Advice For How Skechers Management Can Unlock Shareholder Value

In order to unlock shareholder value and break away from Skechers' inactive use of assets, I believe they should consider a stock buyback and dividend.

I am not even sure how to begin this article. In case there are any readers out there who may follow some of my articles, then perhaps it is best to start off with an apology. I have been pushing the long story of Skechers (NYSE:SKX) for quite a while now. I believe this is my fifth article on SA pushing the long thesis. If you've taken any positions based on my last Skechers' articles, then you probably didn't gain much or lose much as the stock hasn't seemed to budge. It tends to show some dramatic short-term volatility only to end up right back where it came from. So, why hasn't my long thesis played out yet?

Q1 Results

Skechers beat estimates for the first quarter of 2017 with EPS of 60 cents per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. Although EPS dropped from the year prior, there was expectation it would due to unfavorable currency translation and elevated operating expenses. While Skechers' e-commerce and overseas sales are seeing a nice boost, investor attention must be on Skechers' projection of flat domestic wholesale revenue, which is their only weakness. However, with overall double-digit growth, I see very little reason why investors shouldn't be excited about Skechers at this price.

Athleisure Companies Are Struggling

If you thought Skechers has been struggling this year, then you haven't looked at the performance of two big athleisure companies; Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU).

As you can see, although Skechers has a negative year-to-date return, some of their competitors have had it much worse. However, the main difference is that Skechers' competitors have always been priced out of whack. It wasn't that long ago that Under Armour had a P/E ratio above 100. It was around that same time that Lululemon was trading at over 5 times sales. Skechers hasn't even come close to touching the kind of multiples that Under Armour and Lululemon have traded at. So, we can attribute much of the losses from Under Armour and Lululemon to a valuation correction. While this wouldn't drive Skechers' stock to the ground, it can suppress it making a correction in the opposite direction harder. I think investor concerns regarding some of the athleisure trend companies may be a contributing factor in why Skechers has been flat.

But it doesn't excuse the fact that Skechers is seeing year-over-year growth across top and bottom line figures with no respect from Wall Street. The graph below shows Skechers' EBITDA growth since 2012.

But what about Nike?

While 2017 has been rough for Under Armour and Lululemon, Nike (NYSE:NKE) has returned almost 7%. Why? Nike is traded far more efficiently. If you look at Nike's valuation multiples they remain much tighter than their competitors', so there is far less volatility and mispricing in their stock. Also, I don't think the market has placed Nike into the category of an athleisure company like they have with Under Armour and Lululemon. I believe Nike and Skechers are athletic wear companies which have received a nice boost from the athleisure trend, but they are not athleisure companies. Nevertheless, Nike is outperforming Skechers and it may be time for Skechers to take a page out of their book and initiate some actions to increase shareholder value.

What I am proposing is a very simple idea that would have no effect on Skechers' business. While I agree with some people that a company like Skechers, with their growth rate, should keep a cash-heavy balance sheet for corporate development opportunities, there is little reason to believe that they would need the current funds that they are hoarding. They have been conservative with capital expenditures and are showing signs of poor asset utilization. Without any perspective into significant corporate development initiatives on the horizon, I propose that Skechers uses a small portion of their cash to increase shareholder value.

The Plan

I am proposing a dual action plan by Skechers to increase shareholder value; stock buybacks and a dividend initiation. I believe both actions would unlock shareholder value and allow Skechers' stock to be traded more efficiently to its intrinsic value.

So, the first question is - why both?

First, I believe that now is the time for Skechers to do stock buybacks because of the low stock valuation and the large sum of cash on Skechers' balance sheet. Currently, Skechers is trading at a P/E of 15.5. Considering their 3-year CAGR is almost 4X the footwear and accessories industry average, I consider that to be an extremely low multiple. The valuation multiples are low across the board with Skechers trading at a PS of 1 (about half the industry average), and a PB of 2.2 (about 2/5 the industry average). Below is my most recent DCF model for Skechers which uses a 9% discount rate and suggests that Skechers' equity is being traded at a significant discount.

The second reason a stock buyback is ideal is because of the money that Skechers is sitting on. Currently, Skechers is sitting on $608 million in cash and is starting to see a declining ROA which is currently at 10%. The reason Skechers' ROA is falling and will likely continue to do so is because their assets are far outgrowing their earnings. Instead of letting money sit on the books without any return, I am proposing that they allocate a small portion of the money for a stock repurchase. The way Skechers hoards their cash is showing signs of poor asset utilization and now is the opportunity to move away from that trend and break the stigma.

