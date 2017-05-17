3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 17, 2017

Editas might not be the first to clinic with CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing after all.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest of recent events from the world of pharma and biotechnology. Today, we'll be stepping once more mostly out of the realm of oncology, though there is some exciting development brewing in cancer medicine.

Today, the news is situated mostly on gene therapies! So let's get started.

Sangamo puts itself on the fast track in hemophilia

Last week, we took a look at some promising developments with respect to a partnership between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), whereby they would jointly develop SB-525, an adeno-associated viral therapy for hemophilia A.

Well, it didn't take but a few days for SGMO to announce that the FDA has granted SB-525 fast track status, which provides the company the opportunity for priority with respect to review of clinical data, including at the time of final marketing submission.

Looking forward: 2017 is proving to be a big year for SGMO with the initiation of its clinical trials, the big partnership with PFE, and now the announcement of fast track designation. It seems unlikely that it'll be able to carry that PR momentum forward for quite some time, as it should take a while for results of its clinical studies to mature. However, it's been a whirlwind year for SGMO, and it goes to show you what a good partnership can do for company valuation.

Ignyta lights the fuse in NTRK-associated cancers

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) has been developing novel therapies for cancer, specifically tumors that harbor aberrations in a variety of genes. Its lead compound acts as an inhibitor of several forms of NTRK, ALK, and ROS1, the latter two targets being well established in lung cancer.

Ignyta hopes to tackle a wider field of tumors than just lung cancer, as the phase 2 "basket" study STARTRK-2 is enrolling any patient with a solid tumor-harboring cancer-causing NTRK fusions or rearrangements in ROS1 or ALK.

Now, RXDX has announced that entrectinib has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. This is a program designed by the government to greatly expedite the development of highly promising agents for areas of great unmet need.

Looking forward: It is a huge boon to RXDX and the development of entrectinib to gain breakthrough therapy designation as this has often preceded a greatly accelerated path toward approval. It still remains to be seen whether the efficacy and safety will hold water in addition to finding out which tumor types are most likely to be affected (currently, ALK, ROS1, and NTRK molecular testing are not routinely done in most forms of cancer). Still, the breakthrough therapy designation is a strong nod from the FDA that the results it's seen so far are compelling enough to move forward more quickly.

Editas might not be the first to clinic with CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing after all

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is one of a few key competitors (two others include attempting to bring the much hyped promise of gene therapy using CRISPR-Cas9-based techniques to the clinic). For a time, the company looked poised to be the first to make it to clinical trials.

However, the company appears to have experienced a setback, as it described in its first-quarter filing. In commentary, it indicated that the investigational new drug (IND) application timeline has been bumped back to mid-2018. With such an aggressive push to get these techniques to clinic, this would appear to be a pretty big stumble.

Looking forward: Best to get things right, of course. EDIT wouldn't want to go down the road of developing a therapy only to find that its manufacturing controls are not up to snuff. The delays in third-party materials will likely put the company behind its competitors like CRSP to get to American clinical trials. However, since it's still quite early for all of these companies, it's hard to see Editas failing to bounce back and move forward!

Conclusions

Thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this digest. If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new editions or other articles of mine go live.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.