Emerson Electric: Post Sale Of Network Power Business

The company still has been providing strong ROIC in a weak oil environment, but operating earnings have been on the decline.

This is a look at the early stage of Emerson Electric post sale of their network power business.

About a year ago Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) was planning to spin-off its network power business, and instead, ended up selling it for $4 billion to Platinum Equity. Let's take a look at how this transition has improved the company.

Investment Thesis

The divestiture of the network power business was viewed as a good move with the assets struggling to create growth. Following the divestiture, Emerson purchased the valves and controls business from Pentair (NYSE: PNR). These strategic moves still left the company with major exposure to oil markets and would benefit from increased oil prices. This exposure has hurt operating earning over the last 3 years.

There are some moat characteristics to the business which have created some good economic metrics though. First, ROIC was as high as 23% when oil prices were close $100 a barrel and even in a depressed oil market environment ROIC has been 17%-19%. This shows me that the projects management has invested in have created reoccurring revenue attributes, but growth will be hard to come by in a weak oil environment.

Source: Gurufocus.com & Author's Work

Management has used the funds from the divestiture to pay down debt and hold some extra cash on the balance sheet. Total capital invested has significantly decreased over the last 4 years creating less operating leverage.

Emerson Electric's huge install base at customers' facilities has created major competitive advantages. Switching costs alone would make any customer think twice about switching, to the execution risk involved. The Automation segment contracts are sticky and provide moaty characteristics, but they do depend on customers' budgets with ongoing equipment purchases. Emerson does spend roughly 2%-3% of sales annually on research and development. This is so they can provide the best products possible to customers at a low price point. You don't have 60 years of consecutive dividend increases without some product differentials within the customers eyes.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint Emerson looks fairly valued at 12.2x EV/EBITDA against a peer average of 12.8x.

Source: Gurufocus.com & Author's

Emerson Electric does provide superior EBITDA margins compared to peers at 26%. This would imply a higher multiple should be applied but the EV/EBITDA multiples are looking a little extended in a semi-cyclical industry.

With a tough oil market, organic revenue growth near term looks weak. This could be a play for investors looking for exposure to the oil markets indirectly as a long-term investment. Revenues are tied to these markets, but with Emerson Electrics diverse customer base and exposure to other different end markets allows them to withstand tough oil environments.

Conclusion

The company's exposure to oil end markets does concern me, but could significantly increase operating earnings if oil markets recover. Management appears focused and CEO David Farr understands value creation. Management will be on the hunt for strategic acquisitions over the next few years with all the cash they have on hand. They have also stated this in their 2017 plans and priorities to complete $3-5 billion in M&A deals by 2021.

The company looks fairly valued from a peer valuation and the industry itself looks a little overvalued. Emerson electric roughly spends 14% of EBITDA earnings into CAPEX every year, which isn't a business metric I like to see when they sell for 12x EBITDA. The company does have some qualitative qualities that would be hard to replicate, but there will be some execution risk over the next 5 years as management tries to grow back to $20 billion revenue run rate.

