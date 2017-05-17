Raymond James - Wait For The Next Dip

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is one of the few remaining major financial firms not located on Wall Street. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, RJF was founded in 1963 by Edward Raymond and Bob James. Incidentally, Mr. Raymond never joined the firm following a near-fatal car accident. The firm grew steadily throughout the first several decades, culminating in the 1983 initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ. Two years later, the New York Stock Exchange listed the company with the ticker symbol RJF, which is where it has traded since.

Today, the company manages over $600 billion in client assets at 2,800 locations across the United States, Canada and internationally. RJF employs nearly 7,100 financial advisors, and the company is rating among the leaders in municipal underwriting, investment banking and equity research. The company has recently targeted several strategic acquisitions to bolster growth in key areas. These acquisitions position the company for continued long-term stable growth. It should not be overlooked that the company has not posted a loss in a quarter since 1987. That is a remarkable run, considering the challenges the industry faced after the tech bubble burst, the 9-11 attacks and the financial crisis. Raymond James is a solid franchise, but the stock has had a great run recently. Investors may like the direction the company is heading today, but would be wise to wait for the next big dip to jump into this stock.

With the exception of 2009, the company has managed positive revenue growth each year since 2005. The ten-year CAGR is a very strong 8.7%, while growth over the past five years has averaged 10.1%. The strong growth has been led by commissions and fees, which is by far its largest revenue component at 65% of total net revenues. Commissions have increased almost 10% annually over the past five years. The company has seen an increase in the growth rate from its investment advisory line as well, with revenues increasing at over 12% annually over the past five years. Net interest income, which represents a hair under 10% of total net revenues, has increased about 10% annually recently as well. It should be noted, though, that growth has slowed in the past several years, with total net revenues increasing 8%, 7% and 4% in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. So while growth is very solid, the rate has been decreasing and warrants close attention by investors. The company ended fiscal 2016 with total net revenues of $5.4 billion, 4% higher than the previous year.

The company has managed its expenses very well, and the growth in total expenses almost nearly mirrors the growth in total net revenues. The compensation expense ratio has edged down in recent years to 0.67 in 2016, from a high of 0.69 in 2012. This is important from a financial perspective, as this is the largest expense item on the income statement. With revenue growth trailing off a bit recently, it is important that management controls compensation accordingly. However, it is a balancing act in that the company has to be able to attract and retain advisors in this brutally competitive business. Average compensation per employee has decreased over the past couple of years. Additionally, communications and information expense as a percentage of revenues has jumped about 100 basis points since 2011. This increase reflects greater investment in its private client platforms and compliance/regulatory systems. Overall, the efficiency ratio has held steady at 0.85 over the past three years, which is slightly lower than the levels seen in the earlier part of the decade, reflecting management's ability to maintain solid expense control.

Operating margins in recent years have been slightly above the long-term average of 13.3%. Operating margin in 2016 was 14.4%, slightly lower than the 14.9% the company posted in 2015. Likewise, net margins were 9.2% and 9.4% in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Both of these measures have been trending upwards in recent years as total operating expenses have declined slightly relative to total net revenues.

The company's operating performance has been stellar over the past decade. While revenues are heavily tilted toward commissions and fees, the company does have a fairly diversified business to offset some of the normal fluctuations due to market conditions or other cycles. Expense management has been adequate, but bears continued watching by investors to ensure it does not get out line with revenue growth.

The balance sheet is solid and growth in assets has been in line with revenue growth. Assets have increased about 12% annually over the past five years, with much of that growth driven by increased bank loans, which represented about 48% of total assets at the end of 2016. Through its RJ Bank subsidiary, the company has seen tremendous growth in its commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial and residential real estate (CRE) lending segments. Conversely, the bank subsidiary provides FDIC insured deposit accounts to clients. Deposits have increased about 13% annually over the past five years and now represent about 45% of total assets. Clearly, RJ Bank is a key component of the company's strategy going forward as it builds out its client base and retains them through traditional deposit and lending programs. Additionally, long-term debt has increased in recent years to 5.3% of total assets. Debt is about $1.7 billion, the highest it has ever been. This certainly is worth watching to ensure it remains manageable for the company. Shareholders' equity has increased 13.7% annually over the past five years.

The equity to assets ratio is 0.16, compared to 0.08 at the end of 2008. Total liabilities to total equity is 5.38, compared to 9.87 at the end of 2008. Debt to equity has increased to 0.34 from 0.03 at the end of 2008. I think this shows the company is diversifying its financing base more than anything. Finally, the capital structure leverage ratio is down from 10.15x at the end of 2008 to 6.15x at the end of 2016. Clearly, the company is in a much better financial condition today than it was ten years ago at the onset of the financial crisis. Like it or not, the increased regulatory environment has certainly helped the liquidity positions of financial firms such as Raymond James.

The stock has outpaced the S&P 500 over the past five and ten years. Investors have really benefited over the past twelve months, though, the stock has increased over 50% compared to a 16% return on the S&P 500. Since Election Day, the stock is up about 23%, following the sector which has seen tremendous gains on the optimism of a rollback in the regulatory environment and corporate tax reform. While the new President has been in the White House for only four months, it appears that his legislative agenda is not getting much traction, given multiple "distractions" in the West Wing. In fact, the one piece of legislation that is key to current valuations within the bank and brokerage sector does not seem to have much hope of getting through the Congress at this time.

Nevertheless, RJF has provided investors with great returns to date. But does it make sense to add the stock to your portfolio today? At a recent price of $76.80, the stock is currently trading at a P/E and P/B of 20x and 2.1x, respectively. Both are above the 5-year averages of 17.2x and 1.8x, respectively, but not terribly so. The PEG ratio (P/E to EPS growth) is about 6x.

For a company that has shown decreasing revenue growth over the past several years, and earnings growth of just over 3%, I do not think it warrants this type of premium to book value. Raymond James has a solid reputation and is financially secure, but I think at these levels, the stock's best days are behind it right now. The dividend yield of just 1.16% is not exactly anything to get excited about either. I can envision RJF (and the sector, for that matter) retreating to pre-election day levels if the Trump Administration continues to get distracted and the legislative optimism recedes. For me to get interested in this stock, I would like to see it return to at least its pre-election day levels in the $55 - $60 range. That would ensure a decent margin of safety and better long-term returns.

