Spectra Energy Partners' Q1 Clearly Shows Why Enbridge Bought The General Partner

In the meantime, concerns of a merger with EEP are overblown, but are partly responsible for giving investors an opportunity to pick up SEP at a very attractive price.

While the company could face regulatory delays on NEXUS, it will likely be completed and put into service by early 2018 at the latest.

EBITDA should grow to an estimated $2.2 billion this year, while DCF could come in at just about half that.

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) recently reported an excellent Q1 earnings report. In fact, it was much better than the EPS report of its new general partner, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), which were somewhat disappointing. Yet despite investor concern that Enbridge was going to tie-up Spectra Energy Partners with Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP), I argued that SEP was the main reason ENB bought Spectra Energy in the first place, and there was no way management would risk killing the "golden goose". Enbridge subsequently announced it would not merge the two MLPs. As a result, and ~$4 billion in new projects coming online this year being a prime catalyst, SEP is set to outperform the broader MLP sector.

Q1 Earnings

The "golden goose" that is Spectra Energy Partners laid another valuable egg in Q1:

On-going EBITDA from sustaining operations grew 22% yoy with strong and balanced growth in both the U.S. Gas Transmission Segment as well as the Liquids Segment. Distributable cash flow grew 8.6%.

Net income was $0.74/share, or $0.89/share if we disregard special charges (non-recurring) of $46 million - due primarily to merger related severance costs. Distributions per LP unit for Q1 2017 were $0.70125, compared with $0.65125/unit in the first quarter 2016 (up 7.7%). While reported DCF was actually down yoy, the coverage ratio was still within guidance (1.05 to 1.15x).

EBITDA and earnings growth were driven by the expansion projects I have discussed in previous articles on Spectra - including AIM, Sabal Trail, phase I of Gulf Markets, NEXUS, Express Enhancement and the Express Pipeline.

Expansion Projects

Spectra Energy Partners currently has $4.4 billion of projects in the execution stage, ~$4 billion of which will be placed into service this year:

The largest of these projects, the Sabal Trail Pipeline ($1.6 billion), is expected to go into full service at the end of June. The Sabal pipeline is a joint venture of Spectra Energy Partners, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). It is an interstate natural gas pipeline that will transport 1 Bcf/d of natural gas over 515 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline through Alabama, Georgia and Florida:

The Sabal Trail project will provide firm natural gas transportation to Florida Power & Light for their power generation needs and to Duke Energy's new natural gas plant in Citrus County, Fla., as well as to other power generators and residential customers. Duke had previously bought a 7.5% stake in Sabal Trail directly from Spectra Energy. Ownership levels are now as follows:

Duke Energy - 7.5%

NextEra Energy - 33 %

Spectra Energy - 59.5%

Florida produces very little natural gas of its own and is therefore almost entirely dependent on gas imports from producing states. In addition, investors may be surprised that Florida is the No. 3 state in terms of total energy consumption - due primarily to the very hot and humid summers and the resultant demand for air-conditioning. So as the chart above describes, the Sabal Trail Pipeline is very much a "demand pull" project and will have little trouble contracting out its full-capacity. And this is no small-time pipe - it's a 1 Bcf/d mainline with investment grade utility companies on the receiving end. According to Enbridge's Bill Yardley on the Q1 conference call:

... [Sabal is] on schedule to come into service within a month or so. And the way that that project ramps is that we have contracts that will come on full for approximately 70% of the overall project with the utilities in Florida right away, and then, within a couple of years, that ramps up to 90% and then a 100%.

Note that on the chart above, the NEXUS pipeline project is the second largest project ($1.1 billion) of the year and is expected to be put into service later in the second half. Like Sabal Trail, NEXUS is also considered a "mainline" pipe: It is 255 miles long and will transport a maximum capacity of 1.5 Bcf/d of gas from the Utica and Marcellus shale formations across northern Ohio and into Michigan (and eventually into Canada).

Source: NGT

Yardley's comments on the NEXUS pipeline during the conference call were as follows:

So we put the full contract into service with it 60% contracted as soon as we can get it in. We're encouraged, of course, that the two names for the FERC did finally make their way out of the White House and over to the Senate. So, hopefully, we'll be cobbling something together to get that into service late 2017, early 2018.

