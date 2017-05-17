General Electric: Multi-Year Low Buying Opportunity?

Trian Partners' activist target General Electric (NYSE:GE) is back down near 52-week lows. The stock has been a relative underperformer since Trian got involved. Granted, the activist fund hasn't laid out any new plans since its

Righting a $250 billion market cap company is tough. The activist investor is known for its extensive white papers on its holdings - and it put out one for GE in Oct. 2015. Besides showing some approval for GE's newest cost cutting plans, Trian has been in the shadows.

The big thesis here remains the fact that GE needs a new CEO. Jeff Immelt has been the GE CEO since 2000 and ushered in a new ear at GE, after slimming the company down nicely. Still, the time for a new leader is likely imminent. After the 13Fs filings - where hedge funds reveal their portfolios (granted it's on a 45-day delay) - we see that Trian has added 1.5 million shares to its stake and now owns over $2 billion worth of GE shares.

It might be another 12-18 months before we get a new CEO thesis, however. Trian will likely allow Immelt some time to try and hit its new performance targets - for better or worse. And in truth, Immelt may step down without a fight - given his compensation is now tied to hitting benchmarks. But at the end of the day, it appears his $2 a share in earnings for 2018 remains too tough to hit. The analyst (16 analysts following GE) estimate for 2018 earnings is $1.89 a share - which is down from three months ago and down again from just last month.

The actual catalyst that gets Immelt fired could be a combination of missing performance targets and then a dividend cut. Still, Immelt might not go easily. Trian doesn't have a board seat, but I'd look for Nelson Peltz and his Trian fund to push for board representation in the coming year. After all, Trian said in its 2015 white paper that GE shares would hit $45 by the end of 2017. That leaves 60% upside for Trian to unlock in a very short period - a near impossible task given GE's market cap.

The company has seen a steady fall in free cash flow over the last couple years. Its dividend payout ratio is now the highest we've seen in years. Meanwhile, it's buying back stock at huge levels. A dividend cut would certainly get the attention of GE's major shareholders, which are primarily passive funds. That would be an easy catalyst for Trian to get the support of top GE shareholders for a management shakeup.

Granted, GE is positioned for growth, at least more so than where we were just a few years ago. Still, a lot of GE's business relies on economic development, which is questionable at best right now. But let's not forget that GE still has a stronghold in long-cycle infrastructure, which is a great growth business. This includes energy management and power generation. Then there's tax reform, which would be a positive, but that's still very early stages.

As an investor who looks for catalysts, GE is intriguing if it becomes apparent that Immelt is no longer fit for the job. However, GE's size, which in theory makes it stable, also means any marked upside will come over a multi-year period. The risk/reward (a big part of the risk being that GE is a flat stock for many years) here still doesn't make enough sense for ownership. Perhaps Trian's fund size is working against it, where it's having to invest in mega-caps, but luckily, as individual investors we aren't bound by market cap ranges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.