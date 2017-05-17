PayPal Holdings, Grow Through Boosting Customer Engagement

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported a strong quarter on Apr. 26 2017, followed by a big jump on the market. Now PYPL shares are trading at its 52-week high of $50. The total return since its spin-off from eBay is ~45%, 2.8x of the total return of S&P 500 during the same period. PYPL's performance is obviously decent, however it has been a very controversial stock. Investors' concerns included the increasing competition from deep-pocket players (such as Apple, Google, Amazon, etc.) , the decreasing "Take Rate" and doubts on PYPL's moat. Even if PYPL has consistently delivered strong performance quarter by quarter, the shares ended up with higher volatility than the market (as measured by S&P 500).

Total Return of PYPL vs. S&P 500 since July.6 th 2015, Source: Factset

PYPL's best Comps are Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA). As shown in the following two charts, in the past PYPL was trading at a discount to V and MA on both P/E and EV/EBITDA basis. Recently PYPL has finally closed the gap with V and MA. Specifically, PYPL is currently trading at 26x NTM EPS, in line with MA, one turn higher than V and 2-turn higher than PYPL's historical average. On EV/EBITDA basis, PYPL is one turn discount to V and MA, and 2-turn higher than its own historical average.

P/E NTM of PYPL vs. V and MA, Source: Factset

EV/EBITDA NTM of PYPL vs. V and MA, Source: Factset

Happy to see PYPL's recent jump, investors might be asking: what would be the upside potential from here? The consensus rating shows the average price target as $50.95 (2.4% upside from current price as of May. 15), indicating PYPL is seemingly fairly priced on the market.

Consensus rating, Source: Factset

In my view, PYPL has significantly higher growth potential than V and MA given its unique two-sided network, richer "money movement" utility and upgraded strategy of lifting customer engagement. My 12-18 month price target for PYPL is $74, representing 48% upside from current price. I expect PYPL to be a long-term winner in the payments space.

Investment Thesis#1: Lifting customer engagement represents the most sustainable growth driver

PYPL used to be a payment button behind eBay. Through acquisitions and spin-off, the payments use cases for PYPL have been greatly enriched. The customer engagement trajectory is indeed impressive. As shown in the below chart, PYPL's customer engagement as measured by number of transactions per active user went up from 11 to 32 during 2006 to 2017.

Source: Company filings

To increase customer engagement PYPL is making great efforts, such as PayPal One Touch, new acquisition and partnership.

1) One Touch continues to lift customer engagement

PayPal One-Touch is the seamless one-click checkout function that eliminates the need to re-enter passwords in each secure online transaction, no matter what device to pay from or what merchant to pay.

PayPal One-Touch, Source: Internet

One Touch is now available in over 200 markets and has been adopted by 50 million users, 5 million merchants, 75% of top 1000 US retailers and 64% of the top 500 US retailers. One Touch is the most rapidly adopted product in PayPal's history according to company blog post, which is attributable to One Touch's great benefits to retailers.

One Touch User Adoption, Source: Company filings

First and foremost, One Touch offers merchants significantly better conversion rates by making it faster and simpler for their customers to checkout in a tap. The experience converts online buyers at a rate of 87.5%, outpacing all competitors, with the next closest checkout option scoring 36.4% lower than PayPal on average (according to ComScore research).

Second, as PYPL COO Bill Ready noted, implementing One Touch requires no work on the retailer's part. He said while "others in the industry are out there trying to convince merchants to integrate" different checkout experiences and features, PayPal basically just shows up and starts "solving problems for them without them having to do work."

2) Acquisition remains part of PYPL's core strategy

Since 2011 PYPL made successful transition to mobile payments through acquisitions. It has a very attractive collection of payment assets (as shown in the below chart), including PayPal core, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant, PayPal next-gen commerce Braintree and Tio Networks (to be completed).

PYPL's payment solutions

Through acquisitions, PYPL built up a very strong mobile payment portfolio.

Venmo: acquired in 2013, P2P payment with social media, very popular in the Millennial generation. In Q4 2016, Venmo processed $5.6 billion in payment volume, an increase of 126%. For the full year of2016, Venmo processed $17.6 billion, up 135%. In Dec. 2016 Venmo passed the $2 bn monthly payment volume vs. $1 bn in Jan. 2016.

XOOM: acquired in 2015, a digital solution for global remittance. People can send money home or pay bills for family members overseas in ways that are easier, secure and less expensive

Braintree: acquired in 2013, in-app payment solution that serves top new economy players who push the boundaries of commerce, such as Facebook, Uber, Airbnb and Dropbox.

Modest: acquired in 2016, a mobile-commerce start-up that is currently integrated in Braintree Commerce Paydiant: acquired in 2015, a white-label mobile wallet and customer loyalty solution. It is currently used by Subway

PayPal Credit (otherwise known as Bill Me Later): acquired in 2008, customer financing and merchants financing.

