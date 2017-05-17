Dividend Yield Of 21.5% And Recent Price Declines Make MORL Atrractive

At least some of the recent decline in MORL and the mREITs may have been due to fears regarding shopping malls losing sales to the internet. That is misplaced.

Performance of MORL and Dividend Projection

For the one-year period ending May 16, 2017 the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) has returned 44% based on a purchase on May 17, 2016 at the closing price of $13.99, the May 16, 2017 price of $16.98 and the 12 monthly dividends of $3.168. This do not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on the reinvestment of dividends. It does not also include my projected June 2017 MORL dividend of $0.033.

The June 2017 MORL dividend of $0.033 will be the smallest of the small month dividends, since only the two components that pay monthly have May 2017 ex-dates, so only those two will be included in the June 2017 MORL dividend. The monthly payers are: American Capital Agency Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR). The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. In some "small" months, like May 2017, in addition to the two monthly payers, there are as many as three quarterly payers: Pennymac Mortgage Investment (NYSE: PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) and Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE: DX) that had April 2017 ex-dates. Thus, they increased the May 2017 MORL dividend. Istar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) does not currently pay dividends.

My projection for the May 2017 dividend for MORL and its' essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) is $0.033. The projection for the dividend is calculated using the contribution by component method. Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA: MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. However, MORT is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that MORL and MRRL do. MORT also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as a ETN like MORL which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

The table 1. below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date for each of the index components and the price and contribution to the dividend for those two components that will contribute to the June 2017 dividend.

A major reason for the large returns on MORL and the mREITs hasbeen the reduction in the discount to book value that mREITs have been trading at. The discounts had actually turned to a premium for a while, which caused me to be more cautious. Since the peak, the prices of the mREITs relative to book value have decline and are now back at a discount. A recent Seeking Alpha article: Quick and Dirty mREIT Discounts for May 9, 2017 indicates that for an average of 25 mREITs and related securities, most but not all of which, are included in the index upon which MORL, MRRL and MORT is based, the average market to book value had risen from 78.19% on March 31, 2015 to 101.95 on April 27, 2017. It has since fallen back to 96.76% as of May 9, 2017. That is exactly where it was on April 2, 2017.

The 44% year over year total return for MORL is somewhat surprising to those who were expecting higher interest rates by now. The conventional wisdom is that interest rates will be rising soon. That has been the case for at least 6 years. The decline in the unemployment rate to 4.4% has bolstered the views of those calling for higher interest rates. However, I feel that increase in the market to book value for the mREITs reflected and could also be attributed to a shift in market participants' perceptions regarding necessity and advisability of the Federal Reserve significantly increasing interest rates.

The decline in MORL from the April 27, 2017 peak can be attributed to both the elevated market to book value that the mREITs had reached and weakness in the REIT sector due to concerns about vulnerabilities relating to the shift from brick and mortar retail sales to online sales. This raised the issue of vulnerabilities to shopping malls from that trend. The decline in the mREITs and thus MORL due to the elevated market to book values was quite reasonable. When mREITs are trading at premiums to book value, issuance of new shares usually follows. Indeed some mREITs such as ARR announced sales of additional shares near the peak.

It looks like at least some of the decline in the mREITs due to concern over the problems with brick and mortar retail losing to online retailers may have been misplaced. Online shopping could hurt equity REITs that own commercial real estate like shopping malls. Some of this concern may be misguided with regard to mREITs who have little exposure to shopping malls. However, equity REITs and mREITs are correlated as some portfolios try to keep target percentages in each. Thus, weakness in the equity REITs could spill over into the mREITs. However, that should be seen as more of a buying opportunity for the mREITs and MORL.

Outlook For MORL and the mREITs

We are more interested in the outlook for future returns than MORL's prior year over year return. The factors that will determine future returns from securities can be categorized as: 1. cyclical/political policy factors; and 2. savings and investment/supply and demand factors. For MORL and the mREITs additional relevant categories are: the relationships between the mREITs and benchmark treasury and mortgage-backed securities rates and the discount to book value that mREITs are trading at.

There were certainly some reasons to fear that possibly destructive populist trade and monetary policies could be put in place by the new Trump Administration. The closing Trump advertisement in the election railed against a supposed cabal of international elite financial figures who were claimed to be causing America's decline. It pictured financier George Soros, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein as the prime villains. Trump's inaugural address also reiterated the populist theme that the day of revenge against financial elites has arrived.

Recently, there have been signs that the influence of the trade monetary populists is waning. President Trump spoke favorably about Janet Yellen and indicated that he is open to the idea of reappointing her. National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, formerly Chief Operating officer of GS and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also from GS, are widely reported to be among the "adults" who hold relatively mainstream economic views. They are seen to be gaining influence at the White House at the expense of populists such as Steve Bannon. So far Trump Administration protectionist policies have been mainly much more bark than bite.

