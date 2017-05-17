Big Takeover In The Making?

Financing this deal by issuing shares would be too dilutive, but a cash deal would be accretive for Boeing's shareholders and could be financed easily.

On Tuesday Raytheon's (NYSE:RTN) shares perked up when rumors of a takeover bid by Boeing (NYSE:BA) surfaced. Let's take a look whether such a deal would make sense and how Boeing could finance that acquisition.

BA data by YCharts

Boeing as well as Raytheon have seen their share prices increase rapidly over the last year, although Boeing's performance has been even better than that of its smaller peer. Boeing's market cap is about two and a half times as high as the one of Raytheon.

Boeing's main business is commercial aircraft production, but the company also has a sizable military aircraft/defense business, doing $6.5 billion in sales in Q1 (a little less than half the size of Boeing's commercial aircraft business).

Raytheon's business consists of military/defense operations only, which grossed sales of $6.0 billion in the first quarter, thus are relatively comparable in size with Boeing's defense division. Despite both companies being active in related sectors, the businesses are not exactly the same: Boeing's main defense revenue source is the production of military aircraft, whereas Raytheon generates its sales by producing and selling applications such as missile systems, sensors, radar systems, communication equipment etc. One could say that Raytheon produces many of the (high-tech, high-value) parts that end up in or on military aircraft that are produced by Boeing as well as others such as Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Raytheon also supplies equipment to ships, ground vehicles, etc.

By acquiring Raytheon Boeing thus wouldn't really take out a competitor, such a deal could be characterized as vertical integration/vertical diversification. Being able to supply a bigger portion of new weapon systems as a whole without relying too much on suppliers could be a big plus for Boeing and could allow the company to get more contracts (due to a better cost profile as everything comes out of one company), as well as generate higher profits from each contract (as a bigger part of the value creation chain comes from Boeing). It thus could indeed make sense for Boeing to go for such an acquisition from a strategic standpoint.

BA PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

When we look at financials, we see that Raytheon trades at a higher valuation than Boeing right now, since a takeover would require a premium over the current share price the valuation the takeover would happen at would be even higher.

This means that an acquisition paid for via the issuance of new shares would dilute Boeing's shareholders so much, that the deal would not be accretive for Boeing's share holders (unless the combined company can cut a lot of costs). A cash deal, however, could be accretive, and since Boeing's cash generation is very strong that likely would be a feasible approach.

With a takeover premium of 25% Raytheon would cost $57 billion, which would have to be paid via cash currently held by both companies as well as via the issuance of new debt.

BA Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The two companies hold $12 billion in cash right now, and have a combined free cash flow of $11 billion. When we assume that the company would want to hold $5 billion in cash after the takeover in order to have enough liquidity to finance all operations, $7 billion of the takeover price could be paid with the cash currently held, and $50 billion would have to be taken on in new debt.

When we assume a 3% interest rate, which gets us to an after tax cost of debt of roughly 2.5%, this would mean $1.25 billion in net financing costs.

With a combined free cash flow of $9.75 billion (adjusted for net interest expenses), the additional debt Boeing would have to take on could be reduced substantially in a couple of years. Even when Boeing continues to pay its dividend of a little less than $3 billion a year, almost $7 billion a year could be diverted towards paying back the debt -- in five years $35 billion would be paid back, in seven years all of the debt would be gone, and Boeing would be a much bigger, more competitive company with higher sales, higher earnings, higher cash flows and more diversified operations.

Takeaway

Whether the rumors about a proposed takeover of Raytheon by Boeing turn out true or not, such a deal would make sense from a strategic standpoint, and would be easily financed by Boeing, thanks to the company's very strong balance sheet and impressive cash flows.

All the debt it would take to make this acquisition could be paid back in a couple of years, leaving Boeing a much bigger, better diversified, more profitable and even bigger cash flow producing company.

