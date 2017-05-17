Will The (Investing) Pride Of Pittsburgh Join Our GNC Short Squeeze Party?

The institutional holders list for March 31, 2017 were filed. It is crystal clear that short have been artificially pushing GNC's shares lower, as there were no big long sellers.

Robert Moran disclosed after the bell that he bought another $2MM worth of stock. He now owns 953K shares and has invested $7MM of his own money.

I was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. I have a net worth of $11 billion. I managed a $17 billion hedge fund that has a funny name that begins with an "A." I am famously known for buying Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) preferreds at the depths of the financial crisis. Who am I?

You guessed it, David Tepper, of Appaloosa Management.

Sources: Forbes

Given that David Tepper is the investing pride of Pittsburgh and the GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is Pittsburgh based, Seeking Alpha readers must have known that your colorful, off the wall, and dare I say imaginative author would have found a way to weave David Tepper into one of my GNC pieces.

Anyway, through the power of Seeking Alpha, I am writing in hopes, however slim, that somehow, someway, the Great David Tepper reads this short and sweet little update piece.

Last night we learned that My Man - Robert Moran bought another 300K shares of GNC at $6.68 for his PA. Mr. Moran has now owns 953K shares in his PA and has ponied up $7MM of his own money as a testament to his conviction in his turnaround strategy. Recently, we walked away from debt refinancing talks, as hedge fund lenders pushed for ridiculous terms.

As I have stated on numerous occasions, a core piece of my thesis is that Robert Moran is a retail genius that has put in motion a New GNC turnaround strategy that is working.

Moreover, as of last night, the institutional holders lists was filed. As you can see, on balance, GNC's buyside long are sticking with their bet.

Therefore, it is crystal clear to me that the Master of the Universe shorts are the only reason why shares of GNC have traded back down to under $7 despite better than expected Q1 2017 earnings and management's full year FY17 cash flow guidance of $250 million.

Takeaway

The shorts are on the wrong side of this bet. It is so obvious that shops like Apollo are long GNC Term Loan, and Convertibles and short its stock thinking they are have risk-free perfect hedge. As My Man - Robert Moran's additional $2 million open market purchase proves, the shorts are wrong and GNC's turnaround is working. After the news broke last night, we added more shares at $7.18, in after hours trading. I can't wait to witness today's trading session tug-a-war between the longs and the shorts.

For a mere $25 million bucks, David Tepper could buy a 5% stake in GNC and double if not triple his money on a short squeeze. If Mr. Tepper and his team of analysts want to back-test my work on calling short squeezes, please see these two write ups on Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) - Weight Watchers Has The Momentum (January 3, 2017) and My Spidey Sense (December 29, 2016).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.