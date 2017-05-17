Keeping A Bullish Eye On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is a 1.2 billion dollar market cap company focused on "discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for treatment of glaucoma and other diseases of the eye." Shares of AERI rocketed from 20 dollars per share to the 40 dollar per share range after its phase 3 trial for Roclatan [combination of treatment of choice latanoprost (Xalatan) and Aerie's netarsudil (Rhopressa)] met primary endpoints by decreasing eye pressure more than either treatment alone. Glaucoma market estimates are in excess of 3 billion dollars per year by 2023.

Glaucoma, according to the American Academy of Opthamology, is a disease caused by blockage of fluid drainage in the eye. The resultant increase in ocular pressure causes damage to the optic nerve. It is a leading cause of blindness in people over 60 years of age. Glaucoma can be gradual and painless, leading to very little loss in vision for long periods of time. If eye drainage is blocked suddenly, an acute attack can lead to rapid vision loss. Regular eye exams are a necessary part in prevention of optic nerve damage and its contribution of fluid pressure in the eye. For instance, anti-hypertensive medications, moderate exercise, and relaxation can be recommended, which are known slow the onset of glaucoma (with some amount of debate about high intensity exercise). Stimulant consumption such as caffeine in coffee is correlated with higher ocular pressure and accelerated onset of glaucoma. The market for glaucoma is expected to grow due to aging of the population and increased caffeine/stimulant intake.

To help the reader clear up any confusion, AERI is developing two products for treatment of glaucoma. Rhopressa is one, and Roclatan is the combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan [Pfizer (PFE)]. Rhopressa (a Rho kinase inhibitor) shows clinical benefit when used to treat glaucoma alone, but the combination shows a statistically significant further benefit. The company web site does a nice job of separating the two and their critical readouts, shown below.

In October 2016, AERI reported positive top-line results for Rhopressa in its 90 day efficacy study of 700 patients. Rhopressa administration as a once daily eye drop demonstrated non-inferiority to twice daily timolol as measured by ocular pressure. The effect is considered long-lasting as demonstrated for 90 days. 40% of the patients had red eye (hyperemia), most of which were scored as mild. No adverse events were scored as serious.

The company had a small delay associated with Rhopressa development, however, when it had to pull its NDA application due to a manufacturer not being ready. The manufacturer in Florida was given until January to be ready for FDA inspection, but it was later reported that the company decided to produce Rhopressa and Roclatan in Ireland, in a new 25 million dollar 30,000 square foot facility, and will be ready (if approved by FDA) for production by 2020. AERI resubmitted its NDA application in late February 2017 and expects a 12 month review. Manufacturing delays and FDA inspection issues are somewhat common for biotechnology companies pioneering their way through development. Rhopressa is Aerie's lead development candidate, thus the reason manufacturing and FDA-related inspection delays are listed as a general risk for the entire sector in most Strong Bio analyses.

Rhopressa is also being examined for other clinical benefits outside of glaucoma and ocular pressure as an inhibitor of a norepinephrine (reuptake) transporter in the nervous system. Preclinical evidence is published for stopping and reversing fibrosis in the trabecular meshwork, increasing flow of nutrients to and drainage from diseased eye tissue. Rhopressa is also reported to promote retinal ganglion cell survival and axonal regeneration.

As previously stated, Roclatan's Mercury 1 phase 3 study achieved topline efficacy results over its components (Xalatan or Rhopressa alone) in September 2016. 12 month top line safety data is expected in third quarter 2017. The company plans to file an NDA for Roclatan by early 2018. To facilitate an approval in Europe, the company plans to initiate a third phase 3 study on Roclatan versus a fixed dose combination currently used there. The most common adverse event in the study was hyperemia, as might be expected, which was noted in 50% of the patients. However, no serious adverse events were reported.

Roclatan (netarsudil plus latanoprost, also a rho kinase inhibitor, or ROCK inhibitor) works by relaxing the trabecular meshwork. Multiple mechanisms are shown to be associated with ocular outflow for netarsudil. More specifically, actin bundle disruption and trabecular meshwork cell rounding and relaxation has been shown to be induced by ROCK inhibitors. Endothelial cells of Schlemm's canal show greater permeability and lower membrane potential following ROCK inhibitor treatment. ZO-1 expression and localization were also disrupted, indicating endothelial tight junction disruption likely increases aqueous outflow from the anterior chamber.

AERI will have competition from OptiPranolol [Bausch and Lomb owned by Valeant, (VRX) Simbrinza and Travtan from Novartis, (NVS), and Lumigan from Allergan (AGN)]. Other products exist for physicians to choose from for glaucoma as well, including alpha agonists, prostaglandin analogs, beta blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, and other combinatory therapies. With different mechanisms come different adverse events and side effects, and are listed in detail on the glaucoma research foundation web site at this link. One major clinical trial candidate competitor, Inotek's (NASDAQ:ITEK) trabodensoson, recently failed a clinical trial versus placebo. But it may get a second chance, as statistical variations occurred in limited clinical sites. Bausch and Lomb VRX and Nicox has also recently resubmitted its NDA application for latanoprostene bunod in February 2017. The eicosanoid analog modulates nitric oxide release to negatively regulate intraocular pressure.

So how much of the 5 billion dollar ocular pressure market (including Europe) can AERI expect in lieu of competition? A nice seeking alpha article by Matthew Michniewicz boils it down to Roclatan having the most efficacious product on the market, including one unique ability to lower blood pressure overnight. In addition, it may well have the least side effects compared to most competitors as well with the exception of Xalatan monotherapy. Physicians certainly have a strong option in Roclatan. For instance, patients taking nitrates for heart conditions might be contraindicated for nitric oxide regulators. At the current market cap there is nice upside for a long-term hold, given the company's sales estimates. Label expansion is possible as well, given the norepinephrine transport inhibition projects still in early studies.

The company had about 225 million in cash on hand in late 2016, so its cash runway can get them through its construction of the manufacturing facility in Ireland and its two phase 3 trial safety follow-ups. Further manufacturing delays are possible, and could be seen as a potential risk. FDA approval related risks are in play, and steep competition in the ocular pressure area adds significant but manageable risk. We will look for opportunities to add a long position on any market pullbacks while projects continue to develop. The stock gets very enticing at under 35 dollars per share and there is some degree of 6 month volatility.

