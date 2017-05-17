PT Lippo Karawaci: Healthcare Business Provides Growth Upside, While Diversified, Recurring Income Base Protects Downside

PT Lippo Karawaci's healthcare business holds significant growth potential with plans to double its number of hospitals, as it is well-positioned to capitalize on the underserved Indonesian market.

Elevator Pitch

PT Lippo Karawaci TBK ADR (OTC:PTLKY) [LPKR:IJ] tends to get lumped in the same group with other "risky" property developer peers which are engaged primarily in residential development projects which generate lumpy earnings that fluctuate from year to year. The reality is that PT Lippo Karawaci is a diversified property holding company which boasts a high proportion of recurring income from multiple businesses in addition to a significant growth driver in the form of its healthcare business, which is "hidden" because of its holding company structure. My sum-of-the-parts derived target price of IDR 980 implies a 32% upside to Lippo Karawaci's share price of IDR 740 as of May 16, 2017.

Company Description

PT Lippo Karawaci is an Indonesia-listed property holding company that also trades as an ADR in the U.S. It is the largest listed property company in Indonesia in terms of market capitalization ($1.3 billion) and asset base ($3.4 billion in total assets) and it is a domestic market leader in the mall, hospital, residential property and township segments. The commercial property business owns and manages 46 malls with a gross floor area of 3.3 million square meters and 9 hotels with close to 2,000 rooms. It also has a landbank inventory amounting to 1,366 hectares under its property development business. PT Lippo Karawaci has a 61.8% interest in Indonesia-listed PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, which forms its healthcare business, while it manages two Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts.

Diversified And Recurring Income Base

Diversification and a recurring income base are key criteria in my selection of viable investment candidates in the property sector and PT Lippo Karawaci scores well on both counts.

For the most recent quarter, 1Q FY2017, PT Lippo Karawaci derived 36%, 20%, 15% and 29% of its EBITDA from the hospitals, commercial property, asset management and residential development segments, respectively. In other words, approximately 71% of the company's earnings are recurring in nature. In contrast, my analysis of other Indonesian-listed property developers such as Alam Sutera Realty, Bumi Serpong Damai (OTCPK:BSPDY), Ciputra Development (OTC:PTCDF), Sentul City and Summarecon Agung (OTC:PSAHF) indicate that these property companies have recurring income accounting for a much lower 10%-40% of their overall earnings. A higher recurring income base for PT Lippo Karawaci supports earnings stability and lends itself to a lower risk premium attached to the stock. Also, none of the individual segments contributed more than 40% of PT Lippo Karawaci's EBITDA. The Indonesian property peers mentioned above are typically either property developers, commercial property landlords or a mix of both, without the diverse mix of businesses to match the lower risk profile of PT Lippo Karawaci.

While the property development business is inherently riskier than other businesses such as commercial property, PT Lippo Karawaci is also de-risked to a certain extent in the property development business thanks to the diversified location of its 1,366 hectare landbank, such as Lippo Village Township at Karawaci (Tangerang), St Moritz Panakukang (West Jakarta) and Kemang Village (South Jakarta) as per the maps below. The same can be said of the location of its commercial property and hospitals which are spread out across Indonesia. This helps to reduce the risk that PT Lippo Karawaci is adversely impacted by any economic weakness (e.g. certain parts of Indonesia are more reliant on the export of certain commodities) or natural disasters (e.g. certain parts of Indonesia are more likely to suffer from earthquakes) in any specific part of Indonesia.

Diversified Landbank And Projects

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Growing Healthcare Business

PT Lippo Karawaci's healthcare business, which the company owns via a 61.8% interest in Indonesia-listed PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, currently operates 25 hospitals under the Siloam brand with a bed capacity of approximately 5,200. PT Lippo Karawaci has set a target to double the number of hospitals it runs to 50 by 2019.

Indonesia's healthcare market is one of the most underserved in Asia and the world. According to statistics from the World Health Organization, Indonesia has one of the lowest healthcare spending, hospital-bed density and doctor-to-population ratios globally. The country's healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP was a mere 3.1% in 2016, compared with 5.6% for China, 6.0% for Vietnam, 9.4% for Australia and 17.1% for the U.S. Indonesia also has only 9 hospitals per 10,000 people, versus 20 for Vietnam, 38 for China, 29 for both the U.S. and the U.K. Similarly, there are insufficient doctors, with a ratio of 2 doctors for every 10,000 Indonesian people, compared with 12 for Vietnam, 15 for China, 21 for South Korea and 25 for the U.S. PricewaterhouseCoopers forecasts that Indonesia "would need an additional 900k hospital beds and ~700k physicians to provide healthcare services comparable to those available in OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) nations" in a 2016 commentary. This helps to put PT Siloam International Hospitals' expansion plans in perspective - a doubling of hospitals is very much achievable and urgently needed to fill the supply gap in the Indonesia healthcare market.

