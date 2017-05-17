Closed-End Funds Are Expensive: Cash Substitutes And Open-End Fund Alternatives

For those interested in sitting on the sidelines until the next correction, there are several cash-substitutes to consider.

The closed-end fund market remains fairly rich and as value investors, we have been hesitant to add new money in most areas.

The CEF market continues to show both its resiliency and the demand for high-quality yield in a world characterized by little of both. The space has become an area for retail investors to flock and achieve solid yields without taking the risks of stocks.

But the secret on the small, mostly unknown, niche space has been discovered by investors, financial advisors, and even some institutional investors. Discounts since the end of 2015 have shrunk considerably. For reference, the market went from one of the largest discounts to NAV observed over the prior 30 years in December 2015, to one of the tightest.

Despite the tightness of discounts, investors have been continuing to add new money, especially in the face of the potential for rising interest rates and additional distribution cuts. Investors have instead ignored the threats to closed-end funds and focused on generating income.

The table below shows the spread tightening that we have witnessed just in the year-to-date period (through the end of April). Today, the average closed-end fund is at a 4.18% discount to NAV, just off the tightest level realized over the last four years. Equities, as a group, are a bit wider at 5.47% and fixed income at an average discount of 3.22%.

The distribution cuts that have come to many funds, including municipal bond CEFs, along with higher prices, have reduced the average distribution yield to just 6.85%, down from 7.22% at the start of the year. The average one-year Z-score is 0.8 across all 532 funds in the database.

Equity funds have seen the most demand, which is no surprise given the record run that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been on. The average equity CEF returned over 10% on price since the start of the year. The underlying sectors are now expensive as a chunk of that return has been discount tightening. Below are the one-year z-scores for three of the equity categories.

Equity Tax-Advantaged: 2.3

Covered Call: 1.5

General Equity: 1.5

Global Equity: 1.7

Taxable and even tax-free bond funds have been very strong over the last year producing high risk-adjusted returns. The average taxable bond fund has returned over 5% since the start of the year with about 40% of that gain from the discount tightening. The average muni fund gained approximately 3% since January 1.

We recently turned bearish on the floating rate sector as spreads have tightened considerably- both the spread to NAV and the spreads on the levered loan index. The sector is on the receiving end of a significant amount of cash flows which given the size is pushing up valuations. The floating rate CEF space got to a very small average premium a few weeks ago but has since backtracked to an average 2.5% discount.

Below are the z-scores for several taxable bond categories.

Senior Loan: 1.5

Multisector: 1.0

High Yield: 0.9

Convertibles: 1.6

But other sectors haven't seen the same level of enthusiasm.

Investment Grade: 0.2

Municipal: -0.2

We think the z-scores tell an intriguing story. The 'highest quality' sectors are also the one's who haven't participated as strongly in the rally over the last year.

Given the tight spreads on credit, which recently hit three-year lows, we would be positioned more towards quality.





The valuations witnessed in the closed-end fund space are not unique. Business development companies (BDCs) are at very expensive levels given the amount of risk. When we released this to our members, we highlighted the very high z-scores that were 1.1 on a one-year basis with an average discount of 4.47%. That figure compares to an average one-year discount of 10.14%.

We highlighted a bearish case on Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) which was trading at an 81% premium and yielding just 5.5%. That was below the effective high yield of the BofA ML US High Yield Index of 5.68%. If the shares were trading at par, the BDC would yield almost 10%. But instead of owning "rated" debt, you are instead an owner of lower-quality, at best middle-market mezzanine debt.

Many investors equate direct-lending (which BDCs conduct) to high yield bond issuance, or even bank loans. But they are really lower quality as companies typically utilize this market in order to find funding that they otherwise may not be able to receive in the high yield market.



That also forgoes the issue that the BDC market, as an industry, is likely to see increasing threats from banks as the new administration dismantles parts of Dodd-Frank, which created a large part of the BDC industry in the first place.

Course of Action:

We remain fixated on the market and in finding where the best risk-reward opportunities lay. We are not going to stick our necks out and reach for yield just so we can recommend a security to our members.

Just recently, PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (NYSE:PCI) lost its discount to NAV. This has been our largest holding for the last year and will likely be near or at the top for at least the next few months. Still, opportunities like PCI will come again.

If PCI moves back into premium territory (currently at a 1% discount), ALL PIMCO taxable closed-end funds will trade at a premium to NAV. Given that they are the highest quality managers, it is not a surprise at some of the premium levels that they have reached.

For instance, the PIMCO Corporate&Income Strategy Fund (PCN) and PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), are both very high-quality funds that have traded for a premium. Below is PCN's chart over the last year. The price has gone nearly parabolic compared to the slope of the NAV. PTYs chart looks much the same.

Would we buy a PIMCO CEF at a premium? Yes, but there has to be a compelling reason to do so. Premiums to NAV can be warranted if the fund holds assets that are unique and inaccessible elsewhere through another investment vehicle. However, plain vanilla bond holdings that can be accessed through an open-end fund or exchange traded fund should never be at a premium to NAV.

