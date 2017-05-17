W.W. Grainger: Amazon's Next Victim?

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is an MRO parts distributor with a 90 year operating history that has seen a rapid change in its business over the last decade. The company has done well at shifting its business online, but its share price has languished over fears of Amazon's (NYSE:AMZN) competition. Although Amazon will continue to be a threat, Grainger is well positioned to maintain its client base and continue to grow market share.

The MRO market is highly fragmented, with the top 50 distributors only representing ~30% of the North American market, which is estimated to be $160B. Grainger holds close to 6% of the market, making it a leader in the space. It also holds ~8% of the Canadian market, and has operations in Europe, Japan, and Mexico. The company's recent acquisition of Cromwell, a UK MRO parts distributor, adds more than 35,000 European customers and a portfolio of over 80,000 products to help grow Grainger's European footprint.

Like distributors in other spaces, Grainger has a significant client base on both sides of the sale, which insulates the company well from the loss of any one supplier or customer. The company also sells a wide variety of products covering nearly the entire industrial market, which further diversifies the revenue stream.

Grainger has a higher percentage of the market share in larger companies, which is a key difference from Amazon. Amazon's business model is more attractive to smaller customers, where price is the most important factor. Although price is always important, larger customers rely on Grainger's sales reps and expertise, and the added level of customer service. Grainger also has a store footprint of nearly 400 stores, with 19 distribution centers, which allows someone to actually go buy the product in person in the case of machinery failure or an emergency.

The KeepStock program puts vending machines at the job site and represents another layer of the customer service and convenience that Grainger offers its clients. The machines assist in inventory management, making it easier for common items to be kept at the site without requiring a staffed supply area to maintain worker accountability of used materials. The machines also upload the data on items used to allow for easier ordering of products as they get low or run out. This program is something that Amazon doesn't offer, and gives the customer a reason to stay with Grainger.

Grainger now operates the 15th largest e-commerce site in the US, with 65% of its sales originating online. Most orders are shipped with next day delivery, and the company's store footprint and distribution centers allow for strong competition with Amazon. Although Grainger maintains its sales reps and the added customer service for its larger customers, it also launched a no-frills single-channel online offering called Zoro Tools. This website offers lower prices, on average, and limited support, but it competes directly with Amazon's B2B business. Although it's easy to dismiss any company competing directly with Amazon as doomed to failure, Grainger has been in this space for a long time, and its e-commerce efforts have been successful so far.

The company hasn't made it through the intense competition without some dings and bruises, however. Margins have contracted significantly over the last few years as pricing has become more and more of an issue. Grainger recently adjusted list prices companywide to support large customers consolidating purchases, and dropped prices online to attempt to regain market share with its medium sized customer base. Q1 2017 already saw positive results from these pricing improvements, but much of the volume gains were counteracted by lower prices and margins.

Management expects better volume growth in the mid to high single digits in the back half of 2017, and the continued ability to pass on cost inflation with regular pricing increases. Although price cuts have depressed margins, maintaining and growing the customer base should be the #1 priority to stay competitive. The company is still profitable, and there is plenty of market share to be had. The story to watch going forward will be volume gains and the direction of the gross margin. Grainger is actively cutting costs across the company to be more competitive with the likes of Amazon, and this should show through in its margin as time goes on. Likewise, the proof investors need to see that Grainger is the leader in this space is continued gains in market share despite the stiff competition.

The company's returns on invested capital have declined over time, but are still healthy and over 15%. This trend is likely to continue if margins continue their decline. However, the company is actively cutting costs and attempting to gain market share, which will likely be better in the long run than maintaining higher profitability on a shrinking base.

Grainger has raised its dividend every year for 46 consecutive years, which is no small feat. This is a testament to the conservative nature of the business and strong management over the years. Its payout ratio only stands around 50% today, which gives the company plenty of room to continue raising the dividend for years to come. The most recent hike was weaker than usual, but the slowing rates over the last 3 years is due to many of the issues discussed earlier in the article.

Looking at the graph above, you can see the trend of earnings that has contributed to the share price going nowhere over the last few years. Although not much has happened for the share price in that time, the company has changed a lot, and is shifting to continue its success for a long time to come. Today's P/E ratio of 16.6X is well below the average near 20X, and the dividend yield of 2.8% is well over the long-term average of 1.5-2%. This looks like a good time to consider a position in the company.

Based on analyst earnings estimates and a return to its average valuation, an investment in Grainger today would yield an annualized total return of 14% going forward. Although it is very likely the company won't return to its 20X P/E ratio for quite some time as fears over the company's demise at the hands of Amazon remain, it is likely trading below fair value today. Risks to the company remain, but it is a strong operator with a long history making the right moves to stay competitive.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.