Upside Potential

The new projects coming into service this year have been the primary catalyst to invest in Spectra Energy Partners, and likely were a key factor in Enbridge's decision to purchase Spectra Energy - roughly 28% of the distributions go up to the general partner level.

SEP's EBITDA should grow to an estimated $2.2 billion this year while DCF available to LP unitholders could hit $1.1 billion. Using a 14x multiple on EBITDA and a 16x multiple on DCF, my price target range is $56-$58/unit. That estimate assumes completion of the projects on schedule and a drop-down of the Valley Crossing project, which has been previously discussed.

Risks

From a leverage perspective, SEP has $7.7 billion in debt and a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.1x (max. covenant 5.0x). That's high, and my followers know I typically like to see 3.0x or less for MLPs. That said, SEP is somewhat unique because of its mainline assets and low-risk profile. That's why all three rating agencies have SEP at BBB or higher. The partnership is still able to self-fund organic growth projects and has access to $1.7 billion in liquidity. As a result, the biggest risk for SEP is project execution and completion as it relates to potential regulatory delays.

Just yesterday, property owners in Ohio asked a Federal Court to block the pipeline. This is a story we have seen replayed repeatedly across the country: Pipeline builders get all the permits required, contract capacity, start construction, and only then do the courts step in and delay the process. NEXUS will get built eventually, especially with the Trump administration being so pipeline-friendly. In addition, Ohio is set to benefit from addition production royalties and economic activity associated with the Utica shale in the SE corner of the state. All that said - and as we have seen - when courts get involved, any pipeline has a chance of being delayed. Any such delay will also delay growth in EBITDA, DCF, and unit price appreciation for SEP.

In the meantime, as I have opined previously, I think investor concern about a tie-up with EEP has kept a lid on SEP price appreciation. I also think that concern is way over-blown. After completing the "strategic MLP review" - which included taking MidCoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) private, consolidating DCP Midstream, and taking steps to improve the value proposition of EEP - Enbridge CEO Al Monaco had this to say about the status of SEP and EEP going forward:

This leaves us with two strong pure-play pipeline MLPs: one being a liquids pipeline business ("EEP") and the other a natural gas pipeline business ("SEP"). ... There are no plans for other major changes...

And later in the same press release:

SEP will be maintained as a long-haul natural gas pipeline business with a continuation of its compelling investor value proposition. There is no plan or intention to transfer the MidCoast assets to SEP.

These are exactly the steps I predicted and expected any prudent and competent general partner to take regarding SEP. Enbridge did not become the largest energy infrastructure company in North America by making unwise decisions like ruining a premier MLP like Spectra Energy Partners.

However, a merger of the two would lower the valuation metrics used above to an estimated 12x on EBITDA, and 14x on DCF. While a merger would be accretive, it would lack synergies with SEP being primarily natural gas oriented, and EEP being primarily crude-oil-centric. A combination of the two MLPs would also compromise SEP's excellent growth profile and unique distinction as an investment grade natural gas pipeline provider that can self-fund organic growth while also benefiting from large scale drop-downs. The reaction to such a tie-up, particularly for existing SEP shareholders, would likely be negative. In that case, my PT would be reduced to $46/unit. For these reasons, I would expect Enbridge management to stick with their earlier strategic review conclusion: keep SEP and EEP separate.

Summary and Conclusion

Spectra Energy Partner's delivered in Q1 ($0.06/unit beat). With ~$4 billion in projects coming online this year, the investment catalyst is clear: growing EBITDA, DCF, and distributions. My valuation metrics on EBITDA and DCF show units could rise to $56 - indicative of unit price appreciation of 25%+. Distribution growth is expected to be 6%-7% through 2020, yet units are already yielding 6.5%. That is very attractive considering the 10-year Treasury is trading at a very low yield of 2.3%.

For MLP and income-oriented investors, I reiterate my "buy" on SEP due to a combination of current yield and its excellent EBITDA, DCF, and distribution growth outlook.