For PIMCO CEFs, the funds have primarily benefited from superior asset management in regards to their opportunistic buying of busted-MBS securities near the low of the housing market as well as timely initiation of swap derivatives to hedge rates and other exposures. Still, one could access this kind of strategy from their open-end fund, the PIMCO Income Fund (MUTF:PIMIX).

PIMIX is a diversified open-end fund that yields just over 5% with a small amount of leverage. Most of the fund is invested in derivatives given the size of the fund (now PIMCOs largest) which is why it yields what it does in a 2.5% yielding world. And of course, an investor can buy that fund at NAV!

The flattening of the yield curve is something we've harped on for many months and we continue to watch the below chart daily. The lower that blue line goes, the greater the pain for closed-end funds as higher borrowing costs are not offset by higher "lending" longer-term.

10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

Given the bid that the longer-bonds have received in the last few months, we think short covering is occurring and that the 10-year could slowly migrate back towards 2.50% over the next several months. This should help offset the June rate hike, which is now at an ~80% probability of occurring. But remember, a 25 bps move in the Fed Funds would mean that the 10-year would need to rise to 2.55% by then, just to offset the short-end increase.

Conclusion: We continue to recognize the environment in which we are investing. While we will make moves slowly and prudently, we are continuously assessing the risk of ownership of closed-end funds. Distribution cuts are inevitable given the environment, unless interest rates rise significantly from here.

We are adding some open-end funds for consideration as substitutes for those who are late to the party and want good bond funds with decent (for unlevered funds) yields. These are great placeholders for portions of your fixed income allocation during times when closed-end funds become excessively expensive- which portions of the market have become.

In the meantime, we will continue to position the Core Portfolio for the possibility of wider credit spreads, higher interest rates hitting NAVs, and wider discount spreads, which can occur at the same time.

Open End Funds To Consider

We added their investment overview.

Semper MBS Total Return Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:SEMPX): If you're thinking of putting money into PIMIX or PIMCO CEFs, check out SEMPX before you do. The fund invests 80% of its assets in non-agency mortgage-backed securities. The weighted average maturity of the fund's MBS investments will generally range from between 1 and 10 years and the fund may invest without limit in MBS that are rated below investment grade. This is the best way to invest in PDI, without paying a premium valuation.

Performance Trust Strategic Bond (MUTF:PTIAX) - This fund is a multi-sector bond fund that seeks to provide income and capital appreciation by investing in undervalued domestic fixed income securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities (MBS), corporates, municipals, other structured credit securities, and treasuries.

Guggenheim Total Return Bond (MUTF:GIBLX) - This fund invests in debt securities, primarily corporate debt in developed countries as well as US securities. This is a hidden gem in the open-end bond space run by Scott Minerd.

Osterweis Strategic Income Fund (MUTF:OSTIX) - This fund invests in equities that they believe offers superior investment value as well as opportunity for growth. The focus is on companies that they believe to be undervalued or otherwise out-of-favor in the market, but that have attractive growth prospects.

Voya Strategic Income Opportunities Fund (MUTF:ISIAX) - The fund invests in fixed-income instruments, including investment-grade securities and below investment-grade securities, commonly referred to as "junk bonds." It generally maintains a dollar-weighted average duration profile between -2 and 6 years. The fund may also invest in floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments.

Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund (MUTF:GIOPX) - The fund invests in a wide range of fixed-income and other debt and equity securities selected from a variety of sectors and credit qualities, principally: corporate bonds, syndicated bank loans and other direct lending opportunities, and participations in/ assignments of syndicated bank loans. It is non-diversified.

PIMCO Mortgage Opportunities Fund Institutional Class (MUTF:PMZIX) - The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of mortgage-related assets, including, but not limited to Agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and private label residential and commercial MBS, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. The average portfolio duration of this fund normally varies from (negative) 1 year to positive 8 years based on PIMCO's forecast for interest rates.

PIMCO Unconstrained Bond Fund Institutional Class (MUTF:PFIUX) - Invests its assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts, or swap agreements. It may invest in both investment-grade securities and high yield securities ("junk bonds") subject to a maximum of 40% of its total assets in securities rated below Baa.

Other investors prefer to hold cash waiting for better entry points into closed-end funds. For those investors, we have recommended to our members several options which we deem to be 'cash-substitutes' or 'parking places' while waiting for opportunities to deploy. Since cash earns virtually nothing, we believe it is better to invest the capital into ETFs that offer up some, relatively safe, yield.

ETF Cash Substitutes/Parking Places

For those that want to take even less risk and wait for a pullback in both closed-end fund discounts, as well as bond market prices generally,

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) - Yield of 1.41%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond (NYSEARCA:BSV) - Yield of 1.63%

PIMCO Low Duration Active ETF (NYSEARCA:LDUR) - Yield of 1.99%

For slightly more risk, you can add a bit more yield:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond (NYSEARCA:SHYG) - Yield of 3.21%

PowerShares LadderRite 0-5 Corporate Bond (NASDAQ:LDRI) - Yield of 2.87%

First Trust Senior Loan (NASDAQ:FTSL) - Yield of 3.3%

