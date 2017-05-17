NRG Energy Bonds: 23% Upside In 1 Month Maturity

This offers an exceptional 23% return upon maturity in only one month.

As you may have heard, NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) has been reviewing its options ahead of its GenOn Energy June '17 debt maturity, and distressed NRG bonds across the board have been quite speculative.

On May 8, GenOn Energy (a subsidiary under NRG Energy) completed the sale of new senior secured first lien notes due 2022, with a total principal amount of $555 million. The sale is a move by GenOn to raise capital to pay off its 2017 notes due in a month (June 15 '17).

From the filing, upon completion of the escrow conditions,

"The Company [GenOn] will use the net proceeds from the offering of the Senior Secured Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem or discharge its outstanding 7.875% senior notes due 2017 (the "2017 Senior Notes") in accordance with their terms and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering of the Senior Secured Notes."

The 2017 notes are currently trading at 81 cents on the dollar, offering 23% upside in just under a month. The risk lies on whether or not GenOn can come up with the cash to pay the bonds.

In issuing the debt, GenOn and NRG Energy also entered into a services agreement amendment, under which,

"(NYSE:I) if the Escrow Conditions are satisfied and the funds from the Senior Secured Notes are released from escrow, the annual fee owed under the Services Agreement shall be reduced to $142,600,000 for the period from and after January 1, 2017; and (ii) if, prior to June 15, 2017, (A) the Senior Secured Notes are redeemed and (B) the Company [GenOn] commences a voluntary bankruptcy case under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code without an agreement with holders of notes issued by the Company and GenOn Americas Generation, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, that collectively hold two-thirds in amount of aggregate principal of such notes and accrued and unpaid interest outstanding thereon regarding a plan of reorganization, then the Company shall receive a one-time credit on the shared service charge equal to 4% of the aggregate principal amount of the Senior Secured Notes plus accrued interest thereon from the date of entry into the Escrow Agreement to (but not including) the date of redemption of the Senior Secured Notes."

Essentially, if the sale of the new 2022 notes is finalized by June 14, the day before the 2017 notes redemption, GenOn gets a reduction in cost under the Services Agreement for FY2017.

If the credit issuance falls through, the new notes are redeemed at 104% of par. The clause above ensures a $22.2 million credit (4% of the $555 million aggregate principal on the new notes) directly to GenOn, therefore negating substantial downside risk from the sale of the new bonds going south.

Other than proceeds from the sale of the new notes, the specifics of where the money to service the 2017 notes can or cannot come from is in NRG Energy's entity structure. A company of many subsidiaries, each with subsidiaries of their own, the 2017 notes can only be serviced with cash from GenOn Energy, and furthermore, GenOn Energy cannot currently receive cash that is held in some of its subsidiaries.

A new section added to NRG's most recent quarterly report (underlining is mine):

NRG REMA is a direct subsidiary of NRG Northeast Generation, which is an indirect subsidiary of GenOn Energy, according to REMA quarterly filings.

According to the above excerpt, GenOn Energy has $498 million in cash at its disposal. Add $555 million from the sale of new 2022 notes and $214 million from the intercompany revolver, and GenOn has $1,267 million at its disposal. Even take out the entire Services Agreement annual fee for FY2017, $142.6 million, and GenOn has ample cash to cover the $691 million in principal on the 2017 notes.

However, from the 2022 debt sale listing (underlining is mine),

The credit agreement amendment takes effect on June 15, if escrow conditions for the 2022 note sale are satisfied (the deal is finalized basically). It is hard to say the exact effect that this will have on GenOn, given the pro forma basis of the loan stipulation. However, disregard the $214 million from the intercompany revolver, and GenOn still has $910.4 million in cash (ex $142.6 million Services Agreement annual fee for FY2017) to cover the 2017 maturity.

With the debt maturity only a month away I won't comment further on the rest of the financial statements, but I see no further immediate concerns in relation to GenOn Energy or these bonds.

Furthermore, the 2017 notes are the only bonds GenOn (and NRG) have due this year, further decreasing pressure on GenOn and NRG.

Conclusion

I believe recent developments have made these bonds highly attractive, yielding 23% at redemption at par. Here is the issue in more detail:

Immediate Issuer: GenOn Energy

Maturity: June 15, 2017

Coupon: 7.875% (irrelevant here)

Cusip: 74971XAC1

Price (% of par): 81

Rating: CAA3 / CCC

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article contains the opinions of BlackVault Investments and in no way is acting as an offering and/or solicitation of securities or investment advice.