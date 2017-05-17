An Upcoming Conversation With An Expert: Understanding Chronic, Refractory Gout And Treatment With Recombinant Uricase

We’re interviewing a rheumatologist whose research has focused primarily on risk factors for gout and who has treated refractory gout patients with Krystexxa.

The call will take place Wednesday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The overall goal of this interview is to better understand the clinical presentation of gout, its progression to a chronic refractory state, and the current standards of care.

Additionally, we will discuss next-generation approaches (SEL-212) that intend to mitigate the frequency of infusion reactions and anti-drug antibodies that may limit overall utility of current approved recombinant therapies.