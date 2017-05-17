Buying On The Pullback: My Marijuana Play

After the election of Donald Trump, and even after his appointment of the drug war advocate Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, marijuana stocks continued to tear higher...until April, where we have seen a major correction in many of the largest players in the sector. A clamp down on legalization efforts has even the strongest marijuana plays like Aphria Inc. (APHQF), Canopy Growth Corp. (TWMJF), and GW pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) falling off highs that were reached due to the newfound acceptance of the drug in the U.S. and Canada. During the massive run-up of the Marijuana sector since 2012 many stocks have ended up with outlandish price to earnings ratios that needed to come down. They have, to some extent, but still could have more room to fall. Across the board the sector has less than stellar earnings and stocks are trading at multiples that just don't make sense.Many of them remain overvalued and overbought. Nevertheless… I see this pull-back as an entrance opportunity.

Marijuana legalization in North America is inevitable. In a recent CBS poll over 61% of Americans said they favored Marijuana legalization, a 5 percent increase from a year ago. To the north, a NRG research group poll revealed that over 51% of Canadians favor legalization while only 33% oppose, and 14% neither oppose nor favor. Perhaps even more importantly 60% of 18-34 year olds favored legalization. Add to this the new pro-marijuana stance Canada's Justin Trudeau has taken, with his promise to legalize recreational marijuana by 2018, and the future seems bright for the industry. Bill Blair, a Canadian lawmaker and former police chief appointed by Justin Trudeau to oversee the legalization legislation, said in a statement made in April: "Criminal prohibition has failed to protect our kids and our communities." This new more progressive attitude toward marijuana is taking over across North America as more and more states legalize without major issue and receive economic benefits from doing so. The U.S. and Canada aren't alone in the green wave, Mexico also legalized medical marijuana this April bringing all of North America toward an end to prohibition and the failed drug war.

So what's the play…

I am thinking long-term and diversification with marijuana stocks, today I will focus on Aphria Inc. To take advantage of the continued boom in the sector companies need to be investing in their growth and preparing for a future in which marijuana sales rival cigarette sales in North America. ($34.275 billion in 2015) It is also important to find companies that have actually proven they can be profitable. In the Marijuana industry that greatly limits your options. That's why I want to focus in on Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is one of the largest producers of medical marijuana in Canada and they continue to expand their business, developing new partnerships and acquiring financing for expansion. Not to mention they are based and do all their business as of now in Canada, and as the next three years of Trump will likely mean no federal legalization in the U.S it is a wise bet to go with companies that operate soley or almost soley in Canada in this sector(for now).

Aphria Inc. is appealing due to its low production costs and relatively solid earnings. It achieves low production costs by using outdoor transparent greeneries to take advantage of natural sunlight instead of using LED or HPS indoor lights. As they proudly state on their website "Aphria is the first public licensed medical cannabis producer to report positive cash flow from operations and the first to report positive earnings in consecutive quarters." Aphria Inc. still trades in the 50+ price to earnings ratio area and has used debt to fund its expansion, but with their continued, measured growth, solid earnings and the appearance of support levels around the $4 mark I may be a buyer soon.

APHQF data by YCharts

Aphria's recent connection with Tetra, a premier marijuana packaging company, is another plus that can't be overlooked. CEO of Aphria Inc., Vic Neufeld said recently of the deal in a statment "The commercial venture between Tetra and Aphria will enhance Aphria's brand visibility and distribution of our high-quality medical grade cannabis into the maritime provinces and Quebec, as we look to meet the commercial demand for PPP001." Additionally, an April 20th release from Aphria Inc. showed they had secured an $100-million-dollar loan to fund their continued expansion. After that, Aphria jumped another hurdle when Health Canada approved of their capacity expansion allowing "the company to increase production capacity from 2,800 kilograms to 7,500 kilos annually." They also expect yet another approval of capacity expansion within the year. Everything seems to be running on schedule for Aphria Inc. and I see them being the next marijuana stock to reach a $1 billion valuation. Despite this, I urge caution with marijuana stocks and ETFs, as they are in their infant stages of growth and remain vulnerable. This is why I recommend diversification within the sector. Overall, I see Aphria Inc. as a growing company in a blossoming industry that is doing all the right things. With the certainty of legalization across North America over the next five years Aphria Inc. seems to be positioning itself for very well for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APHQF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.