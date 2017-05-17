This Entry-Level Homebuilder Is A BUY

The rising cost of renting an apartment makes buying a home more attractive to renters - this benefits LGI Homes.

The focus on the entry-level buyer is their competitive advantage and has lead to above average growth in sales and higher margins compared to their peers.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) rallied 13% following their slight Q1 earnings beat last week. Management cited lower inventory levels at the end of 2016 as the primary cause for closing 83 fewer homes than the same quarter in the prior year. Despite fewer homes sold, revenue came in flat from the prior year at $162.9 million due to the higher average selling price per home.

I expect growth to return as new communities open and home closures increase over the coming months. New communities coupled with continued strength in the housing market should drive the stock price higher.

I rate the stock a buy with a price target of $39.

Company Description

LGI Homes is a $700 million market cap homebuilder based out of The Woodlands, Texas and focuses on the first time home buyer. At the end of April, LGI Homes was actively selling in 71 communities located in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, and Tennessee.

LGI is the 15th largest homebuilder in the U.S. ranked by number of homes closed according to Builder Magazine and is working towards their goal of becoming a top 10 homebuilder.

Catalysts for Continued Growth

New Communities

The company ended Q1 with 69 active selling communities and opened 2 more in April. By year end, management expects total active communities to be between 75 and 80. New projects are planned in Minneapolis, MN and Winston-Salem, NC as well as expansions to their Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Charlotte, and Seattle markets.

The company closed a monthly average of 5.7 homes per community over the past year. 365 homes were closed in April and management expects to close 450 to 500 in May. Inventory levels are expected to improve in May which should help with closures in June.

Total Q2 closures should come in around 1,275. I am conservatively estimating total closures for the year at 4,600. I'll provide more estimates on earnings and revenue in the valuation section.

Strong Demand Leading to Higher Prices

The average selling price per home was $192,491 one year ago vs. $214,075 in Q1 this year. That's an increase of 11.2% YoY. The increase in average selling price is not solely a result of demand and costs driving prices higher.

The company has also been increasing the number of homes sold from their higher price point Terrata Homes luxury brand.

The S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index increased 5.76% YoY in February. LGI Homes is growing the average price of their homes at a faster pace than the broader housing market through demand from first time homebuyers and selling more luxurious, larger square footage homes.

Source: S&P/Case-Shiller and LGIH Quarterly Data

New Home Prices are Comparable to Renting

Rental rates continue to rise across the country making it easier for LGI Homes' marketing efforts to attract buyers.

This chart shows the YoY rate of rent growth over the past 3 years according to Apartmentlist.com which tracks rental data. The rate of growth has slowed compared to the prior two years but rental rates continue rising at about 2.7% a year.

What is driving the increase in rental rates?

Given the flat rent growth over most of 2016 and steady construction of new units in many areas, we had expected 2017 to be a good year for renters, but our index is now showing fairly strong rent increases at the national level. This could be related to the fact that there is currently a severe lack of homes for sale, particularly in the more affordable price tiers. This shortage may be causing many potential first-time homebuyers to continue renting, leading to increased demand and rising prices in the rental market. Source: ApartmentList

The first time homebuyer is struggling to find a home to buy so they are being forced to continue renting. Since this is LGI Homes' primary customer it's just a matter of continuing to build homes and improving efficiency on that front.

The median rental rates for 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments in LGI Homes' markets are below. In most markets, a 2 BR apartment rents for over $1,000 a month.

Median Median M/M Y/Y City 1 BR 2 BR Price Change Price Change Houston, TX $1,110 $1,390 0.20% -2.70% Dallas, TX $1,270 $1,750 0.10% 2.90% San Antonio, TX $880 $1,080 0.40% 2.80% Austin, TX $1,160 $1,470 0.10% 1.40% Phoenix, AZ $900 $1,040 0.60% 5.30% Albuquerque, NM $640 $770 0.60% 3.00% Denver, CO $1,410 $1,840 0.70% 2.30% Colorado Springs, CO $820 $1,010 1.10% 6.00% Atlanta, GA $1,400 $1,760 0.00% 2.20% Charlotte, NC $1,110 $1,260 0.90% 4.90% Nashville, TN $1,420 0.60% 1.30% Tampa, FL $1,130 $1,300 0.00% 4.00% Orlando, FL $1,150 $1,300 1.40% 5.20% Jacksonville, FL $900 $1,030 0.30% 3.40% Seattle, WA $1,690 $2,290 0.30% 5.40%

Source: ApartmentList

With the 30 year fixed rate near 4%, the monthly note on a $214,075 mortgage with 0% down would be around $1,022(not including PMI or escrow for insurance and taxes). That assumes the average LGI Home selling price but in many of those markets homes are priced lower than that.

