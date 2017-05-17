Investors Should Avoid The United States Oil ETF

There has been remarkable euphoria in the oil market during the last two weeks. More specifically, the price of oil has rebounded almost 10% off its recent bottom, from $44 to about $48. As a result, many investors are now optimistic that the uptrend will continue and I even read an article recommending the purchase of the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO). Nevertheless, while that article was well written and made it to the TOP 10 of SA, in this article I will analyze why investors should stay away from USO.

First of all, one has to admit that the recent rally of the oil price has been supported by some positive developments. To be sure, the two major oil producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to extend their production cuts until March-2018. In addition, there are expectations that other OPEC members will soon follow the same path. Moreover, the IEA just stated that the oil market has essentially reached a balance. Therefore, there are positive news, at least on the surface, which have supported the recent rally of oil.

On the other hand, investors should evaluate the whole prospects of the oil market. While OPEC has cut its production, U.S. producers have pronouncedly boosted their output. More specifically, the total U.S. oil output has climbed from 8.5 to 9.3 M barrels/day during the last 9 months. As the price of oil has rebounded during that period, the shale oil producers have returned to production mode and have thus partly offset the effect of the production cuts of OPEC. As a result, the U.S. oil producers are just about to exceed their all-time high of 9.6 M barrels/day, which was recorded two years ago.

This trend certainly does not bode well for the rebound of the oil price. And while the OPEC cuts and the demand growth are supporting the rebound, the resilience of U.S. shale oil producers at oil prices around $50 is likely to put a cap on the oil price. The longer oil remains around $50 the greater the output growth from shale oil producers. This does not mean that the price of oil cannot maintain its uptrend for a while. On the other hand, it does mean that the recovery of the oil price is likely to be capped at around $55-$60.

Some investors may rush to claim that a recovery from the current price of $48 to $55 represents an opportunity for a 15% profit. However, USO suffers from significant time decay, which should not be underestimated. First of all, the price of oil currently has a contango structure, i.e., the spot price is much lower than the price of future months. At the moment, the size of the contango is $0.34 per month or 0.7% per month. Apart from the contango, the ETF also loses value over time from the resizing of its total position every day in order to track the performance of the spot price of oil. This additional decay is significant as long as oil keeps trading within a narrow range, just like it has during the last 12 months.

Therefore, time works strongly against this ETF and hence investors should have excellent timing skills in order to profit from it. However, no-one can consistently time the market. To be sure, even the best investors, such as Warren Buffett, have admitted that they cannot time the market. Consequently, investors should stay away from this trade, in which the odds are tilted towards significant losses over extended periods.

To provide a perspective, it is interesting to check how USO has performed in various time periods. The table below shows the results and compares them to the change in the underlying oil price in order to demonstrate how poorly the ETF can perform even when the price of oil is in an uptrend.

Period Performance of USO Oil price ($) 3 months -10.7% -8.9% 6 months -3.2% 7.1% 12 months -14.7% 0.7% 2 years -50.5% -18.1%

The above results confirm that the longer the holding period of the ETF the greater the negative effect of time decay on its value. Investors should note that the ETF has lost 3.2% during the last 6 months even though the price of oil has appreciated by 7.1%. The performance of the ETF is even worse when the price of oil remains flat, as evidenced in the most recent 12-month period. Finally, even the most optimistic investors will find it impossible to hold the ETF for 2 or more years, as the bleeding is likely to become intolerable.

One of the cornerstones of my investing philosophy is that all the constituents of my portfolio should have time working in favor of them, not against them. The stocks should be offering either dividends or significant gains in their book value. The bonds should be paying me a significant amount of interest income. In this way, I have secured a good night's sleep and I can always be patient in potential downturns, as I know that my holdings will eventually rebound. Investors who choose to have time working against them will not be able to wait for a recovery of their holdings, as the bleeding of their portfolio will exert great emotional pressure on them.

To sum up, I advise investors to stay away from USO, as this ETF incurs pronounced time decay. As the U.S. oil output keeps growing, I expect the price of oil to continue to trade within a very narrow range, just like it has during the last 12 months. Even if the price of oil maintains its short-term uptrend, its rally is likely to be capped at $55-$60, as such a price range would lead even more shale oil producers to boost their output. Therefore, USO is unlikely to offer any meaningful profits for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.