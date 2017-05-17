Scary Oil Chart

Too many bulls can't buy enough oil to get it to go up.

We're trying to like oil. We were bullish near the low and bearish near the high. We're worried that something longer term is going on to the downside.

Good news should get instruments up. When it doesn't we have to wonder what's going on. Pierre Andurand, probably one of the worlds most successful oil traders just got stopped out. What's he missing? Why is oil having such a tough time moving up on great great news. We think the answer could be simple. Still too many bulls.

First, The Scary Chart

Source: Longs Data Quandl, USO Data: Yahoo, Chart: Elazar Advisors

Let's analyze. We like bulls. There's nothing wrong with being bullish. NonCommercial Longs are known as speculators. We don't mind more speculating bulls.

The problem with more bulls is if more buying doesn't get oil to move higher.

That's the case here.

The orange line takes oil price minus oil bulls. If oil leads the bulls (orange line moving down) then there is wind for oil prices to move higher like in 2007-2008. Bulls need to get back in and push oil higher. If it was going up without them it will go up with them.

If that orange line is moving up you have a case of bulls increasing faster than the oil price. That means more bulls can't get oil to move higher. That's bearish.

That bearish story has been the case now for eight years. Bulls are moving up faster than oil's price. Really its been a straight line higher of divergence in that time. That's bearish.

Risk Reward Not Good

That sets up a terrible risk reward. You have great news like OPEC gathering nations even beyond OPEC to cut production. You have great news that OPEC is now extending longer than their original six month extension. You have global economies picking up. Oil's not budging. For other reasons the bulls can't buy enough oil to make it go higher. That's a bad setup.

Zoom In

If you look closer at the chart to the times when bulls increased but oil did not oil prices soon dropped.

We need an oil drop to wash out some bullishness.

Conclusion

Whether its shale or global economies, something else is weighing on oil that can't get it to go higher even with more and more buyers. That's bearish.

Click here to learn more about Elazar's Pro Trader.

Disclaimer:

Securities reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report.

Portions of this report may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.