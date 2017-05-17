An Upcoming Conversation With An Expert: Understanding Chronic, Refractory Gout And Treatment With Recombinant Uricase

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) IPO'd in June of 2016 with the goal of further developing its Synthetic Vaccine Particle Platform. While this technology could have broad applications in controlling the immune system and the immune responses of patients, the initial focus for the company is to develop SVP therapies that are designed to mitigate the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) against biologic drugs. (link) These ADAs can reduce the efficacy and duration of treatment from biologic treatments for patients.
SEL-212 is the comp most advanced SVP program focused on refractory gout combining pegylated uricase with SVP-Rapamycin. This conversation with an expert will discuss the current shortcomings of uricase standalone therapy as well as the potential of this combination.
Why Investors Should Care:
Selecta anticipates reporting Phase 2 data of SEL-212 in refractory gout in the first half of 2017.
Despite this important catalyst approaching, SELB is down ~18% on the year and roughly flat since its IPO in June of 2016.
Krystexxa's launch has struggled and ownership of the drug has changed hands multiple times due to side effect issues from ADAs. If SEL-212 can address the ADA issue the market potential for SEL-212 is substantial.
Why Speak to an Expert:
Anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) produced by a patient can have a significant impact on the tolerability and efficacy of a treatment.
With literature indicating that 50-90% of patient have to come off Krystexxa due to ADAs a potential strategy such as SEL-212 could keep patients on treatment.
The discussion will focus on the expert's view of Krystexxa currently and impact that SEL-212 could have on the treatment of Gout.
Who's the Expert?
A rheumatologist and epidemiologist whose research has focused primarily on risk factors for knee osteoarthritis and gout, including pain mechanisms in knee osteoarthritis, as well as methodologic issues of relevance for rheumatic diseases.
One-quarter of gout patients are refractory. Our expert has prescribed Krystexxa (pegloticase) to around 15 patients to date.
Authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications. Her work in gout led to an invitation to write the most recent gout clinical reviews in the NEJM and Annals of Internal Medicine and to leadership in the international effort to develop new classification criteria for gout that will become the FDA and EMA standard for gout clinical trials.
Questions Investors Are Asking the Expert:
How many patients do you treat with Krystexxa/month? Under what circumstances would you choose Krystexxa over other uric acid-lowering medications?
What is the typical gout progression for a patient that you treat with Krystexxa? (post-Allopurinol)
What do you like and dislike about Krystexxa? Can you speculate as to why it might not be more widely used?
Can patients stay on Krystexxa for more than 1 year? More than 2 years?
Are adverse effects, specifically infusion-related reactions/anaphylaxis, a concern for you?
How is patient compliance? Are there problems with convenience (once every 2 weeks)?
Would you be more likely to prescribe a recombinant uricase therapy if it didn't have the same risk of anaphylaxis and infusion reactions?
Have you ever used immunosuppressive agents with Krystexxa in an effort to reduce ADAs? Why or why not? Do you know others that have? Would you consider it?
There are examples of organ transplant recipients on Krystexxa and immunosuppressive medications where 14% developed ADAs compared to 52% of non-immuno-suppressed patients (mycophenolate mofetil, cyclosporine, azathioprine, tacrolimus).
Literature has reported 50-90% of patient have to come off Krystexxa due to ADAs. What do you think the rate of discontinuation is given your experiences? Does this rate change over time?
Do you use Krysyexxa for tophaceous gout? Why or why not? Is it effective in your experience? Is tophaceous gout a subset of refractory gout? How are the patient populations similar/different?
How inconvenient is the Krystexxa gout flare and IR prophylaxis? Is it effective? Do you do it routinely? Is removing it desired?
Gout flare: (colchicine, 0.6 mg once or twice daily, or a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) was initiated 1 week before first infusion and continued throughout the study.
Infusion-related reactions (NYSE:IRS) were given to all patients before each infusion: oral fexofenadine, 60 mg the evening before and again before infusion; acetaminophen, 1000 mg; and IV hydrocortisone, 200 mg, immediately before infusion.
In one study Krystexxa study gout flares occurred in ~70% of patients. Does Krystexxa cause these flares or is this normal disease progression? How serious are these flares? Are they an indication of disease severity? In Krystexxa, responders' flares decrease over time.
Given the clear clinical trial endpoint of serum uric acid in refractory gout, could you speculate to why the FDA required two phase 3 trials for the approval of Krystexxa (225 patient total)?
Are there any promising gout medications in clinical trials you are excited about?
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.