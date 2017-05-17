Polaris Infrastructure: More To Come

In this article I will summarize the recent conference call of Polaris Infrastructure (OTCPK:RAMPF) and give a short update on my valuation of the company. As there is no conference call transcript, this is the only way I know of to retrospectively read about the call.

The last quarter was a quiet quarter for the company. The management team was occupied getting ready for important decisions in the next two quarters.

Performance in the quarter:

In the past quarter Polaris had turbine maintenance to be done. Therefore the power generation was impacted by 7 megawatts. There was no problem with the maintenance and as a result no additional turbine maintenance should be done for 2017 and 2018.

A second result of the turbine maintenance was that the company booked a loss for the quarter. From a cash flow perspective the company did fine and accumulated cash of $2.6 million after Capex, debt service and paying out a dividend.

Dividend:

A decision regarding a potential dividend raise will be made in the next two quarters. Management wants to be certain about the capital outlay for the binary unit and the Casita project before raising the dividend.

In the long run I suspect that continuous dividend hikes will bring the stock to the attention to many investors. At a normalized payout ratio of just 37% there is a long runway to raise the dividend.

Binary unit:

The company expects to get proposals on the binary unit in the next 60 days. This will clarify the potential cost of the unit. A final decision on the construction of the binary unit is to be expected at a board meeting in August.

The construction period of the unit will last for a maximum of 12 months. Other companies have done it in just 9 months and management is looking into getting there.

Polaris is currently in negotiations to extend the current purchasing price agreement to the binary unit. In a worst case scenario the unit would still make sense from an economic perspective. Management expects clarity on the issue in the next 60 to 90 days.

Casita Project:

A loan from the World Bank is in its final stages. Management is confident in receiving the loan. The finalization of the loan is to be expected in the next 30 days.

The CEO stated that he prefers to put up as little capital as possible. In my mind this is a wise decision and shows good stewardess with shareholder money. New projects are notoriously known for cost overruns.

Due to the preference of laying out as little capital as possible the ownership structure of the project could differ from the typical 90% for the company and 10% for the Nicaragua government.

M&A pipeline:

There was nothing tangible to report on the M&A front. Management reported to be in discussions with potential partners.

The company looks for targets in the $150 million to $200 million range located in South America. Those businesses are mostly family owned and have a limited access to capital. They typically already operate one project and are looking to start a second project.

Valuation:

Because there were little actual decisions made that influence the future cash flows of the company I did not update my valuation of the company.

At the current price Polaris is still deeply undervalued and trades for a discount of more than 80% to 100% depending on the construction of the binary unit. To see a more detailed valuation check out my previous article on the company. If you would like to receive my excel model just send me a message.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAMPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.