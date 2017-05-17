Don't Get Hoodwinked By The Disney Growth Story

So many investors have been brainwashed by newsletters that Disney will always rally on dips. I disagree as the company is not a well oiled defensive stock.

Disney's Q2 numbers were mixed at best. I continue to believe this company will remain too open to rife competition online or an industry downturn.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock has had a strong run up since the great recession. In fact, shares are up a whopping 543% since the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPX) bottomed out on the 6th March way back in 2009. Shares have dipped somewhat though since the company announced its fiscal second quarter numbers as advertising revenues and declining subscriber numbers continue to adversely affect numbers in the media networks segment.

Bulls though will straightaway point to this company's diversification. In the second quarter numbers for example, the studio division brought in $656 million in operating income, which was almost $130 million ahead of analyst's expectations. Furthermore, the parks and resorts segment brought in $750 million in operating income, which was again higher than projections of $726 million.

I believe Disney has some upside but probably not as much as many believe. Of course, the stock will continue to benefit from a rising stock market but viewing this company as a long-term hold at this point brings risk to the table in my opinion. Firstly, although the company's earnings multiple of 18.82 is slightly below its 5-year average, it is lower than the 10-year average of 17.6. Furthermore, the company's price to book and sales ratios of 3.9 and 3.1 respectively are substantially higher than the company's 10-year averages.

Yet because of the stock market rally over the past eight years, many newsletters have been recommending Disney as an investment not only because of its performance to date but also because of the strong competitive advantages the company possesses. The train of thought among these newsletters is that when Disney stock suffers a setback, its branded businesses and strong cash flow invariably ensure that the stock comes roaring back in no time.

Bullish newsletters sell their wares by advising investors to sell covered calls when your investment in Disney is in the green and hold strong when the position is temporarily underwater and collect the dividends until the position comes back into profit.

I think this is poor advice for a number of reasons. Firstly, Disney is not a good defensive stock. It doesn't sell necessities so to speak. On the contrary, it is an excellent stock when cash is washing around the economy (which we have had over the past 8 years). It leads the way in man9y markets and when people have disposable income, stocks like Disney do very, very well. However, do people continue to go to theme parks or cinemas when money is tight?

We actually saw that they don't in the great recession when earnings per share dropped to $1.76 in 2009, which was a 23% drop over 2008. This is how long-term investors should be thinking. Where would Disney stock be this year if the company reported a 20% decline in earnings instead of an expected $5.96 earmarked for this year? In fiscal 2018 (when many of the franchises films begin to arrive at cinemas), analysts believe Disney can earn $6.78 per share - lofty in my opinion.

Again just because there will be a host of new content arriving does not essentially mean bumper business. Films really are a hit and miss business and although the franchises are trying to keep successful themes going for as long as they can, past performance does not essentially mean future success.

The elephant in the room though remains ESPN as subscriber losses continue to mount up. Management is really talking up the fact that "over the top" streaming services, which are in their nascent stage, will ultimately come to the rescue as the live sports industry continues its shift from the traditional television subscription to media streamed digitally over the internet. Furthermore, Disney's own digital platform Bamtech is expected to be streaming ESPN directly to the consumer by the end of this year so this also should help stop the bleeding.

Disney bulls would also argue that the cord cutting in recent years has taken place alongside a meaningful spike in programming costs at ESPN but company-wide earnings have continues to rise. These costs should abate in the near term due to the new NBA deal, which means ESPN will not have to renew a large contract with a major sports league until 2021. This will definitely help numbers in the near term but will it affect ESPN's fundamentals going forward?

Well stats and trends are telling us the future is mobile. That is where ESPN wants to be but my fear is that it will come at a cost. Remember the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are going to be brand new competitors in the digital age - competitors ESPN never had. Disney stated on its most recent earnings call that ESPN's mobile apps accounted for 23 million users, which demonstrates clearly that viewers are changing how they want to view content.

The question will be however if some of the digital players really want to get serious in this space. Amazon bought rights recently to NFL games (which Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) incidentally owned last year), so this can't be seen as a huge disruption. Nevertheless, the likes of Facebook and Amazon are far bigger companies than Disney and if they get serious about buying rights in this space, then, of course, ESPN could be in trouble. Money talks and if rights fees continue to go up, it will be the large tech companies that would be in pole position to gain market share here.

To sum up, Disney after its mixed earnings now looks oversold on the technical chart. You can be sure that long-term buy and holders will be buying this dip. Personally, I feel there are other companies that are more in growth mode than Disney at present. It continues to fight the exodus from TV subscriptions and is trying to pivot to remain on top. Time will tell whether its present actions will be enough to keep shareholders interested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.