AMD Jumps On Word Of Intel Graphics Agreement

Present uptrend at its peak both facilitates holders exiting at maximal position equity, and traders entering a low risk short, as AMD transitions into a downturn.

AMD Climbs On Report Of Agreement

Boosted by a report on Fudzilla on May 15, 2017 of payment received by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for execution of a graphics IP license agreement with Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC), AMD jumped to close up $1.33 (11.6%) by the end of the following trading session. This increase was predicted in an article published May 15, 2017 on Seeking Alpha, as AMD share price climbs to approach its previous highs of late February 2017, when it achieved $15.55. See:

The present upturn may be traded by shorter-term traders, but for longer-term holders, it represents an opportunity to exit at maximal position equity as AMD thereafter is expected to transition into a downturn. Traders wishing to short the stock will be given a risk-reduced point at which to short as the developing upturn peaks.

While no official announcement has been made, this significant increase was because Wall Street gave the report a lot of credence, based on the following factors. Intel allowed their previous agreement with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to expire on March 17, 2017, indicating that in probability they intended to go elsewhere. AMD is the only realistic alternative leading edge graphics technology supplier. Intel needs, for its transition into AI and cloud applications, a heavy graphics IP hitter.

Consideration Of Alternatives

Consideration may have been given to Imagination Technologies Group plc, which is currently licensing GPU IP to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for use in its SoCs, though Apple has indicated this agreement will conclude within two years. Intel has close knowledge of Imagination Technologies and its products. As of June 2009, Intel has owned 16.02% of the company.

Intel will be all too aware then that on April 3, 2017, shares of Imagination Technologies, quoted on the London Stock Exchange, plummeted 70% on reports that Apple planned to discontinue use of Imagination Technologies' IP. Apple provides half of the company's revenue. This development implicitly raised questions as to the continued financial viability of Imagination Technologies.

Switching to ARM technology from its crown jewel x-86 architecture was never an option for Intel. With Nvidia having sued Intel over the licensing of the Nforce chipset, which resulted in a cost to Intel of $1.5 billion, the odds were moved to favor AMD, even though AMD has had its own long history of high cost disputes with Intel.

Coordinated Closely With Intel

A further key point improving AMD's prospects for a deal with Intel is that Raja Koduri, Senior Vice President and Chief Architect of AMD's Radeon Technologies Group was previously at Apple where he coordinated closely with Intel. As a known party, with his own contacts within Intel's upper management, Koduri can only have helped consummate a graphics IP deal.

What may an agreement with Intel represent for AMD in the way of increased revenue? That is not known at this stage. Suffice to say that Intel's agreement with Nvidia paid Nvidia $66 million per quarter, straight to the bottom line.

Word of this agreement plays into the near-term prospects for AMD, as they are expected to take it higher. The company's Q1 earnings met consensus, immediate reaction notwithstanding. Less than four weeks of revenue from Ryzen was included in the quarter's numbers. Naples and Vega are coming in Q2. Short-term traders are pursuing regression to the mean, and options traders are loaded on the side of a rebound.

Transition Into A Downturn

Nonetheless, this near-term uptrend should be used for holders to choose an exit, as it tops, to maximize their position equity. Traders may find risk-reduced entries for a short, as in this author's view AMD will thereafter transition into a downturn.

The company's poor margins compared to Nvidia, the stock having closed below technical sell trigger points, its display of negative divergence, the long-term historical resistance it is encountering near current price levels, and correlation to larger macroeconomic trends will see AMD slide in the medium term.

Conclusions

Word of a graphics IP agreement between AMD and Intel has boosted AMD's share price because of its contextual credibility. A further boost may come from official announcement of that agreement.

For this reason, and because of other near-term fundamentals and technicals, AMD is expected to approach its previous highs of late February 2017 when it achieved $15.55.

Its return to, or near, those heights will offer an opportunity to holders to exit at maximum profit, and to traders to short at minimum risk.