Prior to this, PT Lippo Karawaci and PT Siloam International Hospitals were too reliant on self-developed hospitals, which are subject to delays in the hospital licensing process. A recent change in growth strategy for PT Lippo Karawaci/PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, already the largest private hospital operator in the country, could be critical in allowing it to capitalize on the growth potential of the Indonesian healthcare market in a shorter period of time. As per the chart below, PT Lippo Karawaci has approximately 11 hospitals "stuck" at various stages of the licensing process, which has slowed down its expansion plans. In January 2017, PT Lippo Karawaci, through PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, acquired two hospitals, Rumah Sakit Umum Sentosa in Bekasi and Rumah Sakit Grha Ultima Medika in Mataram. I view this as positive for the healthcare business as it gives the company another channel to expand its hospital network.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Another positive for PT Lippo Karawaci's healthcare business is the acquisition of a 15% stake in PT Siloam International Hospitals by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in August 2016. CVC Capital Partners currently has three of its people on the board of PT Siloam International Hospitals and is expected to work its magic to improve the efficiency of the hospitals and enhance margins. CVC Capital Partners has significant prior experience with the healthcare industry; its current and historical portfolio investments include Elsan, a private hospitals operator based in France; Affinity Health, an Australian private hospital operator; and Recoletas, a hospital operator in Spain. Besides the potential of margin improvements in the coming quarters and years, CVC Capital Partners' investment in PT Siloam International Hospitals is another validation of the Indonesian healthcare opportunity.

Potential Turnaround Of Property Development Business And Increased Asset Sales To REITs To Act As Catalysts

PT Lippo Karawaci's share price has declined by close to 20% in the past 52 weeks, which is largely attributable to weak residential property sales in FY2016 of IDR 1,204 billion, which was a third of what was achieved for FY2015 (IDR 3,623 billion). PT Lippo Karawaci suffered from the economic slowdown in the country in FY2016, as it targets the middle-to-high end segment of the Indonesian property market with about a fifth of its homes/property units sold at IDR 3 billion or above each. PT Lippo Karawaci has set a 2017 full-year target of IDR 3.149 billion of property sales, which represents a tripling of 2016 numbers.

There are positive signs to support a property market recovery for Indonesia in 2017. Indonesia's GDP grew 5.01% in 1Q 2017 after registering a six-year low of 4.79% in 2016. A rise in the prices of commodities like coal and palm oil (key exports for Indonesia) which led to a 8% growth in exports was the key growth driver. Bank Indonesia is forecasting a 5.0%-5.4% GDP growth for full-year 2017. Other positives for the property sector include expectations of a further reduction in bank lending rates (following a 50 basis point reduction in the benchmark 7-day reverse repo rate in 2016) and the possible investment of a large part of the IDR 144 trillion assets in the domestic property market that were repatriated back to Indonesia from overseas as part of a tax amnesty program.

PT Lippo Karawaci also stands out among its property developer peers because of its asset management arm that allows it to recycle capital and grow recurring income to maximize corporate value. It manages two Singapore-listed REITs, First REIT and Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust, which have a combined $2.3 billion of assets under management. The most recent sale of PT Lippo Karawaci's assets to its managed REITs occurred in late 2016, when it sold Lippo Mall Kuta to Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust and did a sale-and-leaseback transaction for Siloam Hospital Labuan Bajo, a three-storey hospital with 153 hospital beds. Going forward, any significant monetization of its existing assets to its managed REITs should act as positive catalysts for the company with respect to unlocking value and growing stable, recurring income from the enlarged asset base of its managed REITs.

Looking ahead, PT Lippo Karawaci achieved IDR 938 million of asset sales to REITs in FY2016, but it is guiding for a IDR 6,849 billion of asset sales in FY2017, which will be largely derived from the sale of selected mature hospitals in its portfolio.

Also, PT Lippo Karawaci's current net gearing is about 0.7 times, compared with 0.4 times in FY2014 and 0.3 times in FY2012. If PT Lippo Karawaci is able to achieve its target for property development sales and asset sales to REITs, it will be able to deleverage and reduce its credit risk profile which should lead to a valuation re-rating as well.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of IDR 980 for PT Lippo Karawaci based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation presented below:

Assets/Businesses IDR trillion Assumptions Residential Property Business 65.60 Independent valuation study by third-party consultants Investment Properties Held Under Commercial Property Business and Asset Management Business Segments 4.96 14% capitalization rate PT Siloam International Hospitals 9.73 Market value Deduct: Net Debt (11.24) Deduct: Advances from Customers (4.40) SOTP Value 64.65 SOTP Value Per Share 2,801 Holding Company Discount 65% Target Price 980

My target price implies a 32% upside to Lippo Karawaci's share price of IDR 740 as of May 16, 2017. The 65% holding company discount I have used is in line with the 40%-70% sum-of-the-parts discount that the Indonesian property developers are currently trading at.

Variant View

The key risk factors for PT Lippo Karawaci include a delay in the opening of new hospitals, weaker-than-expected property sales for its residential property segment and a failure to recycle capital through its managed REITs in a value-accretive manner.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.