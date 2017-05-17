Impeachy Keen

We are starting to hear the "I" word getting thrown around more as events unfold in Washington. Seeking Alpha is a platform for investment research and not political opinion, so whether the actions by the President warrant impeachment is a subject for debate on other news forums. But given the fact that such a topic is being raised along with the fiscal and monetary policy implications related to such episode potentially unfolding in Washington warrants considering the related investment market implications.

Market Implications

In many respects, it is grossly premature to speculate about whether the recent events embroiling the White House will lead to any type of outcome even remotely resembling impeachment. But given the fact that we are still in the very early days of the new administration coupled with the pace of how this news story continues to unfold, it is worthwhile to at least consider the investment market implications from a risk control perspective.

In order to best evaluate this current situation, it is worthwhile to reference history for perspective.

Past Precedent

Throughout U.S. history, only three past episodes present themselves for relevant comparison to what is currently unfolding today. The first was the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson back in 1868, but given the fact that it was taking place in the wake of the Civil War at a time when the state of U.S. capital markets were decidedly different versus what they are today, this instance should be discarded for further analysis.

The second and most recent instance was in December 1998 when President Bill Clinton was impeached. But the circumstances surrounding this episode were decidedly different, as they dealt with charges of perjury and obstruction of justice associated with an extramarital affair. And the resolution of this issue was swift and in certain respects a forgone conclusion by the time events arrived at impeachment proceedings. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) was completely unfazed by these events that came in the aftermath of the Long-Term Capital Management rescue just months earlier.

The same was true of 10-Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:IEF) yields during this time period, which remained largely flat before starting to rise in February as the tech bubble started to heat up for its final chapter. Same for the U.S. dollar, which marginally strengthened during the short episode.

Nixon

Of course, it is the third and final comparison that is drawing the most discussion in political media circles this week, which is the impeachment process that was initiated against President Richard Nixon prior to his eventual resignation on August 8, 1974. This comparison is because both instances have to do with the potential obstruction of justice associated with an FBI investigation. Once again, whether these comparisons are relevant or not is a topic for a news source other than Seeking Alpha's platform for investment research. My intent here is only to consider what the market implications may be if events escalated to such a point given the fact that it is currently being actively discussed.

First, it is worth noting that betting markets such as PredictIt are still assigning a low probability that President Trump will be impeached at just 28% as of May 17. With that said, this probability has risen measurably in the last couple of days and could escalate quickly depending on how events unfold. But at least for the moment, the odds for impeachment remain low at roughly 1-in-4.

But suppose the probability of impeachment did escalate in the coming days. In fact, let's take this consideration all the way and consider the possibility that President Trump is either convicted or ends up resigning. What type of systemic risk, if any, does this pose for U.S. capital markets?

Consider the Nixon episode. Before going further, it is important to note some of the key differences between then and today.

First, this past episode took more than two years to unfold from the initial break in back in June 1972 prior to the election to the resignation on August 8, 1974. Today's events, in contrast are unfolding with lightning fast speed.

Also, the Nixon episode was unfolding at a time when the U.S. economy was mired in recession and the U.S. stock market was in the throes of a notorious bear market. Moreover, oil prices were spiking to the upside and stagflationary pressures were building at the time. Today, the U.S. economy is still in recovery, albeit sluggishly, and we are currently in the midst of the second longest bull market in U.S. stock history (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Despite these differences, the conclusions about how any impeachment and potential change in U.S. leadership if events were to go that far were to impact financial markets are largely the same. In fact, the market response to the Nixon resignation given the economic and market backdrop should actually provide investors some added reassurance as to how markets are likely to respond in the wake of any such possible outcome.

So how did markets hold up in the time leading up to and following the Nixon resignation?

Let's begin with the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV). During the period from May 9, 1974 when impeachment hearings began in the U.S. House of Representatives through Nixon's resignation on August 8, 1974, the S&P 500 Index declined by more than -12%. But it is important to note that the stock market was already in the late stages of a raging bear market during this time. In short, it is very possible that the stock market would have dropped by -12% regardless of whether impeachment hearings leading up to the resignation of the President were taking place or not.

