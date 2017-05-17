Is QQQ A 'Value Stock'?

Over the last three months, the volatility in QQQ has been lower than SPY.

Powershares QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is an ETF that trades on the Nasdaq and tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index. QQQ tracks 100 of the largest international and domestic companies, (excluding financials) that are listed on the Nasdaq market. This ETF holds large and mid-cap firms, most of which are considered growth stocks (as below). On May 14th, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was 12.4% of the ETF.

While QQQ tends to hold mostly technology firms with growth agendas, lately, the ETF has been trading with very little volatility. Has QQQ and the Nasdaq 100 become a "value stock"?

The Wall Street Journal publishes daily P/E ratios and dividend yield information for several major stock indices. As you can see below, the recent trailing P/E ratio for the Dow was 20.46, and the most recent reported trailing P/E ratio for the S&P and Nasdaq 100 was 23.83 and 26.09, respectively. Meanwhile, QQQ (again a compilation of Nasdaq 100 shares) boasts a dividend yield of over 1.1%. For reference, the current trailing P/E ratio of AAPL is near 18, and its dividend yield is over 1.6% at current prices.

In addition, analysts believe that the forward P/E ratio of the Nasdaq is 21.02, suggesting that there is additional upside potential in the current price of QQQ.

Source: Wall Street Journal

We have included a daily chart below of a little over one year. We have two primary points to make from this chart:

The 8 day exponential moving average often appears to provide support for upward moves in QQQ; and The volatility of QQQ is at all-time lows.

Source: Trading View and Viking Analytics

In the table below, we are showing four calculations over four different time periods:

The annualized volatility of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF ( SPY) The annualized volatility of QQQ The correlation between SPY and QQQ, and The Beta of QQQ using SPY as a basis.



Source: Viking Analytics

We found it unusual that the volatility of QQQ was less than or equal to the volatility of SPY over a one-month and a three-month trading timeline. Moreover, the Beta of QQQ to SPY is less than 1.0, which further confirms that the volatility of QQQ has been less than SPY of this timeframe. At the time of writing implied volatilities for near-term, at-the-money call and put options were an astonishingly low 8.5%.

This low level of volatility suggests the market expects that QQQ will continue to grind slowly higher as it has since the beginning of 2017. Taking a look near the market top in QQQ in 2000, we see that volatility was also relatively low in November 1999 as the index grinded higher. Even when volatility began to increase in early 2000, the market continued to propel higher before the eventual correction.

Applications

The Nasdaq 100 and its tracking ETF QQQ are trading like a value stock at the moment: with extremely low volatility, an expected decline in P/E ratios, and a growing expected dividend yield. It is our view that the historically low volatilities are a sign of complacency and the index is due for a correction. Nevertheless, we aren't going to attempt and time this top. With such low implied volatilities in the options market, we may be tempted to purchase a straddle and/or a long position with put protection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.