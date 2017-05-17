Out On Half-Moon Bay

The Pacific Ocean rolls against the rocks. The sound is unmistakable. No "fake news" here. No shoddy comments or trivialized disclaimers. No politics at all, and no news about them. A welcome relief these days, I can assure you.

The cure for anything is salt water: sweat, tears or the sea. - Isak Dinesen

For forty-three years I have roamed Wall Street. It has been an eventful journey and a grand adventure. I bear the scars. I have had my flesh ripped. I have been beaten soundly around my head, more than once. Yet, I am still standing. Still going! Still roaming the cavernous Street.

During my journey I have met a few shysters. I have spoken with a couple of guys that wanted me to deviate from my good sense and my ethics. I never took the proffered road because I knew the absolute truth, "You have to be able to live in your own skin."

There is NO Way out of this one.

Most of the people that I met in my journey were fine. Not too much of this and not too much of that but basically, fine. A few, I am happy to report, were incredibly bright and well reasoned and were "Stand-Up Guys." I will walk along way and give up my shirt, gladly, for a "Stand-Up Guy!"

You also learn, along the way, that many savants of sleuth peddle snake oil. I have been on CNBC's Squawk Box for more than twenty years now. It is their book, it is their firm, it is a matter of timing, and whatever they really and honestly think, is lost behind the curtains of their quite questionable presentation. I have no use for these types of people.

None!

One of the things all of us learn on Wall Street is skepticism. Who is real, who is not, what is real, what is not, and we make the choices daily. The thicket has become far more dense, than when I began my career, and now it includes, sadly, anything in the news, anything at all.

It used to be that you could formulate an opinion about what you read or saw but it is no longer the case. Now you must first form an opinion about the reliability of what is presented to you, before you can form any opinion at all. The deceit is ever present and honor seems to be a forgotten value as governments, and the politicians that run them, will use any excuse, any deviation, at all, to further their own positions and their re-election.

Two half truths don't make one truth. - Joseph Julius Bonkowski

Now there are any number of people, and firms, that are suggesting investing in Europe these days. I am not a believer. Europe spreads questionable statements and statistics like a childhood infection. One Prime Minister says this and another, from a different country, says that, and before you know it; conjecture has become some supposed truth. Except that it isn't any truth at all. Just carefully echoed and orchestrated illusions.

Brussels may be the command center for the European Union but all of the scriptwriters, in my opinion, are headquartered in Berlin. Greece is but moments away from a solution and the banking system in Italy is solvent and transparent and Brexit won't hurt a bit.

I am not buying any of it.

The lashes that I have taken in the markets, over a lifetime, have taught me several things. One of them is not to invest money where you can't trust what is served up.

Hemlock is not on my diet.

Yes, you may get a spike as the majority gets fooled, once again, and yes, you can certainly speculate. However, if you want to invest, then I would not suggest Europe as the place to put your money now. There is just too much deception for me to sleep comfortably at night and I prefer a decent night's sleep

Another area I would avoid is anything to do with OPEC, in any capacity. In Europe, I seriously question, with OPEC, I just flat out do not believe. Black is orange and yellow is chartreuse and whatever furthers their own goals is what will come spilling out of their mouths, profusely.

The honest truth, in my opinion, is that American technology, in the oil patch, has just crushed them. They just don't want to believe it, of course, and they don't want you to believe it either. "Cut back all that you like and for as long as you like," is what I say because the United States is going to roll right over you like a Caterpillar Earth Mover rolls over a blade of grass.

We can talk all we like about the technology at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) or Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) but one of the very real, and perhaps the most amazing "disruptive technology," now on the planet, is the folks in the shale oil fields with fracking and re-fracking and horizontal drilling. America's costs, to produce oil and natural gas, will plummet in the next few years, in my view, and take out the band of hooligans that support terrorist activities.

Bye-Bye. It's American Pie!