Even though some of the threats of drastic populist policies seems to be receding, the macroeconomic impacts of coming fiscal policy is still unclear. Normally, on the first Monday in February, the administration's Office of Management and Budget presents detailed budget requests for spending; detailed revenue estimates based projected tax policy and the economy's performance; and they would show macroeconomic forecasts for the current year and ten years into the future including real growth, inflation and both short-term and long-term interest rates. However, as was detailed in The First Trump Budget (Such As It Is) Trump's Office of Management and Budget document only covers the 2017-2018 period. It does not incorporate an economic forecast nor does it include any projections of revenue and spending on various non-discretionary entitlement programs. It only addresses discretionary spending levels as specified by the Budget Control Act.

There are still some risks and macroeconomic uncertainties regarding the future levels of interest rates and equity markets. MORL and the mREITs can be considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with say 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

While rising long-term rates may be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs, rising short-term rates are a dagger to the heart. The real risk to a highly leveraged mREIT is that short-term rates will rise. Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

Rising short-term rates are even worse for leverage-on-leverage ETNs like MORL that borrow money to buy a portfolio of mREITs. The relevant rate for leveraged mREITs is the repo rate that mREITs pay. Repos or repurchase agreements are essentially loans against securities with negligible credit risk such as agency mortgage securities where the legal title changes as the borrower sells the securities to the lender with an agreement to repurchase the securities at a specified date plus interest. That makes them virtually risk-free. Thus, while holders of Lehman Brothers commercial paper took huge losses. Counterparties with Lehman Brothers in repo transactions had no problems, since an inability of Lehman to buy back the securities allowed the lender to sell the collateral even during the bankruptcy proceedings. For MORL the relevant short-term rate is three-month LIBOR which is closely correlated to repo rates.

Most market participants pay much attention to the cyclical/political factors. These include economic variables such as unemployment and inflation. Political factors include policy variables such a government spending and deficits as well as monetary policy. Much less attention is paid to the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors. However, I think they can be very important. Those who focused only on the unemployment rate would have been surprised that the decline in the unemployment rate from 10.0% in October 2009 to 4.4% now would have been accompanied by a decline in the interest rate on the benchmark 10-year treasury note from 3.60% in October 2009 to 2.32% now. However, the savings and investment/supply and demand of loan-able funds factors would have suggested such a decline in interest rates. See: MORL Still Attractive With 21.6% Dividend Yield, However, Uncertainty Is Increasing.

My view is that the persistence of low rates despite the enormous decline in unemployment can be explained by the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors. There is considerable uncertainty regarding cyclical/political factors. From the late 1970s until, arguably 2007, the Federal Reserve used monetary policy to dissuade politicians from profligate fiscal policy. The term "bond market vigilantes" referred to financial market participants who voted with their money against the inflationary impacts of government policy. Leon Cooperman, then at GS referred to bonds as "certificates of confiscation". However, it was the Federal Reserve that took on the role of punishing politicians when it considered fiscal policy too inflationary.

The present composition of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee is probably disinclined to engage in any punishment unless there is actually significantly above target inflation and it is clear that such inflation can be directly attributed to actions of politicians. There also may be some shift away from the perception that higher interest rates are both inevitable and desirable among some policy makers and market participants. Janet Yellen has insinuated that the current target rate for federal funds is not that far from where it will ultimately be under normal neutral conditions.

It may be dawning on many that there are important lessons to be learned from the results of policy choices made over the last 8 years. We know that unemployment has gone from over 10% to 4.4%. That was accomplished primarily through monetary policy. The same reduction in unemployment could have been accomplished primarily through fiscal policy. However, if that had been done some things now would be different.

Both monetary and fiscal policy can be used to stimulate the economy and thus reduce the unemployment rate. Stimulative monetary and fiscal policy both work by shifting the aggregate demand curve to the right. This results in an equilibrium where unemployment is lower. There is certainly some amount of additional fiscal stimulus that would have brought unemployment to where it is now, even if there had been much less stimulative monetary policy. Whether from tax cuts or additional government spending, relying primarily on fiscal policy over the past eight years would have resulted in significantly higher deficits and thus levels of Federal debt.

