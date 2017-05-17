Turnaround Is Underway On Near-$2 BioDelivery Sciences

We take a look at quarterly results and what lies ahead for undervalued BioDelivery Sciences.

Analyst upgrades and significant capital appreciation should follow, as this company is shaping up to be an improving story in 2017.

BioDelivery Sciences just reported quarterly results that showed a significant turnaround is underway at this beaten-down name.

Last week, I opined that two events that took place late in 2016 bode well for a turnaround in the business fundamentals and stock of BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) in 2017. This ~$2 biopharma stock has plenty of upside potential if events continue to be positive.

In today's biotech article, I thought we would review the company's quarterly results, as well as look at upcoming potential catalysts the market seems to be overlooking at the moment.

Quarterly Results:

Headline numbers showed the company posted earnings of 58 cents a share on revenues of $29.5 million. However, those figures are distorted. Figures included an over $27 million bargain purchase gain from the reacquisition of Belbuca rights from Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), among other items.

The real numbers that matter were $4.6 million in Belbuca revenue and $3.2 million in Bunavail sales. Bunavail revenues were in line with expectations but above the $2 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2016 as some new insurance coverage contracts took effect January 1st.

More importantly Belbuca (Biodelivery makes 2 1/2 times more profit on each Belbuca script than one for Bunavail) was significantly above expectations of ~$3.9 million this quarter. The company has done a solid job of transitions sales to its own internal sales force from Endo. Scripts are pretty much back up to where they were late last year, except now BioDelivery keeps the whole enchilada rather than a much tinier royalty stream.

Furthermore, the amount of subscribers are up and 30% of all patients are now taking the higher dose (450-900 mcg) of Belbuca, this % was 20% six months ago.

In addition, the company laid out some possible upcoming catalysts that could boost sales growth further.

Other Potential Catalysts:

Belbuca should be approved in Canada in the second quarter of 2018.

The company is looking at partnerships and/or licensing deals to expand penetration to Europe, Asia and Latin America.

BioDelivery is looking to expand its potential customer based by working to sign additional managed care contract such as the likes of Cigna and Kaiser.

More importantly, it has submitted proposals to have Belbuca covered by Medicare starting January 1st, 2018. This would be significant if granted as approximately one third of the long-acting opioid market gets reimbursed through this government program.

Outlook:

Although market reaction to these results has been somewhat muted this week, it is hard to give the company's 1st quarter anything less than a stand up double. The chances the company will stage an impressive turnaround in 2017 has increased in my view and the shares remain very attractively priced.

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded BioDelivery Sciences late yesterday from Neutral to Overweight. It also raised its price target to $4 a share from $3 previously. Cantor's analyst noted:

The company delivered first quarter net income and revenues above the Street's projections fueled by Belbuca Rx, reflecting opportunity for continued top-line growth with potential partners offering upside.

I don't think Cantor will be the last analyst firm in May to comment on BioDelivery's improved prospects after quarterly results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.