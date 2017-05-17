Consumer Cyclical Dogs Pulled By Stein Mart, Tailored Brands, And National CineMedia May Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Consumer Cyclical dogs showed 8.15% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small dogs rule this sector.

The sector consists of 28 industries and top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented 17, ranging in yield from 4.91%-15.67%.

Stein Mart led the May Consumer Cyclical dogs by analyst estimated net gains, price upside, and dividend yield, as calculated 5/12/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1): Analysts Projected 12.5% To 122.5% Net Gains For Ten Consumer Cyclical Dogs By May 2018

Four of ten top gaining Consumer Cyclical dogs, based on analyst 1-year target prices, were verified as being among the top ten dividend-yielding of forty for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Cyclical dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

Stein Mart (SMRT) was projected to net $1225.43, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) was projected to net $967.26, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

National CineMedia (NCMI) was projected to net $671.72, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble (BKS) was projected to net $480.63, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number was showed this estimate subject to volatility 142% more than the market as a whole.

New Media Investment Group (NEWM) was projected to net $416.51, based on dividends only plus target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% greater than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) was projected to net $293.43, based on a median target price estimate from 24 analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

DineEquity (DIN) was projected to net $278.01, based on dividends plus price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% less than the market as a whole.

Mattel (MAT) was projected to net $233.09, based on dividends, plus twelve analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Kohl's (KSS) was projected to net $158.41, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Deswell Industries (DSWL) netted $125.08 based on dividends only, no price estimates by analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 48.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Cyclical Dogs By Yield Covered 17 of 28 Industries In May

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts May 12 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from seventeen of 28 Consumer Cyclical sector Industries led to the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 May Consumer Cyclical Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (2) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield

Top ten Consumer Cyclical dogs selected 5/12/17 with top yields represented seven industries in the sector: (1) Apparel Stores [1 listed]; (2) Rubber & Plastics [1 listed]; (3) Gambling [2 listed]; (4) Marketing Services [1 listed]; (5) Publishing [3 listed]; (6) Resorts & Casinos [1 listed]; (7) Media - Diversified [1 listed].

A lone apparel store stock was t.op yield Consumer Cyclical stock, Stein Mart (SMRT) [1], followed by the rubber and plastics representative, Deswell Industries (DSWL) [2],

Two gambling industry firms placed third and tenth, Greek Organisation A (OTCPK:GOFPY) [3], and Greek Organisation B (OTCPK:GRKZF) [10]. The lone marketing services representative place fourth, National CineMedia (NCMI) [4].

Three publishing companies placed fifth, sixth, and eighth: New Media Investment Group (NEWM) [5]; Pearson (PSO) [6]; Informa (OTCPK:IFJPY) [8].

Finally, a resorts and casino operator was seventh, Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY) [7], while a media - diversified fir took the remaining ninth slot, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [9], to complete the top ten May Consumer Cyclical top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (3) Ten Consumer Cyclical Dogs Showed 4.36% To 108.88% Upsides, And (4) Two Cast 0.54% and 8.4% Downsides By May, 2018,

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (4) A 13.6% Median Target Price Upside and 20.7% Gain From 30 Consumer Cyclical Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Consumer Cyclical top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 12, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 9.8% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 11.2% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Consumer Cyclical top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 8.15% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Consumer Cyclical Stocks By May 2018

Ten top Consumer Cyclical dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Cyclical dogs selected 5/12/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven industries in the 28 industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dogs Delivering 30.33% Vs. (6) 28.04% Net Gains by All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Consumer Cyclical kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 38.16% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested third lowest priced Consumer Cyclical top yield dog, Greek Organisation A (OTCPK:GOFPY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 122.54%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield dogs for May 12 were: Stein Mart (SMRT); Deswell Industries (DSWL); Greek Organisation A (OTCPK:GOFPY); National CineMedia (NCMI); Pearson (PSO), with prices ranging from $1.92 to $8.95.

Five higher-priced Comm Services dogs for May 12 were: Greek Organisation B (OTCPK:GRKZF); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); New Media Investment Group (NEWM); Informa (OTCPK:IFJPY); Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY), whose prices ranged from $9.16 to $18.90.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

