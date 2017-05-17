Getting The Best Return

Ford's (NYSE:F) share price isn't anywhere close to where current owners of the company would want shares to trade, and this is partially due to how the company chooses to employ its capital.

Ford's share price is below $11 right now, not even two percent above the 52 week low and basically as high as it was at the end of 2012.

F data by YCharts

Over the last four and a half years Ford's shares dropped three points, whereas the S&P 500 index returned 68% (12% annually).

Sure, Ford's owners are getting a dividend that is much higher than that of the broad market (5.5% versus 1.9% at current prices), but that isn't sufficient.

F Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Ford's relatively weak share price performance is, at least partially, based on the ineffective way the company is employing capital -- the company's return on invested capital was just barely above 2% over the last four quarters. Building new plants and expanding production in order to receive a 2% return isn't an appropriate way to utilize the company's huge cash flows, and part of the reason why the market does not bid up Ford's shares (versus most other stocks, as the broad market trades at all time highs).

F Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Ford's cash flow situation is not bad at all, the company is a monster when it comes to cash generation: $20 billion in operating cash flows and $12.8 billion in free cash flows in just the last four quarters look very promising, and are more than enough to cover the $2.6 billion dividend. Cash flows have been rising over the last five years, and since free cash flows total more than $10 billion even after the company's dividends are paid, there should be ways Ford's management can put these vast cash flows to use (in a way that benefits shareholders).

F Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

As Ford trades at just 3.4 times free cash flow right now, we can say that Ford's shares trade with a free cash flow yield of 29% (the inverse of the price to free cash flow ratio). Ford's shares thus look like a compelling investment, which is also true for the company itself -- Ford should use its cash flows by buying back its own shares at the current valuation. Management hasn't been able to generate big returns with the way it employs capital right now, thus changing strategy and getting a 26% cash return on invested capital by buying back its own stock looks like a good strategy, I believe.

In the above graph we see the relationship between the return on investment on stock buybacks and the share price -- the lower the share price, the better the return on stock buybacks. We see that Ford could generate an above 20% return even with share prices at $15, which is 35% higher than the current price.

With free cash flow after dividends standing at $10.2 billion for the trailing four quarters, Ford could repurchase about 20% of its outstanding shares at the current valuation -- this alone would lead to 25% earnings per share growth going forward, as long as net income stays flat. In a couple of years Ford could reduce the share count by a very huge amount, which would vastly increase each share's portion of the company's assets as well as earnings power, which ultimately should lead to much higher share prices. Choosing to put Ford's huge free cash flows to work by buying back its own stock should thus be more beneficial than what Ford's management has been doing over the last years, where Ford's shares did not participate in the broad market's huge rally at all.

Another plus is that the ROI of stock buybacks does not depend on estimates about future demand of cars, market shifts in what consumers want in a car, etc., thus there is low risk in employing capital that way -- when building a new plant, it is possible that management does not recognize what the market wants or needs, and the (planned) returns do not materialize.

From a return-to-risk standpoint this makes stock buybacks an even better investment, as long as the company's shares continue to trade at a low value.

Takeaway

Ford's share price has gone nowhere over the last years, whereas the broad market has been going up and hitting new all time highs. I believe this could be due to the fact that management does not employ the company's huge cash flows in a way that is beneficial for the company's owners.

I believe stock buybacks (as long as the valuation is very low) are a good way to generate high reward, low-risk returns. Due to the strong cash flows and low valuation Ford's share count could shrink by a huge margin if management chose to employ money that way.