The pitch is simple. Owning a home provides additional space and privacy while possibly saving the customer money each month. No more pesky neighbor stomping around on the floor above or hearing the neighbor's conversations through the walls. Families with kids or pets can have their own yard. Home owners are able to build an equity position in the home vs. "throwing away money on rent". There are plenty of angles to make owning a home attractive to first time homebuyers.

Valuation and Earnings Estimates

Peer Comparison

This chart from Bloomberg shows the builders with the most closings from entry-level buyers. LGI Homes is being discounted by the market due to this high concentration when it should be viewed as a strength. Remember the reason apartment rental rates continue to rise? The entry-level buyer can't find a home to buy!

Source: Bloomberg

This table shows a few key financial metric comparisons between the homebuilders with a higher percentage of closings from entry-level buyers. LGI Homes is beating on sales growth, profit margins, ROIC, ROE, and is priced at the lowest multiples.

Name Mkt Cap (USD) Sales Growth Operating Income Margin Net Profit Margin P/E (TTM) P/E FY1 Return on Invested Capital Return on Equity Average 3.07B 13.45% 9.00% 5.60% 12.79 13.24 6.99% 12.24% LGI HOMES INC 733.32M 24.81% 13.19% 8.98% 10.1 8.77 10.49% 23.66% BEAZER HOMES USA INC (NYSE:BZH) 504.19M 3.59% 4.43% 1.69% 15.37 24.64 3.43% 4.93% KB HOME (NYSE:KBH) 1.84B 19.31% 5.84% 3.57% 15.19 13.39 4.96% 7.91% DR HORTON INC (NYSE:DHI) 12.60B 16.11% 11.46% 7.63% 12.69 12.16 10.10% 14.87% M/I HOMES INC (NYSE:MHO) 722.02M 19.89% 7.85% 4.28% 11.76 10.52 6.69% 12.06% TRI POINTE GROUP INC (NYSE:TPH) 2.01B -3.02% 11.26% 7.43% 11.6 9.92 6.28% 9.98%

Source: Data from Bloomberg

This is not the best chart but it shows the YoY revenue growth comparison between LGI Homes and several peers that also target first time homebuyers. LGI Homes growth has consistently outpaced their peers.

LGIH Revenue (Annual YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Sales growth is good but it needs to be profitable. Return on invested capital at 10.85% for the TTM ranks at the top of the peer group. Over the past two years, only Beazer and KB Home have exceeded that.

LGIH Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Investors should be willing to pay a higher price per dollar of earnings for a more profitable, faster growing company. This is not the case for LGI Homes as it ranks at the bottom of the forward P/E comparison. The market's valuation look very attractive given the growth in sales, the higher ROIC, and the low multiple.

LGIH PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Management provided guidance they will exceed 4,700 homes closed for the year. My estimate is lower at 4,600 homes closed for 2017 at an average selling price of $223,235. I am considering the possibility the inventory levels don't recover quite as quickly as management expects.

I assumed their average selling price would continue to rise 2.5% per quarter this year due to pent up demand and then slow next year.

My EPS estimate for this year is $3.93 and $4.63 next year. Next year assumes total community count rises to between 85-90 and a monthly closure rate of just under 5 homes per community. Again, I believe this is a conservative estimate and it's possible the company exceeds this. I prefer to be surprised on the upside rather than the downside.

A modest improvement in the forward P/E to 8.5x should justify a share price of $39 by the end of this year.

Risks to Consider

Inventory

The biggest issue of late has been the lower inventory level. The CEO admitted on the Q1 earnings call they failed to start building enough houses at the end of 2016. They have catching up to do and there is plenty of demand to meet. Failing to have homes ready for customers means they could lose sales to competitors.

Another risk in terms of the inventory build-up is the supply of labor. As the labor market continues to tighten, finding workers to build these homes will become more challenging as workers demand higher wages and increase cost pressures.

Government Mortgage Programs

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has openly discussed his desire to reform Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. LGI Homes relies heavily on first time homebuyer programs through the FHA and USDA. Reforms to these programs could potentially reduce the availability of mortgage financing to first time buyers.

In my view, these are the two biggest risks the company is currently faced with.

Conclusion

As I wrote this article, the stock rose 3% on Monday and another 3.85% on Tuesday. Volume was over 1.4x the 15 day moving average on both days. The market might be finally recognizing the value here or it could be short sellers covering. I still see about 15% upside to my $39 price target from Tuesday's closing price of $33.95 which is why I rate the shares a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.