Tio Networks (announced in Feb. 2017): Consumer bill payment

Let's take Tio Networks as an example.

In Feb. 2017 PYPL announced the acquisition of TIO Networks(TSX:TNC.V) ( OTC:TNCGF) for $233 million.$233 million represents a 25.2% premium over TIO's 90-trading day volume-weighted average price as of February 13, 2017. Vancouver-based TIO was founded in 1997 by CEO Hamed Shahbazi and has created a suite of bill payment services and processing network with more than 65,000 physical location endpoints throughout North America. TIO Networks processed $7 billion in consumer bill payments in fiscal year 2016 and serves more than 14 million consumers with more than 10,000 supported billers and 900 operated self-service kiosks. TIO services include: a) Self-service kiosks; b) MobilePay via app; c) Walk-in bill payment at Global Express; d) Softgate payment exchange for cash-based customers.

TIO Networks represents very complementary businesses for PYPL. Its customers are "more than 2 billion people worldwide who do not have affordable access to basic financial services" according to PayPal CEO Dan Schulman. TIO Networks have built relationships with more than 10,000 supported billers and 14 million consumer bill pay accounts. There is very little overlapping between TIO's customers and PYPL's existing customer base. The strikingly different scale of each business indicates a great cross-selling opportunity, which will eventually become a multi-billion new market for PYPL, just like Venmo.

This kind of acquisition strategy I think is PYPL's core strategy because: 1) Strong cross-selling opportunity that benefits from PYPL's very strong two-sided network. Each PYPL acquisition greatly expanded PYPL's payment scenarios and thereby PYPL will be able to quickly ramp up users for each newly integrated payment solution. 2) Enhanced mobile payments portfolio can enjoy mobile secular growth trends. How big is the market? According to BI Intelligence, mobile commerce in US will be $284 billion, 338% up from $65 billion in 2015.

With $9bn+ in cash and $2bn + in FCF annually I think PYPL is indeed in good position for continuous acquisitions. In consequence, customers will have more and more reasons to use PYPL. I think it would not be difficult for PYPL to grow customer engagement from 2-3 times per month to several times per week or even higher. In EU PYPL has a proven success of 2-3 times/week engagements under the partnership with Vodafone.

3) Partnership strategy

For investors who have followed PYPL for long, they might have noticed PYPL's upgraded strategy. Following PYPL's announcement of Visa and MasterCard partnership, PYPL furthered collaboration with more players across different industries. Specifically, PYPL partnered with Intuit to deploy Express Checkout in more than 1.5 million QuickBooks small businesses and self-employed customers worldwide. PYPL extended partnerships with cellular carriers, software providers, and leading consumer brands. In addition, PYPL formed strategic agreement with Discover Financial Services.

Partnership has two-fold benefits. First, this is essentially the way for PYPL to wind up competition. PayPal's competitors, such as Visa, MasterCard, Facebook, Google, Citi, Discover and FIS (Add timing) all became PYPL's partners. Furthermore, partnership enables PYPL to accelerate customer engagement. For those partners, PYPL's strategy is "Customer Choice" that is collectively utilizing PYPL's platform to serve customers of all partners. In Q4 2016, since the launch of Customer Choice, PYPL gained 5.4 million net new actives - highest organic total within two years

PYPL partnership, Source: Company website

Investment Thesis#2 Decline of take rate reflects business expansion rather than pricing pressure

PYPL t ake rate is the revenue the company generates as a percentage of total payment volume earned through PayPal platform. It is considered an indicator of how much PayPal is able to charge its clients for payments products and services. With that being said, investors are very much concerned about the fact that PYPL take rate has been declining YoY. As shown in the below two charts, before 2011 take rate was generally flat. High correlation between TPV growth and revenue growth were reflected in the chart as well. In contrast, after PYPL penetrated mobile payments market through Braintree, Venmon, Xoom, etc. the take rate started to decrease. However I wanted to argue that PYPL's take rate decline suggested PYPL's transition to mobile payments, nothing related to pricing pressure.

PYPL Take Rate, Source: Company filings

PYPL's TPV growth vs. Revenue growth YoY, Source: Company filings

Since 2013, PYPL enjoyed increasing growth in mobile payments through Braintree, Venmo, etc. A lot of ongoing transformative things actually make the take rate measurement very problematic. I think investors should be rational when looking at PYPL's take rate change. The explosively growing TPV move than offset the decline of take rate, which I believe is the norm for PYPL's volume growth driven business.

Valuation

I used DCF valuation for PYPL and my based case gets to $74/share. In addition, the following sensitivity table shows the price range of PYPL.

Conclusion

PYPL represents the best investment in the payments space. I expect PYPL to be a sustainable growth story because of its network effect, well-diversified product portfolio and secular growth of mobile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.