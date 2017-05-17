Warning: A Stock Market Correction Is Stewing

Cooking up a stock market correction can sometimes take a few minutes. Oh sure, the garden style variety crash is popular among health nuts, but sometimes a correction takes some stewing to make it just right. I believe that is what is on the menu today. I know a little something about this topic; remember I'm the guy who called the correction of August 2015 in the days ahead of the event. The stew's ingredients are a little different this time around, but just as potent. I think it's time to lighten up on your SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) holdings, as a possible 5-10% pullback deserves some significant scenario analysis weighting now.

First, let's recall that market corrections are somewhat regular events, with significant events (10% or so) occurring every 1.5 years historically, often with economic recession, which occur every 3-4 years on average. Peter Lynch taught me that, among other things. Stocks have felt top-heavy lately, lacking catalyst to mark higher highs. I suggested we would mark a new high at the start of this week and we did, but then a new ingredient was added to the stew. It was a spice of sorts, with charges of a lapse of judgment by the president with regard to his allegedly shared highly classified information with the Russians. Furthermore, the words "obstruction of justice" are being employed with regard to the firing of FBI Director Comey, due to the active investigation his bureau was leading on Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

This morning, rumors have surfaced across media of a "Comey memo" described over the phone to the New York Times. I hear from Bloomberg Television that the memo provides a "paper trail" of how events unfolded, including the alleged request of the President to Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. Senator McCain described the series of events we see now unfolding as "like Watergate." It seems clear to me that shoes will still fall with regard to this issue. Perhaps the New York Times will publish the memo on Sunday or sooner. Eventually I expect we will see the FBI director testify before Congress. Finally, if obstruction of justice appears to be a possibility, there may be enough cause for some in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings. Then it gets ugly, because the market probably would like the president focused on leading the nation rather than fighting for his job.

The U.S. dollar immediately incorporated uncertainty about the presidential seat yesterday given "obstruction of justice" is an impeachable offense according to at least one Harvard Law professor. However, U.S. equities, having cleared last week's Fed speak and a slew of inflationary data (excluding CPI last Friday), rallied to start the day Tuesday. Still, by the end of the day, the stew was boiling and the meat was almost ready to serve. Yesterday's U-turn in the S&P 500 took the SPDR S&P 500 from a high of $240.67 on the day to a low of $239.63 for a move of -0.4%, which still isn't saying much. The SPY closed down only fractionally from the prior day, to mark $240.08, but it is indicating a 0.5% lower open Wednesday.

Equity P/E ratios do appear to be somewhat fluffy versus historical norm. Earnings growth is improving, but the Fed is also on tap for an expected rate hike in June. The Fed will also publish updated economic projections when it meets in mid-June, and I believe we will see an uptick in inflation expectations and in Fed Funds Rate expectations, requiring the market to adjust its view for stocks. So, one way or another, either because of this White House question or on a Fed update, I believe stocks have a high likelihood of receiving a reason to recess into the summer. I would hedge against equity holdings here and lighten up on SPDR S&P 500 shares. For more of my regular market coverage and analysis, I invite readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.