Moving over to the Treasury market, 10-Year Treasury yields did rise by roughly 50 basis points from around 7.58% to as high as 8.04% during this time period, but once again this likely had much more to do with the measurable rise in inflation over this time period than anything do to with the President.

Lastly, the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) actually strengthened marginally over this time period.

What about the market response once Nixon resigned? The U.S. stock market proceeded to decline by another -24% from August 8 to October 4, 1974. While this may appear ominous at first, this decline was once again much more associated with a bear market going through its final bottoming phase than anything to do with the country working to move past the resignation of its President. In many respects, it would have been the hypothetical market equivalent of President George W. Bush resigning in May 2002. The tech bubble was already full on bursting at that point in 2002 just as the Nifty 50 unwind and fall out from the oil crisis was already running full throttle in May 1974.

What is perhaps more notable is that stocks finally bottomed to end their bear market two months after Nixon's resignation and spent the next two years rallying on a nominal and inflation adjusted basis.

As for Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT), they marked a short-term top around the time of the Nixon resignation and ended up falling back by nearly 75 basis points through the end of 1974 before returning back higher in an ongoing trading range that continued through much of the rest of the inflationary challenged decade.

As for the U.S. dollar index (NYSEARCA:USDU), it weakened marginally through early 1975 in offsetting the strength that it had accumulated in the previous months, but nothing of note that could be directly tied to the President's resignation.

What The Markets Really Care About

While the further escalation of the events surrounding the current White House would likely dominate the political news cycle and has the potential to cause short-term jitters and isolated shocks across investment markets, the sustained impact on stocks, bonds and the U.S. dollar is likely to be minimal.

For while a Presidential impeachment and resignation would likely postpone any potential legislative agenda associated with the new administration for the foreseeable future, the market had been in the process of slowly coming to grips with this reality already. An escalation may accelerate the market's awakening to reality, but short of skimming some of the S&P points gathered since the election, the sustained impact is likely to be small.

In fact, the case could be made that such an escalation could result in a short-term to intermediate-term boost for stocks, bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG), and even commodities (NYSEARCA:DJP) such as gold (NYSEARCA:GLD). This is due to the fact that the further escalation of the current episode injects uncertainty. And the U.S. Federal Reserve that has been determined to raise interest rates in the coming months despite persistently sluggish "hard" economic data might become inclined to delay any further monetary tightening until such an episode on the fiscal policy side had resolved itself. This, of course, would have a weakening effect on the U.S. dollar , which would also provide support for unhedged non-U.S. investments such as developed international (NYSEARCA:EFA) and emerging market stocks (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Lastly, even in the most dramatic outcome of a Presidential resignation or conviction, the case could be made for a stock market rally in its aftermath. Once again, such a market reaction or any speculation about it has nothing to do with political opinion. Instead, it would be related to a market potentially viewing a prospective Pence administration as having a greater probability of better advancing a legislative agenda that has struggled to gain traction to date amid some of the more controversial news items that has distracted law makers from making progress thus far during the new administration. Much would depend, however, on the timing of events and how contentious the situation becomes not only in Washington but across the country in the meantime leading up to such an outcome, however.

For in the end, what capital markets really care about more than who is occupying the White House or Congress are market driving forces like liquidity, the broader economy, and corporate earnings among other factors. And while changes in fiscal policy have an impact, it is mostly on the margins. In short, capital markets are going to do what capital markets are going to do over time regardless of what drama is unfolding in fiscal policy circles in Washington. The Fed and monetary policy, on the other hand, well that's a totally different story altogether (see mention of "liquidity" above).

The Bottom Line

The situation in Washington continues to heat up by the day. It may eventually amount to nothing and all blow over. Then again, it could continue to escalate rather dramatically. But even if the situation explodes and results in both Presidential impeachment and departure from office, the likely negative impact on U.S. financial markets is likely to be minimal barring some unforeseen eruption of social unrest. In fact, it is even possible that the markets could have a positive reaction before it's all said and done. After all, the market has shown the ability in recent years to make good news out of just about any news, so why should this event be any exception.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.