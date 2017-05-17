Warren Buffett - Invest With Him Or Against Him? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Charles Hugh Smith: There’s no Plan B for an economy that no longer works as it formerly did.

SA contributor Ensemble Capital is the latest to offer commentary on Warren Buffett's annual meeting, and makes the case that the Sage of Omaha has become a fan of FANG stocks. Ensemble's Sean Stannard-Stockton, CFA, argues that Buffett has not followed one style of investing but has rather adapted the style needed to succeed at different intervals in his career, beginning with Ben Graham-style value investing, then to Phil Fisher/Charlie Munger-style growth at a fair price, and on to his apparent current interest in growth companies that can be run on little capital.

In practical terms today, that means the five largest companies by market cap. But more important than that, Stannard-Stockton assesses the perspective that brought Buffett to this new approach:

Buffett's genius doesn't rest on some key insight he discovered long ago. Buffett's genius is that he is a lifelong learner."

If Stannard-Stockton is correct about this competitive advantage of Buffett's, and I believe he is, then it seems to raise the question about the wisdom of getting into the same stock-picking arena lacking such an advantage. Among Buffett's famous quotes is: "In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield."

That's quite true, and yet Buffett has had a comparatively easier time than others in perceiving markets through that windshield. Investors could do worse than to invest in Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), given its impressive long-term track record, or to own the sort of diversified index fund he advised his wife to own after his passing.

Ensemble's article is helpful in showing that imitating Buffett's investing is not as simple as following a formula. It requires developing and applying a fertile mind to constantly changing market conditions.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. For now, today's advisor-related links: