the 5 wave decline from that high for wave C into the 2015 lows.

Importantly, it means that GDX may have bottomed. I suspect many expect another 5 decline to new lows at some stage, but the above count means this does not have to happen.

There may be more corrective action to follow, but for long term holders it is important to know the path is sideways to up.

Medium Term

Surprisingly GDX has never made an impulsive rally off a significant low. All possible cycle lows have been followed by the same type of corrective advance:

Each of these rallies is smaller, but they are effectively the same cycle shrunk down in size. Even the very recent rally from the March 2017 lows looks the same (I couldn't squeeze it on the above chart).

The presence of these similarities gives added weight to the idea we are still in a corrective sequence. Even though the bottom may be in, without an impulse from the 2015 lows, GDX should really continue the correction in some shape or form.

The question is, how may the correction take shape? There are dozens of ways a market can correct.

Well assuming the long term low is in, and taking into account the nature of the rallies shown above, there are actually not that many possibilities. As I see it, GDX is currently in a B wave rally and there are two likely scenarios.

Both the red and blue targets are areas of confluence.

The $39 red target is the 100% measured move (wave equality) from the 2015 low and the 50% retrace of the 2011 decline. 50% is important as it is the minimum B wave retracement for a 'contracting triangle' to form.

The $50 blue target is the 161.8* measured move from the 2015 low and the 70% retrace of the 2011 decline. 70% is important as it is the minimum B wave retracement for a 'flat' to form.

What happens after the B wave rally depends on which target is hit, but at the very least there will be a subsequent decline of around 50-80% of the previous advance.

There are of course other scenarios, but these are the two most likely at the moment. If I had to choose one, I'd go with the blue path to $50, but the important takeaway for medium term traders is the target is higher.

Short Term

As we have already seen, the December 2016 to February 2017 rally is not impulsive so it is very unlikely for the trend to be straight up. Therefore I suspect the short term path may be as convoluted as the medium and long term ones.

In fact, the likely path higher seems nearly identical.

Again the blue path targets the 70% retrace of the previous decline in a B wave rally. A 100% measure move (both wave a and c are equal in size) adds confluence to this $28 target, at which point a decline is expected. This decline should set up the move higher ($38-$50) proposed in the previous section.

The similarity in the cycles of the short and medium term can be appreciated when viewed side by side.

The entire proposed cycle is sketched below.

The smaller square in the centre has the same path as the much larger square spanning the whole chart. It is like a Mandelbrot set, where you can keep zooming in and you will see the same pattern.

Please note: I don't for one moment expect GDX to follow every arrow like exactly as I have sketched. There may be slight variations and other patterns are possible.

So rather than trying to time each turn and trade each arrow like it was set in stone, the best approach is to play the probabilities and use the cycles to guide strategies in each time frame. These are concluded below.

Conclusions

GDX has no clear trend and is likely in a long correctional sequence. It may go up to $50 and all the way back down again. This make it important to adapt to the likely moves in each time frame. Based on cycles and fractals these are:

Long term. For very patient investors, GDX is a hold as it should eventually make new highs above $66.

Medium term. The next significant move targets either $39 or $50. The target should be clearer if/when price moves higher. After the rally another decline is likely.

Short term. The immediate upside target is around $28. After the rally another decline is likely.

Every investor has different objectives and will manage positions differently. The targets above may not hit exactly, but I hope there is enough information to frame profitable trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.