As for the dividend, you will see that my share repurchase plan would have a minimal impact on Skechers' financials and the dividend would be of a low yield and a low payout ratio. Because Skechers is not reinvesting enough of their money, a better use of it would be to distribute a small amount to shareholders. Although the yield would be low, I believe it has the potential to attract more investors by offering an income play, but also continually offering a strong growth opportunity. Currently, Skechers has shown strong growth. However, they have been doing it without utilizing much of their cash. Therefore, the proposed dividend would have zero impact on Skechers' operations and capital expenditures.

Share Repurchase Program

To kick off our goal to increase shareholder value, I am proposing a stock repurchase plan. Realistically, with Skechers' cash, future cash flows and a little bit of leverage, they can probably buy back all their shares. However, our goal for this repurchase program isn't to completely deplete Skechers of their cash, but rather to stimulate an overdue increase in shareholder value during a time when Skechers' shares are cheap. The company has been sitting on a large pile of cash which investors are seeing no return on. I recommend putting some of that money to use through a stock repurchase program.

Currently, Skechers has $608 million in cash on their balance sheet. This represents an unnecessarily high cash ratio of 1.18. I believe Skechers should allocate $200 million of that money for a stock repurchase program. At the current stock price that would represent a repurchase of over 5% or more than 8 million shares. This would reduce Skechers' cash to $408 million. This is still a huge amount of cash, which would be more than 65% of their total current liabilities. A 5% share repurchase program would have no effect on Skechers' financial strength, but could significantly improve shareholder value.

This is the modest share repurchase I am proposing for Skechers and its effects:

This assumes that Skechers buys 8 million shares at a $25 per share average, which is a 5% premium from its current price. As you can see, there is a minimal effect on Skechers' finances through this buyback. Skechers would continue to maintain an excessive cash position with ROA barely increasing to a full percentage point, and still trailing the industry average of 14.1%.

The effect on P/E ratio wouldn't have a huge impact; however, it would bring the P/E down enough to take it below 15 at the stock's current price tag. The goal is to initiate the buyback now so to take advantage of these cheap levels.

This stock buyback uses no leverage and has no impact on Skechers' operations or capex. It is simply a way to use underutilized assets to enhance shareholder value. I believe beginning the share repurchase program now will set up a promising dividend initiation, which is the next part.

Dividend Initiation

Part 2 in the quest of increasing shareholder value is for Skechers to initiate a dividend. Due to shareholder concern over decreasing ROA, a dividend can help alleviate some of those concerns by allocating funds directly to the shareholders. I'm proposing that Skechers mimic a dividend like Nike's.

If we use current numbers, Skechers could have paid $0.38 per share, which would represent a yield of 1.6% compared to Nike's current yield of 1.25%. It would also have represented a payout ratio of 25% compared to Nike's 27%. Basically, Skechers can offer a more attractive yield at a lower payout ratio. If we look forward, we are likely to see more increases to Skechers' bottom line, as they currently have a 3-year compound annual net growth rate of 64.4%. This means that if they initiate a $0.38 dividend in the future, it would represent an even lower payout ratio than the already conservative 25% proposal.

However, these numbers are calculated prior to a stock buyback. If Skechers was to follow through on my share repurchase program, then the number of outstanding shares would decline as would the payout ratio. This means that the payout ratio would drop from 25% down to 23.75%. If Skechers was to copy Nike's very low payout ratio post stock buyback, their yield at current levels would be over 1.8%. This represents a dividend yield 44% higher than Nike's. This would make Skechers a stronger income play and growth play in comparison to their competitor.

A small dividend can play an important role as Skechers has been showing signs of poor asset utilization for awhile now. This small dividend would have no adverse effect on the company's operations or investments. Over the short term, a dividend initiation would be a favorable move and draw investor attention. Over the long haul, they can now set up a stable dividend history where they can unlock further value in the future by increasing dividend payouts. This is also a useful tool as Skechers' top line is likely beginning to slow and may look less than stellar in comparison to their prior years and competitors. The chart below shows what Skechers' retained earnings growth would look like with a $0.38 dividend post the share repurchase program and how minimal the payout ratio would be, which starts at only 21%.

Conclusion

I don't expect Skechers to implement a stock buyback and initiate a dividend, however, I think they should. While some people might be more inclined to capitalize on the low valuation and lean towards share buybacks, I think using both avenues can be utilized together given Skechers' financial strength and future cash flows. If I thought this could impede Skechers' operations or expenditures in any way, then I would advise against it. However, this is a plan to simply use underutilized assets to increase shareholder value. Under this plan, Skechers would continue to produce strong cash flow, fund their growth, and maintain a pristine balance sheet with no debt and a lot of cash. Simply put, this would increase shareholder value without having any impact on Skechers' business. Skechers has plenty of shareholder value, but it may now be time for management to unlock that value.

