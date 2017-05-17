Waves Are Stirring: Flip-Flopping To Produce Wave Power

AW-Energy WaveRoller: Source

After a very long gestation period, there are now several wave technologies moving towards commercialization. Here I highlight another technology that seems beyond the risky concept phase and which is about to enter pre-scale up testing. I also update progress at Carnegie Clean Energy (OTCPK:CWGYF) and mention a group of earlier stage wave technology companies. Investment opportunities in this area are still very early stage, but worth watching to see this new clean energy area becoming investable.

AW-Energy

AW-Energy is a Finnish company that has been developing an idea first identified in 1993, when the founder of the company, professional diver Rauno Koivusaari, noticed a hatch cover on an undersea wreck moved by wave power. He decided that this could form a basis for stable wave power generation. 24 years later and after much modeling to understand wave behavior, the idea has been translated into a device called WaveRoller, which is moving towards a pre-commercial prototype with major engineering firm Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY) behind AW-Energy.

WaveRoller panel: Source Wartsila

The WaveRoller is a panel, which flips back and forward and is anchored to the sea floor close to shore, at depths between 8 and 20 meters. A hydraulic piston is activated by the movement of the panel to generate power, which is sent to shore via a subsea cable. AW-Energy has been evaluating panels with nominal capacity of 0.5-1.0 MW. The WaveRoller panels can be arranged in arrays to scale up capacity. Trials with various panel types and power off-take have been conducted off the coast of Portugal since 2006, So this device has had rigorous field testing. Now a 0.35 MW pre-commercial WaveRoller is ready for testing off the coast of Portugal. AW-Energy sees interesting market opportunities in the UK, west coast of the US and South America.

AW-Energy's investors include Finnish venture capital firm Aura Capital, Nordic clean energy company Fortum (NASDAQ Helsinki FORTUM), private Finnish company John Nurminen Oy which invests in cleantech and sustainable development, and Finnish Innovation Fund SITRA.

Carnegie Clean Energy

I've followed Carnegie as a wave power company that is moving towards commercialization. Carnegie's CETO device operates on the vertical compression movement of spherical object, as opposed to the WaveRoller sideways movement. Since my last article covering Carnegie in February, the company has been chosen for a $A19.5 million grant from the newly elected Western Australian State Government to build the first 1 MW stage of a three phase project to implement its CETO 6 wave technology. The second and third stages involve a 20 MW and then possibly 100 MW facility to be built at Albany Western Australia. The plan is to make Albany fully powered by renewable energy. The company now has substantial CETO 6 facilities in development in Australia and the UK.

Carnegie continues to broaden its offering with microgrid applications on land as well as combining microgrid and wave technology applications for island power management. Its partnership with Lend Lease is now beginning to take shape. Carnegie, Lend Lease and Samsung SDI (OTCPK: OTC:SSDIY) have bid for a major South Australian battery storage hub, with a 100MW/100 MWh lithium ion battery facility. Carnegie has also raised $A18 million to accelerate build of its first facility in partnership with Lend Lease. The project involves construction of a 10 MW solar farm in Western Australia. Since it had planned to raise just $A6 million, Carnegie is cashed up for more projects and there is an expectation that the Lend Lease partnership will help drive this.

Wave tech startups continue to appear

AW-Energy and Carnegie have been involved with wave technology for a very long time, and there have been lots of good ideas come and go. To reinforce that innovation is alive and well, recently Wave Energy Scotland's Novel Wave Energy Converter program announced four successful grantees, each receiving ~$0.9 million funding. The successful applicants received follow-on funding from an earlier funding round. This funding runs until the end of 2018, after which stage 3 funding can be applied for to develop scaled prototypes for real sea testing. This Scottish program has been operating since 2014 and has disbursed ~$32 million in grants. The successful applicants were AWS Ocean Energy, which has a device reminiscent of the Carnegie CETO, Mocean Energy which has a hinged raft, 4c Engineering which is an engineering contract group which has worked with AWS Ocean Energy, and Checkmate Seaenergy whose Anaconda rubber tube generates power through hydraulic water movement which travels towards a turbine.

The above technology entrants have a way to go, but they show that there is interest in converting wave energy into electricity, with real money provided to get proof of concept.

Conclusion

The wave energy industry is very young, with Carnegie Clean Energy one of the only investible companies at this stage. AW-Energy looks like it might be an IPO candidate, so it is worth keeping on a watch list for emerging renewable energy technology companies. It might end up becoming an overnight success (after 24 years!). Carnegie Energy is broadening its technology coverage to include microgrid applications through acquisition and partnership with Lend Lease. This makes it more attractive than a pure wave play. It recently raised $A18 million when it set out to raise $A6 million, a sign of considerable interest in the company. As a result its share price has pulled back while it digests all of those new shares. It could be a time to consider investment in this company if you have appetite for early stage emerging technologies in the clean energy space. Note that I am an investor in Carnegie, so my view has a bias.

