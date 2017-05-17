GDX Vs. GDXJ: Which To Buy?

We see our indicator as an improvement upon the more traditionally used GDXJ/GDX ratio.

GDXJ sold off sharply from the beginning of April through the beginning of May.

Many precious metal investors prefer precious metal mining stocks or ETFs rather than direct gold ETFs. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) have become quite popular because they enable investors to purchase a basket of mining stocks rather than assume the unique and non-diversified risk of individual mining stocks. Currently, these two ETFs enjoy a combined market capitalization of nearly $14 Billion.

Recently, GDXJ has come under some scrutiny for "getting too big for its britches" (to put it in the vernacular). This issue was first widely publicized by Sumit Roy in this article. In short, so much capital was flowing into GDXJ that Vaneck ran out of junior mining stocks to purchase under its market capitalization rules. GDXJ had other constraints as well, such as ownership thresholds in Canada. Vaneck has since widened its market capitalization rules and therefore its universe of stocks that it can own. Much has been written on this topic, and while there could still be turbulence ahead for GDXJ and its constituents, we believe that the worst of the volatility is over (at least related to GDXJ constituent adjustments).

Mean Reversion Indicator for GDX vs. GDXJ

We have developed an indicator that we use to determine whether we would choose to allocate more resources to GDX (or large miners) or to GDXJ (or junior miners). At the moment, our indicator suggests that GDXJ has room to move higher due to mean reversion if other factors are assumed held constant.

Source: Trading View and Viking Analytics

At the moment, our indicator suggests a preference for GDXJ over GDX, although down from a recent peak preference from April 21st, 2017. This may make intuitive sense since GDXJ was sold significantly lower than GDX since the beginning of April. In the chart below, one can see that since near the beginning of April, GDXJ is down 9.5% and GDX is basically even (prior to the open on May 17th).

What about the GDXJ/GDX Ratio?

We believe that our indicator is an improvement upon the more traditionally used GDXJ/GDX indicator, due to one primary assumption. It is our belief and thesis that higher gold prices will tend to have more benefits for the junior miners over the larger miners. As a practical matter, if rising gold prices encourage more acquisitions, then the junior miners will be purchased at a premium to current market value.

To further support this thesis, one can see that the leverage effect of GDXJ is higher than that of GDX. The beta of GDXJ to GLD has been 3.12X over the past year, and the beta of GDX to GLD has been 2.64X.

Below, we show our new indicator vs. GDX/GDXJ. At the moment, the two indicators are showing a similar preference for GDXJ, but one can also see divergence between the indicators.

On July 1st, 2016, for example the GDX/GDXJ indicator suggested a preference for GDX, and our indicator suggested a preference for GDXJ. From the July 1st closing price to the close of GDXJ on August 12th, GDXJ returned 14% and GDX only 7%. From the same July 1st starting point to September 1st close, when our indicator was "even" and the GDX/GDXJ still preferred GDX, GDXJ recorded a loss of 4%, and GDX recorded a loss of 9%. In both cases, our indicator would have been a better indicator for allocations between GDX and GDXJ.

It is important to point out that one's perception of near-term direction of gold price will weigh into these investment allocations. If one believes that the gold price is expected to fall, one should not invest in either GDX or GDXJ.

Conclusions

Our GDXJ to GDX indicator suggests that GDXJ is a better current investment option for precious metal allocations. This is further supported by our belief that gold has begun another upleg. We believe that our indicator is an improvement upon the more traditionally used GDXJ/GDX indicator, which does not take into account the current level of gold prices. We believe that the higher the gold price, the higher the relative value of GDXJ over GDX.