Using mostly fiscal policy rather than monetary policy to promote the recovery from the 2008 economic crisis would have meant that interest rates would have been higher over the last eight years than was actually the case. The higher interest rates would have increased deficits and thus levels of Federal debt, separate from the impacts on the deficits that higher spending and/or lower taxes. Higher interest rates increase deficits and debt, as interest expense is an important part of government expenditures. See: Long-Term Federal Budget - It Is Worse Than You Think

If fiscal policy rather than primarily monetary policy been used to cut the unemployment rate in half in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, we would have the same unemployment rate as we do now, but a much greater federal debt. I believe this suggests that monetary policy is generally a superior policy tool than fiscal policy in terms addressing the consequences of a financial crisis.

In America we have relied on primarily monetary policy rather than fiscal policy since 2009, not as much from a deliberate decision to do so, but more from political gridlock. President Obama pushed for additional fiscal stimulus during most of the period. The Republicans in congress prevented Obama's addition stimulus plans from being enacted. In most of the other developed countries, especially in Europe, reliance on monetary policy rather than fiscal policy has been more of a deliberate decision. Possibly, the proximity to Greece and the other European countries that experienced problems stemming from excessive government debt, influenced the choice to use monetary rather than fiscal policy.

Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. The biggest threat to the stock markets now would appear to be the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax would be very inflationary. This could force the Federal Reserve's hand into raising interest rates, especially at this point in the business cycle with unemployment now at 4.4%. This would have deleterious impacts on the Federal Budget. These would be negatives for most financial assets.

There is still a real possibility that a Border Adjustment Tax could be included in the tax legislation the Republicans are working on. Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools.

As was discussed in: The Border Adjustment Tax - A Very Bad Idea Whose Time May Be Rapidly Approaching the World Trade Organization permits border adjustments for indirect levies such as sales taxes and value added taxes, but not for income taxes. A sales tax or value added taxes tax consumption by the residents of the country which imposes it, but not the residents of other countries. So a Border Adjustment Tax disallowing the cost of imports for tax purposes would violate WTO rules as well as most other free trade agreements signed by the United States.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster and Border Adjustment Tax proposal, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

Conclusions and Recommendations

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this you probably are an investor in at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: MORL, MRRL, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). In my article " BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

Even though MORL has increased in price due primarily from the narrowing of the discounts to book value mREITs are trading at, both from a year ago and from earlier this year, I am still a buyer of MORL. There has been some decline in the market to book value since the April 27, 2017. The mREITs are back to trading at discounts, although not near the January 2016 extreme discount levels. The decline in equity REITs emanating from concern over fears for the future of shopping mall in the internet age probably impacted the mREITs more than it should have. Most mREITs invest primarily in residential mortgages and most of those are agency securities that have no credit risk.

The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. If a Border Adjustment Tax is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

Another addition to my 2X high yield leveraged ETN portfolio is X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN such as MORL.

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Even though MORL and REML includes mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. REML has more component mREITs than MORL. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls to low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls to much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Even after the rebound in MORL and MRRL from the January 2016 lows, the yields are still relatively large. For the three months ending June 2017, the total projected dividends are $0.8185. The annualized dividends would be $3.2739. This is a 19.3% simple annualized yield with MORL priced at $16.98. On a monthly-compounded basis, the effective annualized yield is 21.1%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield above 20% you get back your initial investment in five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that over the next five years' interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus, MORL would continue to yield 21.1% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $260,227 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $21,500 initial annual rate to $54,846 annually.

Table 1. Holdings of MORL and MRRL. Prices as of 5-16-2017

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 13.7 3/29/2017 0.3 q American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 7.94 20.04 05/26/2017 0.18 m 0.0252 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 6.92 3/29/2017 0.48 q New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 6.01 3/23/2017 0.48 q Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 5.09 3/29/2017 0.25 q Chimera Investment Corp CIM 5.01 3/29/2017 0.5 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 4.69 3/29/2017 0.46 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.61 3/23/2017 0.4 q Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 4.46 3/29/2017 0.46 q MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.43 3/27/2017 0.2 q CYS Investments Inc CYS 4.25 3/21/2017 0.25 q Pennymac Portgage Investment PMT 3.61 4/11/2017 0.47 q Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 3.32 3/29/2017 0.21 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 3.17 4/3/2017 0.33 q Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.94 3/14/2017 0.28 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 2.92 25.04 05/11/2017 0.19 m 0.0078 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp MTGE 2.73 3/29/2017 0.45 q Ladder Capital Corp LADR 2.59 3/9/2017 0.3 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 2.57 3/23/2017 0.2 q Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH 1.82 3/29/2017 0.15 q Istar Inc STAR 1.59 0 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.58 3/30/2017 0.31 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.57 03/17/2017 0.475 q Altisource Residential Corp RESI 1.31 3/29/2017 0.15 q Dynex Capital Inc DX 1.17 4/3/2017 0.18 q

