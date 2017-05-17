Asian Shares Hold Weaker And U.S. Futures Fall On Trump Woes

Dow futures fell sharply in Asia on Wednesday and regional markets were mostly weaker on the continued chaotic U.S. political situation weighing on expectations for economic policies favoring tax cuts and higher spending, and as key lawmakers call for a memo reportedly written by former FBI director James Comey on Trump discussing an active investigation to be released.

The Dow Jones industrial average futures for June were down a sharp 110 points, the Nasdaq dipped 29 points and the S&P 500 eased 14.25 points. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.58%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.81%.

"Underneath the surface this is a very tired bull growing very impatient with Washington," said Larry McDonald, head of U.S. macro strategies at ACG Analytics, noting "fewer and fewer stocks are leading this market."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, however, edged up 0.06%, but the Shanghai Composite inched down the same amount.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed roughly flat on Tuesday, as investors mulled over weaker-than-expected economic data while U.S. political turmoil intensified, after reports surfaced that President Trump shared sensitive information with Russia.

Reports on Tuesday, that President Donald Trump shared sensitive information with Russia at a meeting last week, had little impact on U.S. equities, as the S&P and Dow ended the session roughly flat while the Nasdaq closed in record territory for a second straight day.

In a series of tweets, President Trump defended his decision to share sensitive information with Russia, insisting that he had “the absolute right” to share “facts” about terrorism with Russia.

Meanwhile, on the economic data front, investors digested mixed economic reports, after housing data fell below expectations while industrial production surged.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday, housing starts dropped 2.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.17 million units, the lowest level in five months, and below expectations for a 3.7% rise.

In a separate report on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday that U.S. industrial production at factories, mines and utilities rose 1% in April from March, well above expectations for 0.4% increase.

Elsewhere, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday met with chief executives of some of the nation’s largest retailers amid worries of a slowdown in the sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 20,979.75, down 0.1%. The S&P 500 closed flat while the Nasdaq Composite closed at 6169.87, up 0.33%.

