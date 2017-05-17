Petmed Express Likely To Deliver Sales Growth In Q2 2017

As a cyclical business, PETS Q2 sales is usually the highest in the year and we believe if the current growth momentum continues, their stock price would likely go north.

PETS acquired 126,000 new customers in Q1 2017, which contributed 17% of the net sales for the quarter.

In Q1 2017, PETS’ revenue came out at $63.03 million, which represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Since Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) released their Q1 2017 financial results, their stock price has gone up from around $24.22 per share on May 5, and traded as high as $35.41 per share on May 16, representing an increase of 46.20%.

During the Q1 2017 earnings call, we learned that Petmed Express Inc acquired a lot of new customers during the last quarter, which helped them deliver over 10% revenue growth compared to the same quarter last year.

Given the strong cyclical nature of Petmed Express Inc's business and the recent growth momentum, we are optimistic that their Q2 2017 revenue and net income would likely come out stronger than Q2 2017. Hence, we recommend that secondary investors explore the possibility of increasing their exposure to Petmed Express Inc as the improved bottom line would likely be reflected in their stock price in the next three to six months.

Takeaway from Q1 2017 Financial Performance

Figure 1: Petmed Express Inc Q1 2017 Revenue Came Out 13.79% Higher Compared to Same Quarter Last Year

On May 8, 2017, Petmed Express Inc released their Q1 2017 financial results, which showed the company has made a total $63.03 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2017. Compared to Q1 2016's $55.39 million revenue, this year's Q1 revenue increased by around 13.79%.

However, it is worth noting that Petmed Express Inc has a cyclical business and the nature of their business is well reflected on their last five year's quarterly revenue chart. Petmed Express Inc revenue tends to go up in the first two quarters of the year, then it usually declines in the last two quarters of the year. In fact, in the last five years, Petmed Express Inc revenue curve remained almost identical, where their second quarter revenue came out around $72 million, and their Q4 revenue came out just shy of $50 million.

The positive aspect about last one year's quarterly revenue of Petmed Express Inc is that in Q4 2016, their revenue came out higher than $52.5 million. Since the Q4 revenue remained below $50 million for the last few consecutive years, we hope it would translate into a better overall annual revenue in the coming years.

Figure 2: Petmed Express Inc Q1 2017 Profit Margin Came Out Highest in Last 5-Year Period

In Q1 2017, Petmed Express Inc's gross profit margin dramatically increased to 35.15%. As a result of increased efficiency, Petmed Express Inc's net profit margin also improved to 11.90%, which is their highest net profit margin in the last five-year period.

We believe the general and administrative expenses, which came out at only 8.9% as a percent of sales, compared to 9.3% for the same quarter the prior year, also helped the management of Petmed Express Inc to improve efficiency, which contributed to the increased bottom line in Q1 2017.

Figure 3: Petmed Express Inc's Net Income in Q1 2017 Jumped to $7.5 Million

With the improved profit margin, Petmed Express Inc management was able to post a $7.5 million net income in Q1 2017. Compared to only $5.42 million net income in Q1 2016, this year's Q1 net income improved by around 38.4%.

Conclusion

During the Q1 2017 earnings call, Mendo Akdag, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Petmed Express Inc, mentioned that their new order sales increased by 17% to $10.9 million for the quarter. While we were skeptical about the sustainability of the sales growth, it was reassuring to know that it wasn't recurring sales that helped the company, but new orders played a substantial role as well.

Furthermore, the CEO of Petmed Express Inc also mentioned they acquired approximately 126,000 new customers, which contributed to the sales growth and helped them post a record net profit in Q1 2017.

Any seasoned investors of Petmed Express Inc know that Spring and Summer are considered peak seasons for the company and the acquisition of new customers makes us hopeful that in Q2 2017, their sales would go above last year's Q2 figure. In that scenario, if Petmed Express Inc management can maintain the current level of gross and net profit margins, then their bottom line would likely turn out to be much healthier compared to last year's Q2.

