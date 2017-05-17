Chaos On Capitol Hill

While many pundits predicted that a Trump presidency would be messy, I doubt any predicted the constant media stream that the White House has become. Chaos is starting to wear on the market (NYSEARCA:SPY), and concern of a significant drop in markets is growing. Is it warranted? And is it time to turn to safe havens?

My answer, for now, is no. While I am only partially invested in the market, I don't see a significant market change underway due to a disorganized U.S. government. The biggest concerns for the economy, namely tariffs and an exit from NAFTA, have only come in small quantities. Many of the most damaging campaign promises have been delayed, and until the NAFTA negotiations start, we shouldn't assume they will be as terrifying as some predict.

To be sure, a disorganized government could throw some fuel on the fire, but it will hardly crater the momentum being built up in the U.S. and Europe. If we start seeing more tariffs on imports, then investors should start raising concerns, but the backlash we would see from the major economic hubs of the east and west coast would inevitably push to prevent (at least in part) those tariffs.

In the meantime:

Many of the original parties to the TPP are moving forward, and the U.S. can, and likely will, join at a later date. A strong global economy means a stronger U.S. Economy

Europe is getting stronger with each passing day, and the ECB is hitting target inflation

France's Macron is setting up one of the most politically diverse cabinets in Europe. A move that could help temper nationalist leaders at home, allow reform to succeed, and help drive the European economy

The U.S. economy continues to grow at a healthy rate.

If I can give readers one take away with this article, it is that the world is not falling apart. Watching the news could easily give one the impression that we are on the cusp of an economic meltdown. Sure, chaos sells, but the reality is much different. The interconnectedness of the global economy means that improving economies elsewhere grow the economy at home. Nationalism is on the rise, and always lurking as a threat, but recovering economies should quickly quell the fervor. If current trends persist, we are moving forward with a positive outlook in much of the world.

Here are three relevant graphs that disagree with the idea that war, well-being, and the world is a worse place today. In fact, there is rarely a single day in the past 50 years that one could say the world has become a worse place.

The last 20 years have seen the creation of hundreds of millions of new middle-class citizens. In the next 20, we could see a continued surge from Africa, Asia, and India if organizations around the world succeed. Whatever way you look at it, that is a positive for the economy.

One caveat to the above graph is that labor participation rate has been dropping for many years in the U.S., thus masking some inequality not present in these numbers. As a result, average household income fell. While this is not good for the economy, this is not surprising. We are at a point in time when the world is transitioning to a more automated workforce. It is typical that a transition period needs to occur, and so far the economy is handling the change. Automation remains the biggest risk to the economy, and only time will tell whether the jobs are there and whether people are willing to retrain. If the last 40 years are any indication, new careers that don't exist today will replace those lost.

It is evident that the world continues to improve for the majority of the world that does not live in developed economies. There certainly continues to be escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa in recent years, but so far these conflicts come nowhere near what we saw in the 80's.

Investor Takeaway

Washington is not functioning well right now. That being said, they are not on the cusp of derailing an economic recovery almost a decade in the making. Like it or not, the U.S. is responsive to the rest of the world, and most of the global economy is continuing to improve. While I see equities as overpriced to historical norms, I also see no reason for a sudden pullback. If we do see one, I will use it as an entry point. Counter to the belief that the world is in a rough state; I would argue the opposite. Our economy is looking better with each passing day.

