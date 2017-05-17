Nasdaq At All-Time Highs As Cracks In Fundamental Market Structure Become More Evident

With continuous scandals concerning the Trump administration, and the administration's inability to pass previous legislation, it is becoming more evident that the tax cuts/infrastructure spending are far from certain.

Furthermore, as suggested by the meteoric rise of QQQ and other major market index tracking ETFs since the election, Trump tax cuts and infrastructure spending may be priced in.

However, declining auto sales, increased problems associated with retail, and other bellwether areas of our economy are suggesting all is not well, despite the rising market averages.

Major holdings in QQQ such as AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, FB, MSFT and other big tech companies have been propping up major market indexes as QQQ surges 40% in 10.5 months.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), the popular ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 is up nearly 40% in the last 10 and ½ months and has hit a series of new all-time highs in recent days. At the same time, the S&P 500 has been struggling to trade above the 2,400 level and the DJIA has been unable to overcome the 21,000 level convincingly. While major market indexes and the ETFs that follow them such as (NYSEARCA:DIA), (NYSEARCA:SPY) and others trade at near all-time highs, clear signs of significant cracks in the fundamental structure of our economy are becoming more evident every day, implying that these overbought conditions may not be sustainable for much longer.

Background QQQ

PowerShares QQQ is an exchange-traded fund based on the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. The ETF has net assets of $49.23 billion and each share in the fund represents a part ownership of the 100 stocks included in the ETF. Some of the funds top holdings include (NASDAQ:AAPL), (NASDAQ:MSFT), (NASDAQ:AMZN), (NASDAQ:FB), and (NASDAQ:GOOG), some of the more prominent stocks that have been propping up major market averages as many of these stocks are also included in the DJIA tracked by the DIA ETF and the S&P 500 tracked by the SPY ETF.

The QQQ 1 year chart illustrates that the ETF is grossly overbought, as the RSI is at 83 and the average has not had a 3% correction since the November election.



(Stockcharts.com)

The SPY 1 year chart appears much less constructive than the QQQ and has been struggling to get above and stay above the $240 mark. Although it is not as overbought the chart shows decreasing momentum and lower volume as of late. Furthermore, the full stochastic appears to have turned negative and could be suggesting that a downturn is inevitable.

The DIA chart appears more negative than the SPY as it seems a clear double top is forming. Also, declining volume and a negative full stochastic reading indicate that buying interest is waning and a momentum change to the downside is likely beginning to occur.

What About Other Key Areas of The Markets?

While many tech stocks have performed extremely well in the last few months many other fundamental sectors such as retail and auto which have historically served as bellwether indicators regarding the well-being of our consumer based economy have performed extremely poorly as of late.

Retail Sales Take a Dive

Many of the recent earnings reports concerning brick and mortar retailers have been abysmal as of late. Companies such as (NYSE:KSS), (NYSE:DKS), (NYSE:M), (NYSE:JCP), (NYSE:BBY), and many others have been struggling to compete with online retail and have been experiencing declining market share, revenues, earnings, and worsening margins. Thus, some companies are being forced to shut down many stores, and lay off employees, which is leading to increased empty mall spaces and is negatively impacting the performance of the REITs in the mall segment.

This phenomenon will likely have a domino effect which could lead to higher unemployment, increased mall vacancies, which will cause certain REITs to suffer, and could ultimately lead our economy into a recession. One could make the case that Amazon is offsetting this issue by capturing market share and increasing sales, but it cannot offset the domino effect likely to occur due to this fundamental shift in retail.

Auto Sales Driving Off a Cliff

Another key indicator to the overall well-being of our economy are auto sales. In a healthy economy consumers purchase more vehicles and car company's revenues consistently increase, unless something negative is happening in the underlying fabrics of our economy.

March's car sales data was very disappointing. Apparently, car sales simply fell off a cliff. Ford's (NYSE:F) sales declined by 7.2% yoy, Fiat Chrysler's (NYSE:FCAU) numbers dropped by 5% in March yoy, with its Chrysler segment dropping by a shocking 33%, while Jeep, its most profitable segment, fell by 11% on a yoy basis.

In addition, the U.S. closed out 2016 with a record amount of auto loan debt of just under $1.2 trillion, topping pre-financial crisis levels by 13%. Furthermore, much of this excess borrowing has been driven by subprime auto loans extended to people with shady credit backgrounds, which could ultimately lead to a high level of defaults and could negatively impact our banking system.

Auto sales are a key gauge concerning the health of the American consumer and the overall economy. Therefore, the extreme slowdown in car sales implies that our consumer-based economy might not be as healthy as is indicated by markets, being at or near all-time highs, if fact, the opposite could be true and this could reflect negatively on all leading market index ETFs, including QQQ, going forward.

Trump Tax Cuts and Infrastructure Initiatives In Question

In addition, markets now must deal with an increasing amount of Trump drama, including the controversial firing of FBI director James Comey, in connection with the alleged Russian ties investigation. Now there are reports regarding the disclosure of "classified information" to Russian officials, which is drawing increased scrutiny from democrats and republicans alike.

In short, there appears to be an increasing amount of friction in Washington, which makes the implementation of Trump's tax cuts and infrastructure projects less likely due to a widening divide with democrats and due to the enormous deficits such initiatives would create. In fact, many political analysts believe that the chance of Trump's tax reform bill passing is slim to none.

The troubling element is that markets have essentially priced in the tax cuts and instructor spending, thus, the massive rally following the election. When the markets finally realize that Trump's initiatives are far from certainties, many of the major market index ETFs could sustain considerable selloffs of 10% or more, including QQQ, SPY, DIA and others.

The Final Word

The point of this article is to point out that big cap technology companies are important to the markets as they weigh heavily on the overall fluctuations of major market indexes and index ETFs such as SPY, QQQ, DIA, and others. However, there are other essential sectors in our economy which are indicating that all is not well with our consumer based economy, and these bellwethers have been underplayed and somewhat muted as of late in part due to the robust rally in tech.

We believe now is the time to exercise caution, due to the evident risks facing markets. It may be prudent to reduce some positions in tech, allocate some capital to gold and silver, raise cash for more attractive buying opportunities, and hedge for a potential market downturn. In addition, we feel that at these levels certain short positions regarding major market averages may create substantial value for investors in the short term. As of May 16th 2017's close we opened several futures positions, analogous to shorting SPY, QQQ, and DIA.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NASDAQ, DJIA, S&P FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.