My 3 Gold Miners For The Long Term: Complete Analysis Of The First Quarter 2017 Results

I recommend to accumulate these three companies regularly for the long-term.

My article is about a quick look at how these three miners have performed this first quarter.

Investment thesis:

The primary challenge we are all facing as investors or traders -- who are simply shorter versions of the first one -- is to make sure to earn an attractive return while managing the risk, which is always lurking along the corridor.

This is an unavoidable market reality, a "conditio sine qua non" that cannot be forgotten and is always attached to the process of basically switching from a pure cash account at no interest to an equity account with a variable interest that can turn negative. Here's where diversification is all important.

In my article I am not talking about distributing your investments among different classes of assets (e.g., stocks, bonds and cash equivalents), but a simpler approach on how to handle your stocks by allocating a certain percentage in each class of stocks.

One fundamental idea is that gold stocks are often used as a hedge, to offset losses in other asset class. For instance, gold protects against the decline of the dollar, and in general, gold shields investors' investments against a possible U.S. economic collapse.

Conclusion, all investors should hold at least some gold in their portfolio. It could be gold bullion, streamer companies or gold miners... whatever fits your need. Because the time-frame of this investment is obviously long-term (hedge), one important element to think about when choosing carefully the gold stocks that you use as a hedge, is stability and growth. Clearly, they must stand the test of time.

Here's my top sector picks and why. First, I will present each company and second, I will compare them, highlighting weakness and strong points.

Agnico Eagle mines (AEM) Barrick Gold (ABX) Newmont Mining (NEM) Comparative table and Conclusion.

1 - Agnico Eagle mines.

View 1Q'17 April 28, 2017, Presentation. Click here.

View 1Q'17 conference call. Click here.

Agnico Eagle owns nine first-class mines producing, with a solid pipeline of projects that allows the company to forecast a long-term guidance.

Agnico Eagle production First-quarter 2017 graph snapshot ( Per mines, total production), the company has 9 gold mines in production:

Total CapEx for 2017 is estimated at approximately $859 million ($284 million in sustaining capEx and $553 million in development capEx).

Revenues for the 1Q'17 are $547 million.

Free Cash flow on a year basis is now $311 million.

The company is one of the most consistent and most reliable in the industry, and I am pleased with my investment. Good balance sheet and low-level debt that will be reduced to nearly $500's million in 2017.

2017 Production guidance.

The production forecasts for 2017 and 2018 are unchanged from previous guidance of approximately 1.55 and 1.50 million ounces, respectively. Production in 2019 is forecast to be approximately 1.60 million ounces, while production in 2020 is expected to be approximately 2.0 million ounces.

Chart Analysis:

AEM is showing an symmetrical triangle pattern with breakout in progress and resistance at $52. The symmetrical triangle is mainly considered to be a continuation pattern that signals a period of consolidation in a trend.

2 - Barrick Gold

View 1Q'17 April 28, 2017, Presentation. Click here.

View 1Q'17 conference call. Click here.

Barrick Gold is one of the largest gold producers in the world. The company is producing also copper. The stock price has suffered from a gold price slump and high debt on its balance sheet which reach over $12.75 billion in 4Q'14, and despite an impressive come back early 2016 the stock price is still depressed from a long-term perspective. Revenues in 1Q'17 were about 14% lower quarter over quarter.

Free Cash flow on a year basis is now $1,494 million.

ABX generated $161 million in Free cash flow in 1Q'2017.

Barrick Gold production 1Q'17 graph snapshot (Per mines, total production, AISC):

ABX gold production comes from seven main mines as indicated above. Gold Strike and Cortez mines that are owned 100% are the main producers.

ABX total gold production in 2016 was 5,517 K Au Oz, with an AISC of $731/ Oz.

Reserves are slightly lower year over year, due to the sales of non-core assets which contributed to reducing significantly the debt.

ABX - Proven and probable gold reserves were 85.9 M Oz as of December 31, 2016.

Production Guidance 2017:

2017 production guidance is 5.60-5.90 million ounces of gold, and AISC of $720-$770 per ounce, which is slightly above 2016 production of 5,517 K Oz. 2018 production guidance is 4.80-5.30 million ounces and 2019 production 4.60-5.10 million of ounces, with a very low AISC of about $735/ Oz, which is one of the best in the Industry.

An interesting topic for Barrick Gold is the total Debt:

As we can see in the graph above, the company reduced total debt $7.75 billion reduced by approximately 15.1% since 1Q'16 from mainly divestiture of non-core assets. The goal is to reduce its net debt to approximately $5 billion in 2018. Actual net debt is $5.65 billion.

Chart analysis:

ABX is more difficult to analyze. ABX experienced a sharp negative breakout in an ascending triangle pattern, which is generally bullish (>70%). The $16 low established early May, could suggest a new ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $18.50.

3 - Newmont Mining

View 1Q'17 April 25, 2017, Presentation. Click here.

View 1Q'17 conference call. Click here.

Newmont Mining production 1Q'2017 graph snapshot ( Per mines, total production, AISC):

Note: free cash flow data indicated by the company are inconsistent quarter to quarter due to divestitures.

Chart Analysis:

NEM shows a symmetrical triangle pattern with a potential positive breakout at around $35 and resistance at $38. Support is around $32.25.

4 - Comparative table and Conclusion

All three companies are generating significant free cash flow.

Free cash flow can be a tremendously useful measure for understanding the true profitability of a business. It's harder to manipulate and it can tell a much better story of a company than more commonly used metrics like net income.

Barrick Gold ABX Agnico Eagle AEM Newmont Mining NEM Revenues in $ billion 1.993 0.547 1.659 Gold Production in Million Oz 1.309 0.418 1.234 AISC 1Q'2017 $/Oz 772 741 900 Free Cash Flow in $ million 161 94 199 Cash and Cash equivalent in $ million 2,277 804 2,919 Quarterly Dividend in $/Q 0.03 0.10 0.05 Shares outstanding 1.17 billion 226.94 million 532 million

Investors traditionally have had three ways to acquire exposure to gold: buying the physical metal, buying a streamer or buying shares of the gold miners. Recently, a fourth method has emerged -- buying gold-linked exchange-traded funds, such as SPDR Gold Shares (GLD).

In theory, when gold prices go up, the gold miners should appreciate even more, because each dollar gain per Troy ounce has a higher percentage impact on the miners' profitability.

Should gold appreciates from $1,200 to $1,300/ Oz, gold owners realize a gain of 8.3%, whereas, a gold miner with a $900 AISC would see its profit per ounce increase by 11.1%.

That's why many investors favor miners over gold bullion when they want to gain exposure to an expected rise in metal prices. The reverse is also true. When gold declines in price, the loss is amplified for the gold miners.

Today, I concentrated my article on the gold miners and gave my three long-term picks in this category.

Because owning gold miners, is entirely different from owning gold, it is highly recommended to attach a particular attention to the fundamental. These three gold miners owns mines which present some long-term appeals and considered as "stable". All three companies have a manageable debt, produce free cash flow and pay a dividend.

For instance, most the mines indicated above have a life of mine -- LOM -- impressive and are located in mining regions considered generally as safe.

Here how they have performed since February 2017:

Overall, while it is important to buy these three gold miners regularly the timing now is not ideal.

